Ive said it before. Why are houses in this country not adapted to harvest the rainwater? All the rain that lands on a roof goes down gutters through a filter into a tank. This is then used for washing, showering and washing machines. Only fresh water is then used for drinking! Where there is a will there is a way!
Agreed. But the whole system is set up for big corporations to make as much cash as possible, while screwing the planet and most of the people living on it.
There are lots of things we can and should be doing, but there is no leadership from government whatsoever! Most, particularly Conservative governments, are in the hands of the big corporations and will not do anything to hurt their profits!
We need to reduce wastage, both from providers and consumers.
For example, I would incentivise households by offering them cash to make changes that benefit the environment (like slowing down the flow of water and holding as much as possible, eg. rain gardens), and penalise the ones that go in the opposite direction (using tarmac and concrete etc.).
Water meters are also a very cheap and quick solution to reduce usage and enact behaviour change, helping people to think more carefully about how they use water. As a society, we seem to take water for granted, and that needs to change.