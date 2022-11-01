« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 270365 times)

Offline reddebs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3560 on: November 1, 2022, 03:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2022, 03:27:10 pm

That wouldn't really cut GHG emissions, just make the super-rich pay a bit more out of their vast fortunes.

If we're serious, we need to start rationing highly impactful activities - like flying. Allow people just 2 or 4 flights a year. For the vast majority, that wouldn't impact them. But the seriously high-polluting 'elite' would need to restrict. Spread that to other areas, like banning non-goods vehicles that produce more than 'x' amount of GHG's (like huge Chelsea tractors and supercars). Taking it further, perhaps an annual 'energy allowance'

As with many such issues, you can't implement such policy unilaterally, as these elites are globally-mobile more than ever. And the UK is out of the EU.

They'd have to stop all top level sport.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3561 on: November 1, 2022, 03:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 31, 2022, 06:38:25 pm

No, I don't believe I am exaggerating at all. It could still be largely averted, but the world (particularly The West) are still totally unwilling to grasp the nettle. When they are willing to do something, it will be far too late. You've only to look at how difficult it was to cajole our populations into minimal action over a little blip called 'COVID'. Because, in comparison, that all COVID is/was.

You're not exaggerating, but by the time it gets to that point frankly it's game over.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3562 on: November 1, 2022, 03:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2022, 03:27:10 pm

That wouldn't really cut GHG emissions, just make the super-rich pay a bit more out of their vast fortunes.

If we're serious, we need to start rationing highly impactful activities - like flying. Allow people just 2 or 4 flights a year.

Two to four flights a year is still excessive.  How about allowing 1 flight, every 3-5 years.......  I guess that means you'd have to take another one for the team  ;)

How your flight emits as much CO2 as many people do in a year

Even short-haul flights produce huge amounts of CO2, figures show

Quote
Taking a long-haul flight generates more carbon emissions than the average person in dozens of countries around the world produces in a whole year, a new Guardian analysis has found.

The figures highlight the disproportionate carbon footprint of those who can afford to fly, with even a short-haul return flight from London to Edinburgh contributing more CO2 than the mean annual emissions of a person in Uganda or Somalia.

2019 is forecast to be another record-breaking year for air travel, with passengers expected to fly a total of 8.1tn km, up 5% from last year and more than 300% since 1990.

According to figures from German nonprofit Atmosfair, flying from London to New York and back generates about 986kg of CO2 per passenger. There are 56 countries where the average person emits less carbon dioxide in a whole year  from Burundi in Africa to Paraguay in South America.

But even a relatively short return trip from London to Rome carries a carbon footprint of 234kg of CO2 per passenger  more than the average produced by citizens of 17 countries annually.

The figures are averages taking into account which aircraft models are typically used on flight routes, and the estimated occupancy of seats on board those planes. The figures include only the CO2 generated by burning jet fuel, not any emissions embedded in the construction of the plane or any other greenhouse gases that might be produced, such as water vapour.

Aviation emissions could triple in the next three decades

The aviation sector currently accounts for about 2% of global emissions, and is one of the fastest-growing polluters.

According to projections from researchers at Manchester Metropolitan University, emissions from the sector could more than double by 2050 even if planes become substantially more fuel-efficient and airlines save additional carbon by optimising their operations.

Under a less optimistic scenario, a lower level of fuel savings could lead emissions to triple by 2050.

The increase in traffic has historically outpaced the improvements in technology, says Dr John Broderick, who researches climate policy and international transport at the University of Manchester.


https://www.theguardian.com/environment/ng-interactive/2019/jul/19/carbon-calculator-how-taking-one-flight-emits-as-much-as-many-people-do-in-a-year
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3563 on: November 1, 2022, 04:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  1, 2022, 03:59:03 pm
Two to four flights a year is still excessive.  How about allowing 1 flight, every 3-5 years.......  I guess that means you'd have to take another one for the team  ;)



Tsk! Me again!!  :no


 :P

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3564 on: November 1, 2022, 04:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2022, 04:13:14 pm
Tsk! Me again!!  :no


 :P

Joking aside, I think 2-4 flights a year is a lot.  However, it's nothing when compared to how many times a person could use a private jet (could easily be in the 10s - 100s).

It's just another issue that highlights the inequality of it all.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3565 on: November 1, 2022, 04:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  1, 2022, 04:40:45 pm
Joking aside, I think 2-4 flights a year is a lot.  However, it's nothing when compared to how many times a person could use a private jet (could easily be in the 10s - 100s).

It's just another issue that highlights the inequality of it all.

