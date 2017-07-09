



I've been following this story and know a bit about water pollution.There has been much heavy industry around there, and all the waste, generally, ends up along the coast and into the sea. It will persist in the sediment for years! Not ideal, but it can be somewhat inert, as long as it's left untouched, and somewhat buried.Dredging will, of course, just bring it all back to the surface and disperse it further.I read the story about Defra blaming algal blooms: absolute bullshit it was!