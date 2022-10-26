« previous next »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Am I talking to Frank 'Grimey to his friends' Grimes here?


Yes, we have meat or fish for every main, evening meal. Not usually steak (that's perhaps 2/3 times a month). I wouldn't say I'm out of the ordinary.

Absolutely not mate, my meals are always meat based in similar quantities....I don't see that as excessive, rather quite normal unless you are a vegetarian or a vegan.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Absolutely not mate, my meals are always meat based in similar quantities....I don't see that as excessive, rather quite normal unless you are a vegetarian or a vegan.

 ???

I've come to realise recently that meat eating is an addiction, or at least a habit.

There's very little logic for continuing to eat meat in a developed nation.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
???

I've come to realise recently that meat eating is an addiction, or at least a habit.

There's very little logic for continuing to eat meat in a developed nation.
It seems that Nobby and A-Bomb consume 3/4 - 1 pound of meet every day. Of course, they are far from alone. But as the chart posted by Red Raw makes very clear, that kind of meet consumption by large numbers of people is one of the main drivers of climate change. That chart has made me reconsider the amount of cheese I consume (I already eat little meat).

I am far from a purist on these matters,* but dismissing this kind of consumption as 'not excessive' or 'normal' is really missing the point. In Texas, it is 'normal' to walk around with a concealed weapon - it doesn't make it 'right' or 'optimal'. 'Loads of other people do the same' is a very weak argument.

* I am not a vegetarian, I use a car on occasion, I wear leather shoes, and take a flight once in a blue moon. It is difficult to lead a completely green life, and is near impossible in some types of work, etc. But surely to goodness, the amount of meat we consume (and the resultant green house gasses generated) is pretty-much completely within our control. Meat consumption (most especially beef) is the low hanging fruit and has massive impacts upon the generation of green house gasses.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
I was vegetarian until lockdown when I regressed. Well have meat for dinner around 3 times a week. The meat meals are often borne out of laziness. A well crafted veggie meal is as good as any meat dish. Generally, we dont have meat outside of the main meal unless eating out.

I guess our main green contribution is not having kids.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
I hadn't even thought about how my diet contributed to climate change but I can't be the only one.

How do you find out?  Is there an app or something that'll tell you what your carbon footprint is based on your total lifestyle?

