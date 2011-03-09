« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3440 on: August 9, 2022, 04:10:23 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on August  9, 2022, 02:52:42 pm
It feels like there's always something more urgent.  Globally there's been Covid-19, Russian invasion and recession, and on top of that we have the ongoing national issues of failing public services and government corruption.  Global warming just seems to hover around 2nd/3rd on the list of concerns and has the problem that the up-front costs to tackle it exacerbate many of the other problems.  "Green taxes" are likely to be diminished if not completely removed as a response to the cost of living, for example.

This image - albeit a bit dated now - captures it well for me.


No, Climate Change makes all those other things worse.  Climate inaction costs all of us, but continues to line the pockets of Big Oil.

Climate impacts have worsened vast range of human diseases

More than half of human diseases caused by pathogens have been aggravated by hazards associated with climate change, study finds

Quote
More than half of the human diseases caused by pathogens have been worsened at some point by the sort of impacts associated with the climate crisis, a new and exhaustive study of the link between disease and climatic hazards has found.

Diseases such as Zika, malaria, dengue, chikungunya and even Covid-19 have been aggravated by climate impacts such as heatwaves, wildfires, extreme rainfall and floods, the paper found. In all, there are more than 1,000 different pathways for these various impacts to worsen the spread of disease, a cavalcade of threats too numerous for comprehensive societal adaptations, the researchers wrote.

Global heating and changed rainfall patterns are expanding the range of disease vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks and fleas, resulting in the spread of malaria, Lyme disease, West Nile virus and other conditions.

Storms and flooding have displaced people, bringing them closer to pathogens that cause outbreaks of gastroenteritis and cholera, while climate impacts have weakened humans ability to cope with certain pathogens  drought, for example, can lead to poor sanitation, resulting in dysentery, typhoid fever and other diseases.

We are opening a Pandoras Box of disease, said Camilo Mora, a geographer at the University of Hawaii who led the research. Because of climate change, we have all these triggers all over the world, over 1,000 of them. There are diseases out there just waiting to be unleashed. Its like we are poking a stick at a lion  at some point the lion will come and bite us in the ass.

The researchers combed through more than 70,000 scientific papers that analysed the links between different climatic hazards and infectious disease. Some of these papers look at evidence stretching back 700 years, before the advent of the human-caused climate crisis. Of the 375 different infectious diseases mentioned in these papers, the researchers found that 218, more than half, have been aggravated by climatic impacts now being made more common by global heating.

A smaller proportion of infectious diseases, about 16%, were diminished by climate impacts, according to the paper, published in Nature Climate Change. Kira Webster, co-author of the study, said that as the database of disease grew we became both fascinated and distressed by the overwhelming number of available case studies that already show how vulnerable we are becoming to our ongoing growing emissions of greenhouse gases.

Mora said there were probably multiple ways that the climate crisis worsened the spread of Covid, such as habitat disturbances by fire and flood that dislodge wildlife, such as disease-carrying bats, into new areas closer to humans. Mora said he has himself suffered from chronic aches in his joints after contracting chikungunya during an outbreak in Colombia a few years ago after a period of intense rainfall caused a boom in mosquito numbers.

If there are pathogens that cause us harm, climate change is trying to get to every single one of them, he said. For me its shocking we dont take this more seriously.

The World Health Organization has warned that the climate crisis threatens to undo the last 50 years of progress in development, global health, and poverty reduction and has estimated that an additional 250,000 people will die each year from 2030 to 2050 due to proliferating diseases such as malaria and diarrhea, as well as malnutrition and heat stress.

The new research is an impressive mining of whats been studied to demonstrate that climate shocks, on balance, make our already daunting task of combating microbes harder, said Aaron Bernstein, director of the center for climate, health, and the global environment at Harvard University, who was not involved in the study.

Climate science has shown that climate change makes more parts of the world too hot, too dry, too wet and, ultimately, too unsuitable for people to sustain their livelihoods, Bernstein added.

Mass migrations of people may spur infectious outbreaks of all kinds, from meningitis to HIV. In short, an unstable climate creates fertile ground for infectious disease to establish roots in and spread.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/08/climate-crisis-study-human-diseases
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3441 on: August 9, 2022, 05:33:42 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on August  9, 2022, 02:52:42 pm
It feels like there's always something more urgent.  Globally there's been Covid-19, Russian invasion and recession, and on top of that we have the ongoing national issues of failing public services and government corruption.  Global warming just seems to hover around 2nd/3rd on the list of concerns and has the problem that the up-front costs to tackle it exacerbate many of the other problems.  "Green taxes" are likely to be diminished if not completely removed as a response to the cost of living, for example.

