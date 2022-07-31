« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:12:25 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2022, 06:50:09 pm
If the water shortage is serious and present, and reservoirs take, what, 10, 20 years to plan and build*, and fixing leaks takes time (and money) and is always a 'whack-a-mile' exercise anyway, what do you suggest for the interim?

* Not to mention that there are always serious ecological costs to building reservoirs too.

We plan for the future when we might actually have water shortages in the UK.

*Not to mention that there are also incredible ecological benefits to building reservoirs too.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:18:48 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 31, 2022, 07:45:59 pm
You are correct.

I don't understand why it's so unacceptable for people to pay for the water they actually use.  Like I said, people don't have an issue paying for energy, so why not water......?

Freshwater and wetlands (rivers, lakes, swamps, marshes, bogs etc.) are the most threatend ecosystems globally, and this is relected in the UK too.

It's a sad state that people have such issues trying to help them.  You've even got someone trying to paint it water companies vs people, to try and justify not paying for what they use.  I find it bonkers!

There will be a time when there will be mandatory meterage - it would be best sooner rather than later!


I have explained the issues as I see them and your just saying the same thing again.

You keep using energy as an example, has it actually occurred to you thats why people might be against water meters? Copying a market that is broken and people cant afford is hardly going to help sell it to them.

 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:25:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July 31, 2022, 08:18:48 pm
I have explained the issues as I see them and your just saying the same thing again.

You keep using energy as an example, has it actually occurred to you thats why people might be against water meters? Copying a market that is broken and people cant afford is hardly going to help sell it to them.

No, it's privatisation that is broken (and the reliance on fossil fuels), not the method of paying for what you use.  What other responsible method for paying for water, do you propose?

The facts are that climate change is here and the UK is woefully unprepared! We've experienced heat and widlfires this summer, however, the two biggest impacts on the UK will be drought and floods, with London and the SE being particularly vulnerable.

Action will be needed from both provider (whether public or private) and user.  The longer we leave it, the more costly and drastic they will need to be.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:28:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July 31, 2022, 07:20:54 pm
Im sure within the entire UK landmass a few square miles can be found to build a reservoir or two FFS
But you totally ignored my point and question. How long will it take to build the reservoirs, and what do we do in the interim?
Quote from: Elmo! on July 31, 2022, 07:23:23 pm
It's not really anywhere within the UK landmass though is it? You need them in the right places, as it's not very easy to transport.
It can be transported, but at a cost (to build the infrastructure and to power). But in the broad, you are correct, of course. Where to build is not easy question to answer and these projects will take considerable time.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:31:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 31, 2022, 08:12:25 pm
We plan for the future when we might actually have water shortages in the UK.

*Not to mention that there are also incredible ecological benefits to building reservoirs too.
There can be, but there are always costs too. And there are always unknown downsides (and upsides). Irrespective, they will take a long time to approve and construct. That's the reality.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:34:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2022, 08:28:48 pm
But you totally ignored my point and question. How long will it take to build the reservoirs, and what do we do in the interim?It can be transported, but at a cost (to build the infrastructure and to power). But in the broad, you are correct, of course. Where to build is not easy question to answer and these projects will take considerable time.



Where currently has a hosepipe ban ?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:38:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July 31, 2022, 08:18:48 pm
I have explained the issues as I see them and your just saying the same thing again.

You keep using energy as an example, has it actually occurred to you thats why people might be against water meters? Copying a market that is broken and people cant afford is hardly going to help sell it to them.
I too would actually prefer no meters for water. But in a world where fresh water becomes more scarce, what do you suggest we do instead?

Your complaint about the lack of investment is valid of course. But that can fixed via legislation - that's a relatively easy and potentially fast thing which could happen. But enacting the fixes required by law will take time (many years). Forcing the companies to invest will not solve everything, and certainly will not take effect over night. The lack of rain, a growing population and demand, etc., will still exist and exist now.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:40:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 31, 2022, 08:34:13 pm
Where currently has a hosepipe ban ?
I don't live in the UK. But, presumably, nowhere.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:43:40 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2022, 08:40:47 pm
I don't live in the UK. But, presumably, nowhere.

I think I see our problem then  ;D
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 08:51:39 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 31, 2022, 08:25:25 pm
No, it's privatisation that is broken (and the reliance on fossil fuels), not the method of paying for what you use.  What other responsible method for paying for water, do you propose?

