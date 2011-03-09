It feels like there's always something more urgent. Globally there's been Covid-19, Russian invasion and recession, and on top of that we have the ongoing national issues of failing public services and government corruption. Global warming just seems to hover around 2nd/3rd on the list of concerns and has the problem that the up-front costs to tackle it exacerbate many of the other problems. "Green taxes" are likely to be diminished if not completely removed as a response to the cost of living, for example.



You´re right that with the current crop of politicians we have, then any likely measures might exacerbate many of the other problems in the immediate term. Abolition of "Green Taxes" may well end up being a sad, unneccesary and completely counter-productive strategy.But as Red-Soldier says, ultimately the climate crisis will exacerbate all of these problems and associated up-front costs ten-fold in the medium-to-long term (and increasingly even in the short term). It really isn´t a choice as such. It is happening. We have to deal with it now. Or deal with it slightly later at a much much higher cost.And ultimately, many of the measure that might alleviate the climate crisis will also alleviate the problems you have outlined. Breaking with fossil fuels ASAP means breaking with dependence on states like Russia, whilst simultaneously breaking our dependence on fluctuating oil and gas prices, which have done much to contribute to the current cost of living situation. Taking action on Privatised Water Companies who are leaking 25% of our water supplies. Lessening dependence on cars in favour of public transport infratructure, bikes, and greener, less polluted and more livable cities will only lessen the pressure on the NHS through myriad health benefits. Lessening our dependence on industrial-scale meat likewise. Jobs in manufacturing, maintaining and erecting wind turbines, solar panels and batteries, jobs in research, and jobs retrofitting homes might actually go some way to help regions "level up". I could go on. It won´t all be rosy of course, some measure might require genuine sacrifices - but for many other measure it is more a reset in outlook and what we consider to be the ingredients of a high standard of living.