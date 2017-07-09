« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
September 30, 2022, 01:52:55 pm
On a smaller scale, a development in the case in the mass die-off of marine creatures in the Tees coastline.

The backstory is that dredging was due to take place in readiness for the Teeside Freeport (one of those stupid Tory Brexit shyster schemes). Local groups camaigned against it, pointing out that other, unrelated dredging in the area last year had been followed by the deaths of millions of marine creatures in the area.

Despite a DEFRA 'investigation' into last year's die-off event that blamed an algal bloom, both fishermen and campaigners pointed to the high level of pyridine in the dead creatures (74x the levels of crabs tested in Cornwall). Pyridine is highly toxic to marine creatures (well, to all animals - including humans - but particularly to smaller creatures that exist in the pyridine-polluted waters) and used in some heavy industrial activity. The theory is that concentrations of pyridine lie 'locked' under sand and sediment from the days of heavy industry - and heavy pulluting practices - on the Tees, and dredging disturbs that, polluting the water.

In response to the campaigners, the [Tory Brexit-zealot] regional mayor , Ben Houchen, dismissed the idea of pyridine pollution caused by dredging to be 'conspiracy theory' nonsense. He is one of the people behind the Teesport 'freeport' initiative, which is one of the Tory government's keynote projects to try to show that Brexit isn't a total clusterfuck.

The dredging begam this month.

The result?

Millions of dead sea creatures wash up on the shores. https://metro.co.uk/2022/09/22/thousands-of-sea-creatures-wash-up-dead-on-beach-in-the-north-east-17431051/

Now looking as if the likely cause actually is the dredging disturbing pyridine deposits.

https://twitter.com/Annaisaac/status/1575448570513313792



Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
September 30, 2022, 03:28:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 30, 2022, 01:52:55 pm


I've been following this story and know a bit about water pollution.

There has been much heavy industry around there, and all the waste, generally, ends up along the coast and into the sea.  It will persist in the sediment for years!  Not ideal, but it can be somewhat inert, as long as it's left untouched, and somewhat buried. 

Dredging will, of course, just bring it all back to the surface and disperse it further.

I read the story about Defra blaming algal blooms: absolute bullshit it was!
red1977

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 1, 2022, 09:59:47 am
Quote from: Alan_X on August 13, 2022, 10:16:26 pm
OK - one more time.

I do have a thing against vegans because it's unscientific bollocks. Please read up on what veganism actually is and where it came from. It's from the same roots as homeopathy, organic farming, anti-GMO and other 'alternative' practices that are at their core, all logical fallacies of the type: "Appeal to Nature", despite the fact that veganism (as opposed to vegetarianism) is unnatural and humans are not adapted for it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Appeal_to_nature

Reducing meat consumption is a good thing to do because - science. I have reduced my meat consumption massively over the last few years and encourage everyone to do the same. I am not going to change my diet to something invented in 1944 by someone who had no knowledge of nutrition, farming, climate science or anything else apart from his feelings.


Thats one way of looking at it. Some people are prepared to make a sacrifice though and give up all animal products because of empathy towards the animals. I guess thats not got a lot to do with Science or what some people claim to get out of veganism from a nutritional point of view. But it's valid and I guess to be admired.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:34:56 pm
How to completely turn people against your message/have it distorted in one fell swoop. Idiots
https://news.sky.com/story/just-stop-oil-protesters-throw-tomato-soup-over-van-goghs-sunflowers-masterpiece-12720183
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:40:01 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:34:56 pm
How to completely turn people against your message in one fell swoop. Idiots
https://news.sky.com/story/just-stop-oil-protesters-throw-tomato-soup-over-van-goghs-sunflowers-masterpiece-12720183

People are stupid and reactionary.

No damage has been done to the painting it's covered in glass.

Anyway in the long short term what's the importance of one piece of art vs the rapidly approaching climate disaster.
Red Raw

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:56:36 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:34:56 pm
How to completely turn people against your message/have it distorted in one fell swoop. Idiots
https://news.sky.com/story/just-stop-oil-protesters-throw-tomato-soup-over-van-goghs-sunflowers-masterpiece-12720183
Does seem a bit fucking brain-dead seeing as the National Gallery looks to have binned off oil sponsorship four years ago.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/oct/19/shells-ends-national-gallery-sponsorship-to-delight-of-campaigners
Dench57

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 02:50:56 pm
and that oil paintings are made from linseed (flax), not crude oil.

just really feels like they could be going after better targets
stoopid yank

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 03:19:08 pm
They have canceled the crab fishing seasons in Alaska for the first time ever.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/alaska-crab-season-cancelled-1.6613694

1 billion crabs have disappeared, a sudden 90% drop

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fishing-alaska-snow-crab-season-canceled-investigation-climate-change/