I'm assuming by two flights you mean two flights and return trips? Otherwise I think your "1 flight" suggestion might struggle to gain support!
Offline Elmo!

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3566 on: November 1, 2022, 04:52:35 pm »
What about connecting flights? I can't go many places direct from Aberdeen.... does a trip to say Budapest like I am doing next month, which goes via Heathrow count as one flight, 2 flights (there and back), or 4 flights (2 flights there, 2 flights back)?

Also, does this include work flights (only flights I have done since pre-covid have been work flights)?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3567 on: November 11, 2022, 01:42:43 pm »
People who want to end oil and gas industry have 'no clue', says fossil fuel CEO


Quote
Fossil fuel CEO Vicki Hollub has said people who call for the end of the oil and gas industry have no clue what that would mean and refused to say whether she accepted her companys role in climate disasters.

Speaking on decarbonisation day at Cop27, Hollub, who heads Occidental Petroleum, said mounting extreme climate events, such as this years deadly flooding in Pakistan and drought in the horn of Africa, were the responsibility of individuals, not just the oil and gas industry.

When asked by a Guardian reporter if she felt any personal responsibility for natural disasters made worse by climate change, she said:

    This is not a problem that just the oil and gas industry has. Everybody that uses a product that was generated from oil and gas has a part in this and is also responsible. Your iPhone, you are responsible for that. If you flew over here, you are responsible for what you used here. The nice clothes you are wearing right now, you are responsible. If we dont all step up and take accountability, this doesnt happen. You are still there thinking oil and gas companies need to go away, they need to shut down their production. You dont understand what would happen to you if we did that. Your television goes away,  driving goes away. Thats why the transition has to be better designed. Weve got to be much more thoughtful.

She added:

People who run round saying oil and gas needs to go away have no clue what that would mean. Im saying the world is responsible  Dont ask me about oil and gas without taking some responsibility yourself and helping others understand. You have a way to help others understand that if you dont step up.

Hollub was speaking at a CEO armchair event on corporate leadership and net zero, where she discussed Occidental Petroleums fossil fuel assets in the Permian basin in the southwest US and the Middle East, and the companys investment in carbon capture technology.

She was at Cop27 as part of the UAE delegation, which will host next years Cop28 in Dubai. In 2017, Occidental Petroleum was listed as 55th in a Carbon Majors Report report listing the top 100 companies responsible for 71% of global emissions between 1988 and 2015.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 11:12:45 am »
I see COP27 achieved pretty much fuck-all in terms of controlling GHG emissions.

I know I'll get pelters for this, but I don't understand why developed countries agreed to pay financial aid to developing countries for the impactsof climate change, without getting an agreement for developing countries to freeze their GHG emissions at current values.

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:12:45 am
I see COP27 achieved pretty much fuck-all in terms of controlling GHG emissions.

I know I'll get pelters for this, but I don't understand why developed countries agreed to pay financial aid to developing countries for the impactsof climate change, without getting an agreement for developing countries to freeze their GHG emissions at current values.

You're attitude/views are absolutely shocking!  You clearly don't subscribe to the notion of Climate Justice.

Many (including myself) have explained why developed countries should support developing countries with this.  I suggest you do some research on the subject.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3570 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:39:25 am
You're attitude/views are absolutely shocking!  You clearly don't subscribe to the notion of Climate Justice.

Many (including myself) have explained why developed countries should support developing countries with this.  I suggest you do some research on the subject.


Surely the primary aim MUST be to reduce GHG's.

The vast majority of countries in the developed world have been decreasing GHG emissions, but these reductions are outweighed by increases of GHG emissions from the developing world.

Surely the most important measure now is to stop ANY rises in GHG emissions globally.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3571 on: Yesterday at 12:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:49:20 am

Surely the primary aim MUST be to reduce GHG's.

The vast majority of countries in the developed world have been decreasing GHG emissions, but these reductions are outweighed by increases of GHG emissions from the developing world.

Surely the most important measure now is to stop ANY rises in GHG emissions globally.

Surely the primary aim is to minimise the damage caused by GHG emissions. That involves reducing further emissions, but also includes mitigation in those countries most affected by it.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3572 on: Yesterday at 12:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:01:40 pm
Surely the primary aim is to minimise the damage caused by GHG emissions. That involves reducing further emissions, but also includes mitigation in those countries most affected by it.


Address the impacts now, whilst reducing the more major impacts in the future.

That's exactly what it should be.

How sitting by whilst developing nations increase their GHG emissions helps the latter is beyond me.