The facts are that climate change is here and the UK is woefully unprepared! We've experienced heat and widlfires this summer, however, the two biggest impacts on the UK will be drought and floods, with London and the SE being particularly vulnerable.

Action will be needed from both provider (whether public or private) and user.  The longer we leave it, the more costly and drastic they will need to be.

Its very simple, leave the charge as they were where you pay per household. The water companies know they are getting a fixed revenue from each house, if they want to be more profitable then its in their interest to reduce waste and then improve their margins as well as other scheme to reduce consumption, the risk/reward is on the companies, instead like with everything else meters put it on the consumer. The water companies waste more water per head then people do based on the numbers in that article you posted so that is where the savings should start from, and last year wastage by water companies actually went up. Id also look at those who pollute water the most to cough up more (apparently theres been a lot more waste dumped in rivers recently) and use those fines to improve infrastructure etc but no idea how that works in any detail.

Yes, were woefully underprepared for climate change but what were talking about with water meters is a symptoms, its not a cause so Im unsure how using water meters is going to help fight climate change?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 09:00:03 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2022, 08:28:48 pm
But you totally ignored my point and question. How long will it take to build the reservoirs, and what do we do in the interim?

Dont know, its not my job to figure it out, thats what we have experts in OFWAT, Environment Agency, the water companies to work out. Climate change, population growth etc none of this is a surprise so if they dropped the ball and didnt plan for what we all have been told for the last 30 years is coming they need to work it out not pass the buck back to the public and expect them to cough up. Its usual shit privatise the profits and socialise the losses (or cost in this case).
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 09:02:00 pm
It would help if we only used drinking water for drinking and cooking instead of for everything.

We waste so much waiting for either hot or cold water, especially now so many use mixer taps.

Serious fines for the water companies to sort the leaks out, fuck expecting the end user to pay more and more for what they use when the companies allow so much to escape without charge.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 09:07:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 31, 2022, 05:47:12 pm

Depends on your job mate.

That's true.  When I was doing more practical work, I had a shower every day, especially when I had been burning.  But I chose to have a shower, instead of a bath and I still didn't have an issue with paying for what I used.

Being on a meter encourages you to become more aware of usage and waste.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 09:10:14 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 31, 2022, 09:07:53 pm
That's true.  When I was doing more practical work, I had a shower every day, especially when I had been burning.  But I chose to have a shower, instead of a bath and I still didn't have an issue with paying for what I used.

Being on a meter encourages you to become more aware of usage and waste.


But we don't have a water shortage where we are.

I could only use water for drinking and cooking & bath in sand for a decade & that wouldn't put a single drop of my rationed water where it is needed.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 09:14:22 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 31, 2022, 08:34:13 pm


Where currently has a hosepipe ban ?

Hampshire and IOW.  The first of many, I predict.

They get most of their water from rivers.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 09:18:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 31, 2022, 09:10:14 pm

But we don't have a water shortage where we are.

I could only use water for drinking and cooking & bath in sand for a decade & that wouldn't put a single drop of my rationed water where it is needed.

Neither did I when I got my meter installed many years ago.  That's the point.



The proposed Low Emission Zone in Leeds helped to reduce air pollution, before it actually came into effect.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 09:23:37 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 31, 2022, 09:18:36 pm
Neither did I when I got my meter installed many years ago.  That's the point.


No,the point is that no two areas are the same,so what's good for where you are,isn't needed where I am & shouldn't face another cost just because other people live in an area that cannot sustain them.

I also give to WaterAid.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2022, 09:31:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 31, 2022, 09:23:37 pm

No,the point is that no two areas are the same,so what's good for where you are,isn't needed where I am & shouldn't face another cost just because other people live in an area that cannot sustain them.

I also give to WaterAid.

I disagree, but you do have a valid point.  And I just want to say all others have valid points too, although I have a firm point of view and disagree. 

All these points were brought up in a similar discussion I had recently.

That's very commendable, one of my relatives works for them.  They do great work.



I believe that we all should be on meters in this country and the arguments against that are slim, and will become even more so.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 06:29:45 am
Ive said it before.   Why are houses in this country not adapted to harvest the rainwater?   All the rain that lands on a roof goes down gutters through a filter into a tank.    This is then used for washing, showering and washing machines.    Only fresh water is then used for drinking!   Where there is a will there is a way!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 07:15:16 am
Quote from: spen71 on August  1, 2022, 06:29:45 am
Ive said it before.   Why are houses in this country not adapted to harvest the rainwater?   All the rain that lands on a roof goes down gutters through a filter into a tank.    This is then used for washing, showering and washing machines.    Only fresh water is then used for drinking!   Where there is a will there is a way!

