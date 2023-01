That's because you have a different definition of doing research and just asking questions. For you those things mean that those people are doing research or are asking questions they have thought of. To them those things mean mindlessly repeating what some c*nt on the Internet has told them to think or what they read on some shite website or social media post.



Yep. Currently going through this with someone on another forum who parroted a sensational story originating from New Zealand, that Oxfordshire/Oxford City councils were going to introduce 15-minute radii that people would only be able to leave 100 times a year as part of a grand climate action (not sure if this has already been discussed: https://www.oxford.gov.uk/news/article/2332/joint_statement_from_oxfordshire_county_council_and_oxford_city_council_on_oxford_s_traffic_filters ). It takes about two minutes to find a fact check from a reputable outlet that will demonstrate how various threads have been conflated into something totally different, and how data has been wilfully misinterpreted. This merely saves us an additional hour or two of self-initiated investigation But of course the use of fact checks is ridiculed as The Establishment rallying the troops against any threat to their stranglehold on the narrative. You can't win, everyone finds the truth they seek, all else is hive mind.