Just think its a bit strange how he had this spat with Greta and now he's been taken in accused of human trafficking.Who knows?!
In April, authorities found two young women, including one American citizen, in a Voluntari villa.The women alleged they were held against their will by the Tates.The brothers, who are British citizens, were questioned by DIICOT - Romanias police, crime, and investigation unit - but released as investigations continued.At the time, Tate insisted the issues arose from a swatting incident.I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. Its very popular with people who are large on the internet.(Police) turned up, they investigated, they realised nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed ... we had to go to the police station for 45 minutes for pieces of paper, we filled them in and we were let go.Andrew and his brother Tristan, who have been professional kickboxers, moved to Romania in 2017.In a deleted video on his YouTube channel, Andrew Tate claimed 40 per cent of the reason he moved from the UK to Romania was because it was easier he moved from the UK to Romania was because Romanian police were less likely to pursue rape charges.Im not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free, he said.
The human trafficking accusations, not messages to Greta
And the added beauty is its also added to Heartless Sewer looking even more like the horrible twat we know she is
