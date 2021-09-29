I've come to realise recently that meat eating is an addiction, or at least a habit.
There's very little logic for continuing to eat meat in a developed nation.
It seems that Nobby and A-Bomb consume 3/4 - 1 pound of meet every day. Of course, they are far from alone. But as the chart posted by Red Raw
makes very clear, that kind of meet consumption by large numbers of people is one of the main drivers of climate change. That chart has made me reconsider the amount of cheese I consume (I already eat little meat).
I am far from a purist on these matters,* but dismissing this kind of consumption as 'not excessive' or 'normal' is really missing the point. In Texas, it is 'normal' to walk around with a concealed weapon - it doesn't make it 'right' or 'optimal'. 'Loads of other people do the same' is a very weak argument.
* I am not a vegetarian, I use a car on occasion, I wear leather shoes, and take a flight once in a blue moon. It is difficult to lead a completely green life, and is near impossible in some types of work, etc. But surely to goodness, the amount of meat we consume (and the resultant green house gasses generated) is pretty-much completely within our control. Meat consumption (most especially beef) is the low hanging fruit and has massive impacts upon the generation of green house gasses.