You´re right that with the current crop of politicians we have, then any likely measures might exacerbate many of the other problems in the immediate term. Abolition of "Green Taxes" may well end up being a sad, unneccesary and completely counter-productive strategy.

But as Red-Soldier says, ultimately the climate crisis will exacerbate all of these problems and associated up-front costs ten-fold in the medium-to-long term (and increasingly even in the short term). It really isn´t a choice as such. It is happening. We have to deal with it now. Or deal with it slightly later at a much much higher cost.

And ultimately, many of the measure that might alleviate the climate crisis will also alleviate the problems you have outlined. Breaking with fossil fuels ASAP means breaking with dependence on states like Russia, whilst simultaneously breaking our dependence on fluctuating oil and gas prices, which have done much to contribute to the current cost of living situation. Taking action on Privatised Water Companies who are leaking 25% of our water supplies. Lessening dependence on cars in favour of public transport infratructure, bikes, and greener, less polluted and more livable cities will only lessen the pressure on the NHS through myriad health benefits. Lessening our dependence on industrial-scale meat likewise. Jobs in manufacturing, maintaining and erecting wind turbines, solar panels and batteries, jobs in research, and jobs retrofitting homes might actually go some way to help regions "level up". I could go on. It won´t all be rosy of course, some measure might require genuine sacrifices - but for many other measure it is more a reset in outlook and what we consider to be the ingredients of a high standard of living.

Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3442 on: August 10, 2022, 06:21:47 pm
Just another example of how our failure to implement measures to combat climate change is feeding into the high cost of living:

https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/aug/10/poorly-insulated-homes-will-spend-almost-1000-more-on-gas-study-says
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3443 on: August 10, 2022, 06:32:21 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August  9, 2022, 05:33:42 pm
You´re right that with the current crop of politicians we have, then any likely measures might exacerbate many of the other problems in the immediate term. Abolition of "Green Taxes" may well end up being a sad, unneccesary and completely counter-productive strategy.

But as Red-Soldier says, ultimately the climate crisis will exacerbate all of these problems and associated up-front costs ten-fold in the medium-to-long term (and increasingly even in the short term). It really isn´t a choice as such. It is happening. We have to deal with it now. Or deal with it slightly later at a much much higher cost.

And ultimately, many of the measure that might alleviate the climate crisis will also alleviate the problems you have outlined. Breaking with fossil fuels ASAP means breaking with dependence on states like Russia, whilst simultaneously breaking our dependence on fluctuating oil and gas prices, which have done much to contribute to the current cost of living situation. Taking action on Privatised Water Companies who are leaking 25% of our water supplies. Lessening dependence on cars in favour of public transport infratructure, bikes, and greener, less polluted and more livable cities will only lessen the pressure on the NHS through myriad health benefits. Lessening our dependence on industrial-scale meat likewise. Jobs in manufacturing, maintaining and erecting wind turbines, solar panels and batteries, jobs in research, and jobs retrofitting homes might actually go some way to help regions "level up". I could go on. It won´t all be rosy of course, some measure might require genuine sacrifices - but for many other measure it is more a reset in outlook and what we consider to be the ingredients of a high standard of living.
I agree entirely.  I think my initial post may have suggested it was a lower priority for me when it isn't.  When the so-called climate sceptics were still muddying the waters I was all for investing in green technologies to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and those countries with large deposits of them.

I think we've made an OK start since the first wind farm in 1991 but things would be so much better if we'd gone twice or thrice as far in the past 30 years.  I'm sure every penny spent would have been recouped many times over.  If Truss gets her way and the "green taxes" are axed then it's going to slow things down massively and store up more problems.  Unfortunately that short termism is rife throughout all of politics.

When Truss and her ilk badge it as green revolution OR cheap energy bills they're being very misleading.  Given that choice a lot of people - I think a majority - will choose cheap energy bills.  Hopefully Labour don't water down their Green New Deal and do a good job of selling people the benefits of it (as you've eloquently done).
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3444 on: August 11, 2022, 11:05:38 am
Firefighters completely unprepared for high fire risk in UK, warns union

Exceptional fire risk in much of England on Sunday when temperature is expected to top 35C for fourth day
Quote
The Fire Brigades Union has warned that the UK is completely unprepared for the fire risk posed by the latest soaring temperatures, as the Met Office issued its highest warning under its Fire Severity Index.

