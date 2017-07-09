On a smaller scale, a development in the case in the mass die-off of marine creatures in the Tees coastline.
The backstory is that dredging was due to take place in readiness for the Teeside Freeport (one of those stupid Tory Brexit shyster schemes). Local groups camaigned against it, pointing out that other, unrelated dredging in the area last year had been followed by the deaths of millions of marine creatures in the area.
Despite a DEFRA 'investigation' into last year's die-off event that blamed an algal bloom, both fishermen and campaigners pointed to the high level of pyridine in the dead creatures (74x the levels of crabs tested in Cornwall). Pyridine is highly toxic to marine creatures (well, to all animals - including humans - but particularly to smaller creatures that exist in the pyridine-polluted waters) and used in some heavy industrial activity. The theory is that concentrations of pyridine lie 'locked' under sand and sediment from the days of heavy industry - and heavy pulluting practices - on the Tees, and dredging disturbs that, polluting the water.
In response to the campaigners, the [Tory Brexit-zealot] regional mayor , Ben Houchen, dismissed the idea of pyridine pollution caused by dredging to be 'conspiracy theory' nonsense. He is one of the people behind the Teesport 'freeport' initiative, which is one of the Tory government's keynote projects to try to show that Brexit isn't a total clusterfuck.
The dredging begam this month.
The result?
Millions of dead sea creatures wash up on the shores. https://metro.co.uk/2022/09/22/thousands-of-sea-creatures-wash-up-dead-on-beach-in-the-north-east-17431051/
Now looking as if the likely cause actually is the dredging disturbing pyridine deposits.https://twitter.com/Annaisaac/status/1575448570513313792