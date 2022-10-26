« previous next »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 05:43:36 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 26, 2022, 01:45:50 pm

Am I talking to Frank 'Grimey to his friends' Grimes here?


Yes, we have meat or fish for every main, evening meal. Not usually steak (that's perhaps 2/3 times a month). I wouldn't say I'm out of the ordinary.

Absolutely not mate, my meals are always meat based in similar quantities....I don't see that as excessive, rather quite normal unless you are a vegetarian or a vegan.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 05:46:33 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 05:43:36 pm
Absolutely not mate, my meals are always meat based in similar quantities....I don't see that as excessive, rather quite normal unless you are a vegetarian or a vegan.

 ???

I've come to realise recently that meat eating is an addiction, or at least a habit.

There's very little logic for continuing to eat meat in a developed nation.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 06:08:13 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:46:33 pm
???

I've come to realise recently that meat eating is an addiction, or at least a habit.

There's very little logic for continuing to eat meat in a developed nation.
It seems that Nobby and A-Bomb consume 3/4 - 1 pound of meet every day. Of course, they are far from alone. But as the chart posted by Red Raw makes very clear, that kind of meet consumption by large numbers of people is one of the main drivers of climate change. That chart has made me reconsider the amount of cheese I consume (I already eat little meat).

I am far from a purist on these matters,* but dismissing this kind of consumption as 'not excessive' or 'normal' is really missing the point. In Texas, it is 'normal' to walk around with a concealed weapon - it doesn't make it 'right' or 'optimal'. 'Loads of other people do the same' is a very weak argument.

* I am not a vegetarian, I use a car on occasion, I wear leather shoes, and take a flight once in a blue moon. It is difficult to lead a completely green life, and is near impossible in some types of work, etc. But surely to goodness, the amount of meat we consume (and the resultant green house gasses generated) is pretty-much completely within our control. Meat consumption (most especially beef) is the low hanging fruit and has massive impacts upon the generation of green house gasses.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3523 on: Today at 08:12:22 am
I was vegetarian until lockdown when I regressed. Well have meat for dinner around 3 times a week. The meat meals are often borne out of laziness. A well crafted veggie meal is as good as any meat dish. Generally, we dont have meat outside of the main meal unless eating out.

I guess our main green contribution is not having kids.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3524 on: Today at 09:29:29 am
I hadn't even thought about how my diet contributed to climate change but I can't be the only one.

How do you find out?  Is there an app or something that'll tell you what your carbon footprint is based on your total lifestyle?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3525 on: Today at 10:03:51 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 05:43:36 pm
Absolutely not mate, my meals are always meat based in similar quantities....I don't see that as excessive, rather quite normal unless you are a vegetarian or a vegan.

It is "normal". It also most definitely excessive - as Jiminy Cricket pointed out "normal" isn´t anything to shout home about. Eating meat with every meal, or even every day, is only something that became normalised over the last 60 or so years. Before that most people simply couldn´t afford it.

It is a pure luxury to take for granted that meat should be eaten with every meal. And it is a completely and utterly unsustainable one and there is zero question that it needs to change. The world can´t handle it as it is, with just primarily people in the developed world eating meat with every meal. The growth of the middle classes in the developing world demanding the same thing and we won´t stand a chance.

It is not even just a carbon emissions issue either. The amount of land needed to produce meat dwarfs that needed to produce crops. As we seek to feed a global population that will likely hit 10 billion, we need more land-efficient ways of producing food. It is also a food security issue.

100% we should all be seeking to reduce our meat consumption. There is no question about it. Going by the comments on here this is clearly something more people need to be educated about. And unlike other more systemic factors affecting the climate crisis, meat consumption is also one of the issues that we can all individually choose to take action on to great effect. You don´t have to go vegetarian. Eating even just 2 or 3 times a week is a massive improvement on how we consume meat now.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3526 on: Today at 10:25:06 am
It's only really "normal" in recent, western society to eat so much meat.

