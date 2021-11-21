No, it's privatisation that is broken (and the reliance on fossil fuels), not the method of paying for what you use. What other responsible method for paying for water, do you propose?



The facts are that climate change is here and the UK is woefully unprepared! We've experienced heat and widlfires this summer, however, the two biggest impacts on the UK will be drought and floods, with London and the SE being particularly vulnerable.



Action will be needed from both provider (whether public or private) and user. The longer we leave it, the more costly and drastic they will need to be.



Its very simple, leave the charge as they were where you pay per household. The water companies know they are getting a fixed revenue from each house, if they want to be more profitable then its in their interest to reduce waste and then improve their margins as well as other scheme to reduce consumption, the risk/reward is on the companies, instead like with everything else meters put it on the consumer. The water companies waste more water per head then people do based on the numbers in that article you posted so that is where the savings should start from, and last year wastage by water companies actually went up. Id also look at those who pollute water the most to cough up more (apparently theres been a lot more waste dumped in rivers recently) and use those fines to improve infrastructure etc but no idea how that works in any detail.Yes, were woefully underprepared for climate change but what were talking about with water meters is a symptoms, its not a cause so Im unsure how using water meters is going to help fight climate change?