Absolutely not mate, my meals are always meat based in similar quantities....I don't see that as excessive, rather quite normal unless you are a vegetarian or a vegan.



It is "normal". It also most definitely excessive - as Jiminy Cricket pointed out "normal" isn´t anything to shout home about. Eating meat with every meal, or even every day, is only something that became normalised over the last 60 or so years. Before that most people simply couldn´t afford it.It is a pure luxury to take for granted that meat should be eaten with every meal. And it is a completely and utterly unsustainable one and there is zero question that it needs to change. The world can´t handle it as it is, with just primarily people in the developed world eating meat with every meal. The growth of the middle classes in the developing world demanding the same thing and we won´t stand a chance.It is not even just a carbon emissions issue either. The amount of land needed to produce meat dwarfs that needed to produce crops. As we seek to feed a global population that will likely hit 10 billion, we need more land-efficient ways of producing food. It is also a food security issue.100% we should all be seeking to reduce our meat consumption. There is no question about it. Going by the comments on here this is clearly something more people need to be educated about. And unlike other more systemic factors affecting the climate crisis, meat consumption is also one of the issues that we can all individually choose to take action on to great effect. You don´t have to go vegetarian. Eating even just 2 or 3 times a week is a massive improvement on how we consume meat now.