No profit for the fat cats there, thats why.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 08:09:39 am
Quote from: spen71 on August  1, 2022, 06:29:45 am
Ive said it before.   Why are houses in this country not adapted to harvest the rainwater?   All the rain that lands on a roof goes down gutters through a filter into a tank.    This is then used for washing, showering and washing machines.    Only fresh water is then used for drinking!   Where there is a will there is a way!

Agreed.  But the whole system is set up for big corporations to make as much cash as possible, while screwing the planet and most of the people living on it.

There are lots of things we can and should be doing, but there is no leadership from government whatsoever!  Most, particularly Conservative governments, are in the hands of the big corporations and will not do anything to hurt their profits!


We need to reduce wastage, both from providers and consumers.

For example, I would incentivise households by offering them cash to make changes that benefit the environment (like slowing down the flow of water and holding as much as possible, eg. rain gardens), and penalise the ones that go in the opposite direction (using tarmac and concrete etc.). 

Water meters are also a very cheap and quick solution to reduce usage and enact behaviour change, helping people to think more carefully about how they use water.  As a society, we seem to take water for granted, and that needs to change.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 08:32:01 am
Quote from: spen71 on August  1, 2022, 06:29:45 am
Ive said it before.   Why are houses in this country not adapted to harvest the rainwater?   All the rain that lands on a roof goes down gutters through a filter into a tank.    This is then used for washing, showering and washing machines.    Only fresh water is then used for drinking!   Where there is a will there is a way!
Rainwater harvesting trials in previous buildings that I have seen (which included schools) have been a bit of a disaster. Apart from the cost and complications for the plumbing (you have to have a completely separate system for grey water) the energy costs from pumping stored water around the building was prohibitive.

I can see it happening where specific requirements can be met (storage space and a specific use for the water) but I don't think it will become the standard for modern homes. As I said earlier it is easier and cheaper to reduce waste and moderate consumption (plus you can get toilets that use little/no water for flushing).
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 08:46:07 am
Quote from: Red Raw on August  1, 2022, 08:32:01 am
Rainwater harvesting trials in previous buildings that I have seen (which included schools) have been a bit of a disaster. Apart from the cost and complications for the plumbing (you have to have a completely separate system for grey water) the energy costs from pumping stored water around the building was prohibitive.

I can see it happening where specific requirements can be met (storage space and a specific use for the water) but I don't think it will become the standard for modern homes. As I said earlier it is easier and cheaper to reduce waste and moderate consumption (plus you can get toilets that use little/no water for flushing).

As I said where there is a will there is a way!    New builds should definitely have water harvesting.    As technology improves, the systems would become more efficient and economical.    Relying on people to reduce waste will not work.    A lot of the population are lazy and selfish.

Now the water companies should be made to reduce waste,  they seem
To get away with it Scot free.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 09:30:44 am
Quote from: spen71 on August  1, 2022, 08:46:07 am
As I said where there is a will there is a way!    New builds should definitely have water harvesting.    As technology improves, the systems would become more efficient and economical.    Relying on people to reduce waste will not work.    A lot of the population are lazy and selfish.

Now the water companies should be made to reduce waste,  they seem
To get away with it Scot free.

We have rain harvesting at our office for things like flushing the toilets, but Im not sure the water would be clean enough to shower in?

Octopus energy who Im with have updated their website so you can see what your projected energy spend is per month, including factoring in expected price changes it doesnt make for pretty reading! I think I might start actually going into the office come the winter, I can use their heating instead of mine!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 11:02:05 am
Quote from: west_london_red on August  1, 2022, 09:30:44 am
We have rain harvesting at our office for things like flushing the toilets, but Im not sure the water would be clean enough to shower in?

Octopus energy who Im with have updated their website so you can see what your projected energy spend is per month, including factoring in expected price changes it doesnt make for pretty reading! I think I might start actually going into the office come the winter, I can use their heating instead of mine!

