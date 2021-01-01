« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 273552 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm
Just think its a bit strange how he had this spat with Greta and now he's been taken in accused of human trafficking.

Who knows?!

Quote
In April, authorities found two young women, including one American citizen, in a Voluntari villa.

The women alleged they were held against their will by the Tates.

The brothers, who are British citizens, were questioned by DIICOT - Romanias police, crime, and investigation unit - but released as investigations continued.

At the time, Tate insisted the issues arose from a swatting incident.

I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. Its very popular with people who are large on the internet.

(Police) turned up, they investigated, they realised nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed ... we had to go to the police station for 45 minutes for pieces of paper, we filled them in and we were let go.

Andrew and his brother Tristan, who have been professional kickboxers, moved to Romania in 2017.

In a deleted video on his YouTube channel, Andrew Tate claimed 40 per cent of the reason he moved from the UK to Romania was because it was easier he moved from the UK to Romania was because Romanian police were less likely to pursue rape charges.

Im not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free, he said.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 12:41:08 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm
Just think its a bit strange how he had this spat with Greta and now he's been taken in accused of human trafficking.

Who knows?!

He has been accused of Human Trafficking for a long time. In fact, he has admitted that he only stays in Romania because of their relaxed laws when it comes to rape.

The man is twat.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,742
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 05:02:18 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm
The human trafficking accusations, not messages to Greta

Ffs
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 05:15:24 am »
And the added beauty is its also added to Heartless Sewer looking even more like the horrible twat we know she is



Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 05:15:53 am »
.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 05:27:44 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm
Just think its a bit strange how he had this spat with Greta and now he's been taken in accused of human trafficking.

Who knows?!

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 07:57:35 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 05:15:24 am
And the added beauty is its also added to Heartless Sewer looking even more like the horrible twat we know she is





Knew nowt about this guy until this story broke and it appears a great piece of Christmas shadenfreude is present.  As you note the added bonus is other poison minded folk being taken down by Greta as they lose it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 