The exceptional red fire risk warning covers much of central of southern England this Sunday, when temperatures are expected to have exceeded 35C for fourth day in a row for the first time since 1976.

During last months record-breaking heatwave, scores of homes were destroyed as dozens of blazes broke out.

Riccardo la Torre, national officer for the Fire Brigades Union, has warned that cuts to services across the UK have left fire service unable to deal with a repeat of those scenes.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: These are brutal, brutal fires to fight. The temperature that they burn at, the speed at which they spread at.

The reality is weve been left completely unprepared to do that as a fire and rescue service.

Weve had over a fifth of the workforce cut since 2010, thats over 11,500 firefighters cut. Yet were asking them to deal with these extreme weather events in increasing regularity and increasing severity.

La Torre warned that the lack of preparation threatened the lives of fire officers.

The professionals on the ground have been warning that these conditions are coming and we very much saw the reality of that in these last few weeks.

Firefighters have been injured, firefighters have ended up in hospital, weve seen families lose their homes, weve seen businesses lost, infrastructure burn to the ground, because we simply cant get to these fires quick enough.

When we do, we simply dont have the resources to deal with them adequately.

Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, said the fire service was well prepared to respond to a high volume of calls.

But in an interview for the Daily Telegraph, he warned that the prolonged dry and hot spell created an unprecedented risk of fires.

He said: I cant remember a summer like this and Ive been in the fire service 32 years.

A Met Office amber extreme heat warning came into force on Thursday and will be in place for the next four days. It covers many parts of southern and central England and part of Wales.

Meanwhile, the trade body representing water companies said a decision on the declaration of an official drought was imminent.

Stuart Colville, director of policy at Water UK, said that it was looking increasingly inevitable that the Environment Agency would declare a drought in England.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he added that this would be the right decision given some of the pressure on the environment that were seeing at the moment.

Several water companies have imposed hosepipe bans or are preparing to do so, and have been criticised for the failure to prevent leaks.

Colville said companies had a constant battle to stop water leakage but that the industry was doing everything possible to do so.

He said: Although we are currently seeing the lowest level of leakage on record, it is a constant battle because, particularly in hot, dry conditions, what happens is the soil dries out, cracks, and it moves, and that puts additional pressure on the pipes, and that can cause additional bursts.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/aug/11/firefighters-completely-unprepared-for-high-fire-risk-in-uk-warns-union
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3445 on: August 12, 2022, 06:35:16 pm
Mass crop failures expected in England as farmers demand hosepipe bans

Leaked documents predict crop failure rates of up to 50% as water companies resist calls to prioritise food production

Quote
Experts have warned of widespread crop failures across England, as charities and farmers criticised water companies for dithering over hosepipe bans despite drought being declared across much of the country.

On Friday, the Environment Agency classified eight of the 14 areas of England as being in a drought. Despite this, water companies, including Anglian Water, Southern Water and South West Water have not brought in hosepipe bans. Thames Water said it does not plan to expedite a hosepipe ban expected next week.

Leaked documents seen by the Guardian from a meeting of the National Drought Group show concerning figures about the state of farming in England.

Half of the potato crop is expected to fail as it cannot be irrigated, and even crops that are usually drought-tolerant, such as maize, have been failing.

The group was told irrigation options are diminishing with reservoirs being emptied fast, and losses of 10-50% are expected for crops including carrots, onions, sugar beet, apples and hops. Milk production is also down nationally because of a lack of food for cows, and wildfires are putting large areas of farmland at risk.

Farmers are deciding whether to drill crops for next year, and there are concerns that many will decide not to, with dire consequences for the 2023 harvest. Cattle and other livestock are expected to be slaughtered early at lower weights because it is likely farmers will run out of feed for them in winter.

One of the driest areas is East Anglia, which is also home to much of Englands farming, including more than two-thirds of its sugar beet crop and a third of its potato crop.

However, Anglian Water has ruled out a hosepipe ban for this summer, arguing that it has good levels of water in reservoirs.

A spokesperson said: Todays declaration of drought across the region we supply serves to underline the seriousness of the situation. But because of the investments weve made and the support of our customers, we still do not envisage needing a hosepipe ban in our region this summer.