Rain water is cleaner than tap water.    Im a window cleaner using pure water.   The tap water has a PPM of about 300.   Rainwater is about 30ppm.   If its goes through a carbon sediment filter it will be about 10ppm
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 11:11:34 am
Quote from: spen71 on August  1, 2022, 11:02:05 am
Rain water is cleaner than tap water.    Im a window cleaner using pure water.   The tap water has a PPM of about 300.   Rainwater is about 30ppm.   If its goes through a carbon sediment filter it will be about 10ppm

They use rainwater harvesting in some islands of developing countries.  The cleaning process is driven by solar panels.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 11:16:44 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August  1, 2022, 11:11:34 am
They use rainwater harvesting in some islands of developing countries.  The cleaning process is driven by solar panels.

Ive spoken to my cousin.    He works for a green company who supply large companies.   He said its expensive to retrofit to existing houses but for new builds it should be government policy as not too expensive of fitted with the normal plumbing.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 11:22:58 am
Quote from: spen71 on August  1, 2022, 11:16:44 am
Ive spoken to my cousin.    He works for a green company who supply large companies.   He said its expensive to retrofit to existing houses but for new builds it should be government policy as not too expensive of fitted with the normal plumbing.

There are lots of things that should be government policy, when it comes to new housing!

The current Tory government have set us back years!  It's been well known that floods and droughts will get worse in this country, yet next to nothing has been done about it.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 11:52:43 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August  1, 2022, 11:22:58 am
There are lots of things that should be government policy, when it comes to new housing!

The current Tory government have set us back years!  It's been well known that floods and droughts will get worse in this country, yet next to nothing has been done about it.

Agreed.

Dutch plan from UrgendaNL - they sued the Dutch government after Paris 2015 and won
https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/
Drawdown also has loads of solutions for buildings - https://drawdown.org/solutions

Loads of sciende based solutions EU - https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/default/files/research_and_innovation/funding/documents/ec_rtd_eu-mission-climate-neutral-cities-infokit.pdf

Join he DOughnut Economy Action Lab - DEAL   https://eurocities.eu/stories/do-you-fancy-a-doughnut/ 

https://doughnuteconomics.org/ - currently offline - but loads of youtube videos about cities and DEAL network projects

Please 25 minutres listening to Kate Raworth at ChanngeNow in Paris - I was there and I have met Kate a few times. read her book and follow what the City of Amsterdam is doing applying the economic doughnut - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5kxIAgEqZ4
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 12:08:09 pm
Quote from: spen71 on August  1, 2022, 11:02:05 am
Rain water is cleaner than tap water.    Im a window cleaner using pure water.   The tap water has a PPM of about 300.   Rainwater is about 30ppm.   If its goes through a carbon sediment filter it will be about 10ppm

I was thinking more about if its stored, bacteria growth etc in the storage tanks. Nothing that Im sure cant be overcome either
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2022, 10:07:20 pm
Driest July in England since 1935

Quote
July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, and the driest July on record for East Anglia, southeast and southern England, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.

High pressure dominated the UK for much of July, pushing any Atlantic influence, and therefore much of the rain, into the northwest and allowing temperatures to build elsewhere. Overall, the UK saw just 56% (46.3mm) of its average rainfall for July, making it the driest July in over 20 years (with 1999 recording 46.1 mm) and continues a run of all months, bar February, being drier than average in 2022 so far.

Driest in the south and east

Rainfall has not been distributed evenly in July, as is often the case in the UK, though the contrast has been more stark than usual. 

England had just 35% (23.1mm) of its average rainfall for the month, Wales 53% (52mm), Northern Ireland 51% (45.8mm) and Scotland topped the billing with 81% (83.6mm). 

Regions in the south and east were especially dry, with southern England reporting its driest July on record in a series that goes back to 1836, with 10.5mm of rain, which is just 17% of its average rainfall. In addition, 13 counties across southern and eastern England reported their driest July on record, including Hampshire, Surrey, Berkshire, Dorset and Kent. 

Northern Scotland received 98% (99.4mm) of its July rainfall, with this being the only place you could find rainfall totals modestly above their long-term averages for a few regions. 

Dr Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre said: July 2022 has been a significantly dry month for Southern England, only 10.5mm of rain has been provisionally recorded on average, less than the previous record of 10.9mm set in 1911. The dominant weather pattern for the month has only allowed interludes of rain into northern areas of the UK, with areas further south largely getting any rainfall from isolated and fleeting showers in a month that will ultimately be remembered for extreme heat.

The Environment Agency has said that impacts from dry weather are expected to continue as the National Drought Group met.

