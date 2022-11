Surely the primary aim is to minimise the damage caused by GHG emissions. That involves reducing further emissions, but also includes mitigation in those countries most affected by it.



Address the impacts now, whilst reducing the more major impacts in the future.That's exactly what it should be.How sitting by whilst developing nations increase their GHG emissions helps the latter is beyond me.There's a rank failure of logic here. Climate Change impacts developing nations more harshly and sooner than it does most developed nations. So we're paying to mitigate the impacts of climate change on developing nations, whilst effectively green-lighting those developing nations increasing their GHG emissions, which will only make the impacts of climate change on them more serious and harmful (presumably requiring more aid to try to mitigate those increased impacts!!!)