There's a rank failure of logic here. Climate Change impacts developing nations more harshly and sooner than it does most developed nations. So we're paying to mitigate the impacts of climate change on developing nations, whilst effectively green-lighting those developing nations increasing their GHG emissions, which will only make the impacts of climate change on them more serious and harmful (presumably requiring more aid to try to mitigate those increased impacts!!!)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3573 on: Yesterday at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:49:20 am

Surely the primary aim MUST be to reduce GHG's.

The vast majority of countries in the developed world have been decreasing GHG emissions, but these reductions are outweighed by increases of GHG emissions from the developing world.

Surely the most important measure now is to stop ANY rises in GHG emissions globally.

People are losing their homes and islands are disappearing, due the warming we have caused.  You don't think we have a moral obligation to help them......?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3574 on: Yesterday at 12:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:09:04 pm
People are losing their homes and islands are disappearing, due the warming we have caused.  You don't think we have a moral obligation to help them......?


Please re-read what I initially wrote. I'm not saying we shouldn't help. I'm saying any aid should be dependent on countries freezing their GHG emissions.

What is the point in providing aid to mitigate the impacts of climate change for certain countries, when those countries continue to increase their GHG emissions to make the impacts of climate change on themselves even worse?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3575 on: Yesterday at 12:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:11:57 pm

Please re-read what I initially wrote. I'm not saying we shouldn't help. I'm saying any aid should be dependent on countries freezing their GHG emissions.

What is the point in providing aid to mitigate the impacts of climate change for certain countries, when those countries continue to increase their GHG emissions to make the impacts of climate change on themselves even worse?

Because they still don't cause as much destruction as us, it would also be immoral to attached conditions to climate aid, as we had our cake and ate it.  We have a moral obligation to support them, without making their people more impoverished.

I posed this here recently, perhaps you missed it (or ignored it).  It's not just carbon, but gives a good indication of how sustainable our lives are:





Here's from the actual website:



https://www.overshootday.org/how-many-earths-or-countries-do-we-need/
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3576 on: Yesterday at 12:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:18:54 pm
Because they still don't cause as much destruction as us, it would also be immoral to attached conditions to climate aid, as we had our cake and ate it.  We have a moral obligation to support them, without making their people more impoverished.

I posed this here recently, perhaps you missed it (or ignored it).  It's not just carbon, but gives a good indication of how sustainable our lives are:





Here's from the actual website:



https://www.overshootday.org/how-many-earths-or-countries-do-we-need/



I get that. Developed countries need to continue to reduce their GHG's. Absolutely they do.

But it's lunacy to be doing that whilst developing nations are simultaneously increasing theirs.

Make up your mind. Do you want global GHG emissions to reduce? Or do you want 'developing countries' to have the 'right' to increase their GHG emissions to levels closer to those of the developed world (and live with the consequences of that)?

You can't have both.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3577 on: Yesterday at 12:32:26 pm »
Do you expect them to freeze emissions instantly? Or not give any aid at all until they have managed to freeze emissions?

How do you expect them to do it instantly when it has taken rich developed countries decades (while offshoring a lot of it to developed countries...)?

How much have the rich developed countries had to use government subsidies to bring down emissions? Can the poorest countries afford to do that?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3578 on: Yesterday at 09:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:32:26 pm
Do you expect them to freeze emissions instantly?

Not far off.

As in, stop increasing their emissions. In the case of some countries (looking at you, Brazil...) stop destroying enormous swathes of natural habitat

Online skipper757

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 04:47:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:36:15 pm
Not far off.

As in, stop increasing their emissions. In the case of some countries (looking at you, Brazil...) stop destroying enormous swathes of natural habitat



And how do they develop?  How does India (GDP per capita $2,300, PPP per capita $7,220 ) reach the living standards of the UK (GDP per capita $47,000, PPP per capita $49,420)?

Will the richest countries offer to ship wealth, technology, and humans over to build up their economies?

The global GDP per capita is like $12K.  Would love to hear the examples of all the major countries in the world increasing their standards of living to become among the richest humans ever without increasing emissions or offshoring their pollution.

And it's easy for you to say from the UK that significantly increasing living standards don't matter and that climate is the most important.  You're in an already wealthy country, not in a poor one.

The vast majority of people around the world don't live in developed countries.  We should all strive to reduce emissions, sure, but what's your solution for living standards?

The people in India, China, Brazil, Nigeria, Indonesia, Philippines, Egypt, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Pakistan (I believe that's over 50% of the world) want to live like those in Europe and North America.