It's not like historically going back thousands of years have humans eaten so much meat.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3527 on: Today at 10:53:49 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:03:51 am
It is "normal". It also most definitely excessive - as Jiminy Cricket pointed out "normal" isn´t anything to shout home about. Eating meat with every meal, or even every day, is only something that became normalised over the last 60 or so years. Before that most people simply couldn´t afford it.

It is a pure luxury to take for granted that meat should be eaten with every meal. And it is a completely and utterly unsustainable one and there is zero question that it needs to change. The world can´t handle it as it is, with just primarily people in the developed world eating meat with every meal. The growth of the middle classes in the developing world demanding the same thing and we won´t stand a chance.

It is not even just a carbon emissions issue either. The amount of land needed to produce meat dwarfs that needed to produce crops. As we seek to feed a global population that will likely hit 10 billion, we need more land-efficient ways of producing food. It is also a food security issue.

100% we should all be seeking to reduce our meat consumption. There is no question about it. Going by the comments on here this is clearly something more people need to be educated about.


That's the root of the whole fucking problem - an ever-expanding global population.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3528 on: Today at 11:49:57 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:53:49 am

That's the root of the whole fucking problem - an ever-expanding global population.

Perhaps.  However, I'd argue it's more about how that population lives their lives.

We need 1.5 Earth's to sustain our current way of life.  However, all is not equal:

How many Earths do we need?

Quote
It has been suggested that if everyone on the planet consumed as much as the average US citizen, four Earths would be needed to sustain them. But where does this claim originate, and how is it calculated?

The world's seven billion people consume varying amounts of the planet's resources. Compare the lifestyle of a subsistence farmer with that of a wealthy city-dweller in a developed country. More land is required to grow the city dweller's food, more materials are used to build the city dweller's home and workplace, more energy is required for transport, heating and cooling.

So it's obvious that Americans consume more, on average, than the people of less developed countries. But the claim that four Earths would be needed if everyone lived like Americans is still a striking one.

It has been recurring on social media at least since 2012, when science writer Tim De Chant produced this infographic illustrating how much land would be required if seven billion people lived like the populations of nine selected countries from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates.




Quote
De Chant was using a subset of data produced by the Global Footprint Network (GFN), which has been attempting the tricky business of measuring the impact of humans on the planet since 2003.

"Ecological footprinting" is where researchers look at how much land, sea and other natural resources are used to produce what people consume - how many potatoes they eat, how much milk they drink, the cotton that goes into the shirts they wear and so on.

They do this by using published statistics on consumption and the amount of land or sea used to produce the quantity of goods consumed.

"It's a book-keeping approach for resources," says GFN director and co-founder Mathis Wackernagel.

The key questions for GFN, he says, are: "If there is one planet - how much planet is available per person and how much planet do we use per person."

The answers are expressed in an unusual unit - the global hectare, defined as a biologically productive hectare with world-average bioproductivity.

The average American, says GFN, uses seven global hectares, compared to a global average of 2.7, according to the most recent GFN figures (based on data from 2011). It's this figure of seven global hectares that allows Wackernagel and his colleagues to calculate that it would take four Earths - or to be precise, 3.9 Earths - to sustain a population of seven billion at American levels of consumption.

However, the US does not consume the most on this measure. It is in fact ranked fifth among countries with a population of one million or more. Kuwait comes top with 8.9 global hectares (5.1 Earths), followed by Australia (4.8 Earths), the United Arab Emirates (4.7 Earths) and Qatar (4.0 Earths). The others in the top 10 are Canada, Sweden, Bahrain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Singapore. The UK is 32nd on the list (2.4 Earths).

How useful are these figures?

One curious thing to note is that according to the Global Footprint Network, the world's population is currently using not one, but one-and-a-half Earths.

