I see the next 50 years putting a lot of stress on first world countries as I view regions in the world will no longer be able to support life.



Rising sea levels will move coast lines and droughts or extreme weather will start to push people away from some regions that are warming up. It looks like average temperatures are increasing as you go further north. I think this makes crop production possible in areas further north than before but destroys crops nearer the equator.



The regions that start to fail will have populations that want to move some where else, like central america at the moment that has had repeated crop failures.



I envisage the successful countries start to get more economic migrants than they already get now.