But farmers disagree. Tom Bradshaw, the deputy president of the National Farmers Union (NFU), said: We have members who cant abstract irrigation water but still in East Anglia there is no hosepipe ban. We cant believe that we arent allowed to irrigate to grow the fruit and vegetables the country needs but there is no ban on excessive consumer use.

He suggested the government should be intervening to make sure that water companies did their part to mitigate the drought. Defra ministers need to prioritise food production. Feeding people is critically important.

The minister Steve Double was on the call today and we made it clear to him that we need to plan on there being a dry winter and we need to fill our reservoirs, or next years food production could be in the balance. Irrigated vegetables are something a lot of people will be eating; if we dont have irrigation there will be very low availability [of vegetables].

Stuart Singleton-White, from the Angling Trust, agreed, saying that chalk streams in East Anglia were facing perhaps irreversible damage due to the dry conditions.

He said: Its still not being taken seriously. Take East Anglia: pretty much every chalk stream except the Stiffkey is at exceptionally low levels. They have had next to no rainfall and have some of the most agriculture in the country, so need more water for irrigation. Yet for some reason Anglian Water has not put a hosepipe ban in place. And the drought being announced wont change that. We are in the position where areas classified as in drought are not putting hosepipe bans in place.

He has called for a hosepipe ban across the whole drought region: There are still a number of water companies in the drought area who claim they have enough water and they dont need to bring in hosepipe bans but that is just going to confuse customers.

A hosepipe ban across the whole drought region would start to send the right messages about us all playing our part to conserve water.

The areas under drought measures are Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and south London, Herts and north London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and the east Midlands. The Environment Agency expects a further two areas  Yorkshire and West Midlands  will move into drought later in August.

There was, however, one piece of uplifting news in the meeting: the National Trust told those assembled that while they have had low river flows, ponds drying up and wildfires, there are parts of their land which are thriving, with plenty of water  those where they have introduced beavers to create dams and store water.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: We have restrictions in place in Hampshire and Isle of Wight, and nowhere else because resources do not demand it.

The other water companies have been contacted for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/12/mass-crop-failures-expected-in-england-as-farmers-demand-hosepipe-bans
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 11:51:49 am
Near 500% increase in fires compared to 2021, says fire service

Dorset and Wiltshire fire service says there has been a near 500% increase in wildfires during the first 10 days of August this year compared with 2021.

Quote
Jason Moncrieff, area manager for the service, told the BBCs Today programme:

    It is a massive difference. The first 10 days of August this year versus last year there were 492% more of these types of fires. So thats field fires, grass fires, heathland fires  all those sorts of fires in the open, a 492% increase this year.

He also said a fire on Friday on the Studland peninsula near Purbeck could have been avoided. He said:

Amazingly, yesterdays fire looks as though it was started by a disposable barbecue. There cant be many people in Britain who dont know the advice at the moment is not to bring a barbecue, do not use a barbecue, especially disposable barbecues at these places such as Studland Heath. Thats our message, bring a picnic - dont bring a barbecue.

Its under control, its a lot better condition than it was yesterday [but] were probably going to be carrying on operations throughout the remainder of the day. How much longer I cant really tell.

Weve managed to put in what we call an overland main to provide water to the scene of the operation. Were in a lot better situation than we were at the end of yesterday.
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm
Bottled water stations opened in Surrey after issues at treatment works

Residents of Cranleigh faced with empty taps and low pressure as country braved another heatwave

Quote
Bottled water stations have been opened in Surrey as residents were left without water due to a technical issue on one of the hottest days of the year.

Many residents woke up to a diminished water supply or low pressure in their taps due to complications at Netley Mill water treatment works, which serves 8,500 properties in Cranleigh and surrounding villages.

Thames Water said it was doing everything it could to resume supplies, but in the meantime had set up three hubs at which local people could pick up bottled water, and would open more if there was demand for it.

It advised that the supplies were for essential use, like drinking, cooking, and hand washing and urged people to be considerate, taking only what they needed.

If you have a neighbour whos unable to get to a water station, please let us know and well do our best to make sure our limited supplies are fairly handed out, it added in a statement.

Jeremy C*nt, the MP for South West Surrey, said he had big concerns over the water outage, and had contacted Thames Waters chief executive, Sarah Bentley, on Saturday morning.

Households across postcodes GU5, GU6, RH4, RH5 and RH12 have been affected by the issue, which came one day after a drought was officially declared in eight regions in England.

Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water have all imposed hosepipe bans, while Yorkshire Waters restrictions will be introduced on 26 August.

Thames Water this week admitted that its efforts to curb water wastage are not as effective as it hoped, and it loses more than 635 million litres of water a day.

The company is expected to introduce a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks, hitting 15 million people in London and the surrounding areas.

Increasing temperatures have sparked wildfires across the country, with four fire engines tackling a blaze in Derbyshire on Friday, while firefighters were also called to blazes in east London and Dorset.

The hot weather has prompted the Met Office to issue an amber heat warning as the UK could see temperatures as high as 35 degrees over the weekend.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/aug/13/bottled-water-stations-opened-in-surrey-after-issues-at-treatment-works
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 20, 2022, 07:38:52 am
I know you have a thing against vegans. 

However, reducing your meat intake is not 'non-science based!'  In fact, there are numerous studies that show changes in diet can help reduce carbon emissions and other negative impacts!

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2352550920314263

https://www.fao.org/3/a0701e/a0701e.pdf



Another hugely damaging sector is the construction industry; responsible for approximately 40% of the world's carbon emissions.  Therefore, it also has a really important role to play.

We need fundamental changes to all our systems, but the pushback has and continues to be huge!  The Conservative polliticians and right-wing media are fighting against everything, not to mention businesses with a vested interest in maintaining business as usual. 

OK - one more time.

I do have a thing against vegans because it's unscientific bollocks. Please read up on what veganism actually is and where it came from. It's from the same roots as homeopathy, organic farming, anti-GMO and other 'alternative' practices that are at their core, all logical fallacies of the type: "Appeal to Nature", despite the fact that veganism (as opposed to vegetarianism) is unnatural and humans are not adapted for it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Appeal_to_nature

Reducing meat consumption is a good thing to do because - science. I have reduced my meat consumption massively over the last few years and encourage everyone to do the same. I am not going to change my diet to something invented in 1944 by someone who had no knowledge of nutrition, farming, climate science or anything else apart from his feelings.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm
Because non-organic farming and GMOs are working so very well, right?

Grouping such widely differing things into your collection of "logical fallacies" that you hold in contempt is entirely unhelpful.

All farming was "organic" until relatively recently and the vast majority of non-organic practices tend to be detrimental to long-term soil health, as attested by various wide-scale studies, including some from such radical alternative bodies as the WHO (before it was essentially annexed by Bill Gates) and the WWF.

GMOs have been a disaster in various places in the world, go read about the effects on farmers and farming in the Indian subcontinent.

Wholesale, unreflective adoption of "modernity", which seems to be your M.O. in this field, seems as kneejerk and "unscientific" as those who relentlessly oppose all innovation. If you honestly believe that, for instance, Bayer and co. are investing billions into GM crops with the aim of creating a fairer, better fed, more beautiful world, I worry about your sanity. That whole game is clearly about monopolisation of food security in rather terrifying ways, and anyone who has ever actually grown and worked with crops would understand why pretty clearly.

As to Veganism, there seem to be a wide range of reasons people adopt it as a diet, including, in many cases, a genuine reverence for non-human life. Now whether Veganism is the best way to actually minimise animal suffering, I doubt, but perhaps it might occur to you that many Vegans go there from a rather deeper perspective than some "unscientific bollocks".
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 10:59:14 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
despite the fact that veganism (as opposed to vegetarianism) is unnatural and humans are not adapted for it.

How do you square vegetatianism being natural, and veganism not being natural and not adapted for it, when the majority of the world's population has some form of lactose intolerance?
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3451 on: Today at 12:05:29 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:59:14 pm
How do you square vegetatianism being natural, and veganism not being natural and not adapted for it, when the majority of the world's population has some form of lactose intolerance?

Is that true or have they just stretched the meaning of lactose intolerance ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3452 on: Today at 12:17:18 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:05:29 am
Is that true or have they just stretched the meaning of lactose intolerance ?

Quote
While most infants can digest lactose, many people begin to develop lactose malabsorptiona reduced ability to digest lactoseafter infancy. Experts estimate that about 68 percent of the worlds population has lactose malabsorption.1

https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/lactose-intolerance/definition-facts
Logged

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #3453 on: Today at 12:51:57 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm
Because non-organic farming and GMOs are working so very well, right?
There would be mass starvation if all food was organic and there were no GMOs. So, yeah, in the round, non-organic and GMOs are great! This does not mean there are no issues of course.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