That's because it takes account of carbon emissions. The forests and oceans of the world absorb a lot of carbon dioxide, but we are currently emitting more than the planet can handle - and Wackernagel's team has calculated how much extra land and sea we would need to absorb it. They estimate that we need an extra half a planet.

If we now look again at the average American footprint - two-thirds of that is made up of carbon emissions.

This means that for the four Earths we would need if everyone consumed like an American, more than two-and-a-half of those would be needed just to absorb carbon dioxide.

This calculation has its critics.

"It seems a little odd to convert what's happening in the atmosphere into a proxy measure and pretend you're measuring land when you're not," says Fred Pearce, environment correspondent for New Scientist magazine.

But Mathis Wackernagel says it is important to include carbon emissions in the calculation to capture the "total package" of our activity.

Another criticism - made, for example by Linus Blomqvist, Director of Conservation at the Breakthrough Institute in California - is that there is insufficient data from many parts of the world to create meaningful ecological footprint estimates. Researchers just don't know how sustainable some agricultural practices are, and therefore to what extent resources are being overused.

"Our critique is that these figures don't say anything about sustainability of cropland, such as the erosion of soil," Blomqvist says.

Wackernagel accepts this criticism, to an extent.

"I would be perfectly blunt - our numbers are certainly wrong. I'm convinced our numbers are underestimates.

"There are aspects on which no good data exists that we don't include, so our demand on nature is larger."

While these figures may not be perfect, Wackernagel says that governments can find them useful as a way of thinking about policies on the environment.

For example, Switzerland publishes ecological footprint estimates on its Federal Statistics Office website. The UK, meanwhile, has formed a Natural Capital Committee to study how the country consumes its natural resources and how long, at current rates, they will last.


Not perfect figures, but it's a nice guide.  This is 7 years old now, so things would have got worse since.  The UK is likely equivalent to France.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-33133712
Last Edit: Today at 12:10:21 pm by Red-Soldier
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3529 on: Today at 11:54:21 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:29:29 am
I hadn't even thought about how my diet contributed to climate change but I can't be the only one.

How do you find out? Is there an app or something that'll tell you what your carbon footprint is based on your total lifestyle?
I can thoroughly recommend this little gem:


https://uk.bookshop.org/books/how-bad-are-bananas-the-carbon-footprint-of-everything/9781788163811

We are generally really good at distinguishing orders of magnitude when it comes to money - a bottle of champagne is expensive and so is a car and so is a house but we know intuitively that there are orders of magnitude between them.

With carbon very few have the same intuition and this book aims to give you a better feel for the carbon impacts of everyday things, from a text message, to a pint of beer, to a swimming pool, to a forest fire. The chapters are oganised by emissions in carbon dioide equivalent*, from under 10 g, 10-100 g, 100 g to 1 kg and so on. This helps give a sense of the relative emissions for different products and activities.
*(Carbon dioxide equivalent or CO2e is a unit that accounts for the warming effect of non-CO2 greehouse gases such as methane and nitrous oxide as well as the F-gases in our refrigerators.)

Most of the carbon emissions in a fancy coffee for example is in the milk rather than the imported beans so a large latte might have 5 times the carbon impact as an americano with a bit of milk.

Paper and card packaging generally has a higher carbon footprint than plastic, partly because it gives off methane when it decomposes. There are other reasons for minimising plastics but where packaging increases the likelihood of the food being consumed rather than wasted (extended shelf life, protection from mauling) there is a net carbon benefit because more carbon is generally emitted in growing, processing and transport.

Spoiler: How bad are bananas?
Bananas are imported mostly from Central and South America which you might think makes them relatively carbon intensive but the fact that they are grown in natural sunlight rather than hothouses, can be transported efficiently due to their excellent shelf life and are high in carbs, fibre and vitamin C means that they are really rather good.
[close]
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3530 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:53:49 am

That's the root of the whole fucking problem - an ever-expanding global population.
To add to what Red-Soldier has said the rate of population growth is falling as a result of measures to combat poverty and improve education. See for example:


https://ourworldindata.org/future-population-growth

I have posted the excellent Prof Hans Rosling video 'Don't Panic' which explains the dynamics in an entertaining and engaging way a few times in this thread - if anyone hasn't seen it there is a link in this post:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=296645.msg18036117#msg18036117
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3531 on: Today at 12:22:05 pm
According to UN figures, 72 countries have a fertility rate of 2.5 or above; 31 with a fertility rate of 4.0 or above.