Extreme heat

While being a dry month, July 2022 went down in UK climate history as the first time the UK exceeded temperatures of 40°C on 19 July, during an intense heatwave where the UK saw its new record high temperature of 40.3°C at Coningsby, Lincolnshire. Wales also recorded its highest temperature with 37.1°C at Hawarden, and Scotland followed suit with a record high figure of 34.8°C at Charterhall. 

That record-breaking heatwave wasnt the only heat reported in the month, with notably warm periods either side of the unprecedented heatwave, resulting in average maximum temperatures for July sitting in the top ten for England, with 23.5°C the average maximum temperature, some 2.3°C higher than average. 

Warm days were coupled with warm nights, with northern England provisionally setting a new average daily minimum temperature record for the month, with 12.5°C, which is 1.3°C above its average.

As a result, mean temperatures for the UK were well above average, standing at 16.6°C, which is 1.3°C above average and the joint-fifth warmest July in a series which dates back to 1884. 





Quote
With seven months of the years statistics now having being reported, mean temperatures have been higher than average for every month so far this year, with the average mean temperature at 9.7°C making the first seven months of this year the second warmest on record after 2014. However, the first half of the year does not dictate the second half of the year and so it is too early to say how these statistics will compare by December. 

Mark McCarthy, Head of the National Climate Information Centre said: The extreme heat in the middle of July was headline-grabbing, but the heat was fairly widely above average for much of the month, with the southeast especially warm.

Persistent high pressure, coupled with warm air being drawn in from the continent at times, has led to settled conditions for much of the UK and temperatures well in excess of averages at times.


https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/driest-july-in-england-since-1935
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 09:44:45 am
South East Water announces hosepipe ban for Kent and Sussex

Supplier cites record demand amid extreme dry conditions as reason for ban starting from 12 August
Quote
The water supplier for Kent and Sussex has become the latest to announce a hosepipe ban, citing demand this summer breaking all previous records amid extreme dry conditions.

In a statement on its website, South East Water said: This has been a time of extreme weather conditions across the UK. Official figures show this is the driest July on record since 1935 and the period between November 2021 and July 2022 has been the driest eight-month stint since 1976.

During July in the south-east, we have only seen 8% of average rainfall for the month, and the long-term forecast for August and September is for similar weather.

The demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave. We have been producing an additional 120m litres of water a day to supply our customers, which is the equivalent of supplying a further four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, daily.

We have been left with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers from 0001 on Friday 12 August within our Kent and Sussex supply area until further notice.

We are taking this step to ensure we have enough water for both essential use and to protect the environment. This will enable us to also reduce the amount of water we need to take from already stressed local water sources.

Southern Water announced the first hosepipe ban of the year last week, covering Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from this Friday.


https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/03/south-east-water-announces-hosepipe-ban-kent-and-sussex
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 09:47:08 am
Quote from: dutchkop on August  1, 2022, 11:52:43 am
Agreed.

Dutch plan from UrgendaNL - they sued the Dutch government after Paris 2015 and won
https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/
Drawdown also has loads of solutions for buildings - https://drawdown.org/solutions

Loads of sciende based solutions EU - https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/default/files/research_and_innovation/funding/documents/ec_rtd_eu-mission-climate-neutral-cities-infokit.pdf

Join he DOughnut Economy Action Lab - DEAL   https://eurocities.eu/stories/do-you-fancy-a-doughnut/ 

https://doughnuteconomics.org/ - currently offline - but loads of youtube videos about cities and DEAL network projects

Please 25 minutres listening to Kate Raworth at ChanngeNow in Paris - I was there and I have met Kate a few times. read her book and follow what the City of Amsterdam is doing applying the economic doughnut - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5kxIAgEqZ4


I have her book  'Doughnut Economics' :)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:46:16 pm
Quote
Government sources said they had been pushing for water companies to implement these unpopular measures as soon as possible because of the risk to rivers and reservoirs from the dry weather and increased water usage.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: The Environment Agency is working with water companies and other abstractors to protect water resources and ensure they take precautionary action so the needs of water users and the environment are met. Water companies are also putting their drought plans in place where needed to maintain water supply, but everyone can play their part to use water wisely.

South East Waters announcement of a temporary use ban for its customers in Kent, East Sussex and West Sussex is one of many measures they and other water companies should consider to reduce unnecessary water use and protect customer supplies and the environment.