Of those, 47 are in Africa and 14 Asia (none in Europe).

It's good that the rate of population increase has slightly declined, but the higher overall global population means that even the slightly lower rate means the population is growing by more numbers per year than any other time in history.

A higher global population with increasing aspirations means, overall, that fewer people will be able to live the sort of lives we in the West currently enjoy (ie, we in 'the West' will need to reduce our own quality of life because people in predominantly Africa and Asia keep having unsustainable numbers of offspring, who demand an increasing proportion of the planet's resources)

 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3532 on: Today at 12:28:41 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:22:05 pm
According to UN figures, 72 countries have a fertility rate of 2.5 or above; 31 with a fertility rate of 4.0 or above.

Of those, 47 are in Africa and 14 Asia (none in Europe).

It's good that the rate of population increase has slightly declined, but the higher overall global population means that even the slightly lower rate means the population is growing by more numbers per year than any other time in history.

A higher global population with increasing aspirations means, overall, that fewer people will be able to live the sort of lives we in the West currently enjoy (ie, we in 'the West' will need to reduce our own quality of life because people in predominantly Africa and Asia keep having unsustainable numbers of offspring, who demand an increasing proportion of the planet's resources)

So will you be doing your bit by reducing meat consumption?  ;)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3533 on: Today at 12:38:26 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:28:41 pm
So will you be doing your bit by reducing meat consumption?  ;)

I'll swap beef for chicken once a month on condition that everyone in Africa & Asia keep their birth rates below 2

How's that?  :P

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3534 on: Today at 12:41:24 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:38:26 pm
I'll swap beef for chicken once a month on condition that everyone in Africa & Asia keep their birth rates below 2

How's that?  :P

Really taking one for the team there Nobby. Your sacrifice is appreciated.  ;D
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3535 on: Today at 01:28:05 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:12:22 am
I was vegetarian until lockdown when I regressed. Well have meat for dinner around 3 times a week. The meat meals are often borne out of laziness. A well crafted veggie meal is as good as any meat dish. Generally, we dont have meat outside of the main meal unless eating out.

I guess our main green contribution is not having kids.
And that's huge! Probably the single most important decision most of us individually make to affect climate change.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3536 on: Today at 01:37:51 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:07:26 pm
To add to what Red-Soldier has said the rate of population growth is falling as a result of measures to combat poverty and improve education. See for example:


https://ourworldindata.org/future-population-growth

I have posted the excellent Prof Hans Rosling video 'Don't Panic' which explains the dynamics in an entertaining and engaging way a few times in this thread - if anyone hasn't seen it there is a link in this post:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=296645.msg18036117#msg18036117
Yes, the expectation is that the world population will level-off somewhere around 11 billion people. However, since the planet already has more people than it can support in the longer term, taking the position of 'nothing to worry about' is seriously flawed. The population rising to 11 billion is a huge fucking problem.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3537 on: Today at 01:39:59 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:38:26 pm
I'll swap beef for chicken once a month on condition that everyone in Africa & Asia keep their birth rates below 2

How's that?  :P
I suppose that counts as 'a start'. ::) :P

We're fucked, aren't we!? :-[
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3538 on: Today at 02:02:33 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:39:59 pm
I suppose that counts as 'a start'. ::) :P

We're fucked, aren't we!? :-[


You said two posts before this that not having kids is - to quote - "probably the single most important decision most of us individually make to affect climate change."

I'm making the change by strongly encouraging, from a distance, others not to have more than 2 kids.
