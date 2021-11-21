« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 254571 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 08:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:50:09 pm
If the water shortage is serious and present, and reservoirs take, what, 10, 20 years to plan and build*, and fixing leaks takes time (and money) and is always a 'whack-a-mile' exercise anyway, what do you suggest for the interim?

* Not to mention that there are always serious ecological costs to building reservoirs too.

We plan for the future when we might actually have water shortages in the UK.

*Not to mention that there are also incredible ecological benefits to building reservoirs too.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,280
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 08:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm
You are correct.

I don't understand why it's so unacceptable for people to pay for the water they actually use.  Like I said, people don't have an issue paying for energy, so why not water......?

Freshwater and wetlands (rivers, lakes, swamps, marshes, bogs etc.) are the most threatend ecosystems globally, and this is relected in the UK too.

It's a sad state that people have such issues trying to help them.  You've even got someone trying to paint it water companies vs people, to try and justify not paying for what they use.  I find it bonkers!

There will be a time when there will be mandatory meterage - it would be best sooner rather than later!


I have explained the issues as I see them and your just saying the same thing again.

You keep using energy as an example, has it actually occurred to you thats why people might be against water meters? Copying a market that is broken and people cant afford is hardly going to help sell it to them.

 
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 08:25:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:18:48 pm
I have explained the issues as I see them and your just saying the same thing again.

You keep using energy as an example, has it actually occurred to you thats why people might be against water meters? Copying a market that is broken and people cant afford is hardly going to help sell it to them.

No, it's privatisation that is broken (and the reliance on fossil fuels), not the method of paying for what you use.  What other responsible method for paying for water, do you propose?

The facts are that climate change is here and the UK is woefully unprepared! We've experienced heat and widlfires this summer, however, the two biggest impacts on the UK will be drought and floods, with London and the SE being particularly vulnerable.

Action will be needed from both provider (whether public or private) and user.  The longer we leave it, the more costly and drastic they will need to be.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:28:11 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:20:54 pm
Im sure within the entire UK landmass a few square miles can be found to build a reservoir or two FFS
But you totally ignored my point and question. How long will it take to build the reservoirs, and what do we do in the interim?
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:23:23 pm
It's not really anywhere within the UK landmass though is it? You need them in the right places, as it's not very easy to transport.
It can be transported, but at a cost (to build the infrastructure and to power). But in the broad, you are correct, of course. Where to build is not easy question to answer and these projects will take considerable time.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 08:31:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:12:25 pm
We plan for the future when we might actually have water shortages in the UK.

*Not to mention that there are also incredible ecological benefits to building reservoirs too.
There can be, but there are always costs too. And there are always unknown downsides (and upsides). Irrespective, they will take a long time to approve and construct. That's the reality.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm
But you totally ignored my point and question. How long will it take to build the reservoirs, and what do we do in the interim?It can be transported, but at a cost (to build the infrastructure and to power). But in the broad, you are correct, of course. Where to build is not easy question to answer and these projects will take considerable time.



Where currently has a hosepipe ban ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:18:48 pm
I have explained the issues as I see them and your just saying the same thing again.

You keep using energy as an example, has it actually occurred to you thats why people might be against water meters? Copying a market that is broken and people cant afford is hardly going to help sell it to them.
I too would actually prefer no meters for water. But in a world where fresh water becomes more scarce, what do you suggest we do instead?

Your complaint about the lack of investment is valid of course. But that can fixed via legislation - that's a relatively easy and potentially fast thing which could happen. But enacting the fixes required by law will take time (many years). Forcing the companies to invest will not solve everything, and certainly will not take effect over night. The lack of rain, a growing population and demand, etc., will still exist and exist now.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
Where currently has a hosepipe ban ?
I don't live in the UK. But, presumably, nowhere.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 08:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm
I don't live in the UK. But, presumably, nowhere.

I think I see our problem then  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,280
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 08:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:25:25 pm
No, it's privatisation that is broken (and the reliance on fossil fuels), not the method of paying for what you use.  What other responsible method for paying for water, do you propose?

The facts are that climate change is here and the UK is woefully unprepared! We've experienced heat and widlfires this summer, however, the two biggest impacts on the UK will be drought and floods, with London and the SE being particularly vulnerable.

Action will be needed from both provider (whether public or private) and user.  The longer we leave it, the more costly and drastic they will need to be.

Its very simple, leave the charge as they were where you pay per household. The water companies know they are getting a fixed revenue from each house, if they want to be more profitable then its in their interest to reduce waste and then improve their margins as well as other scheme to reduce consumption, the risk/reward is on the companies, instead like with everything else meters put it on the consumer. The water companies waste more water per head then people do based on the numbers in that article you posted so that is where the savings should start from, and last year wastage by water companies actually went up. Id also look at those who pollute water the most to cough up more (apparently theres been a lot more waste dumped in rivers recently) and use those fines to improve infrastructure etc but no idea how that works in any detail.

Yes, were woefully underprepared for climate change but what were talking about with water meters is a symptoms, its not a cause so Im unsure how using water meters is going to help fight climate change?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,280
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 09:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm
But you totally ignored my point and question. How long will it take to build the reservoirs, and what do we do in the interim?

Dont know, its not my job to figure it out, thats what we have experts in OFWAT, Environment Agency, the water companies to work out. Climate change, population growth etc none of this is a surprise so if they dropped the ball and didnt plan for what we all have been told for the last 30 years is coming they need to work it out not pass the buck back to the public and expect them to cough up. Its usual shit privatise the profits and socialise the losses (or cost in this case).
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 09:02:00 pm »
It would help if we only used drinking water for drinking and cooking instead of for everything.

We waste so much waiting for either hot or cold water, especially now so many use mixer taps.

Serious fines for the water companies to sort the leaks out, fuck expecting the end user to pay more and more for what they use when the companies allow so much to escape without charge.

Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:47:12 pm

Depends on your job mate.

That's true.  When I was doing more practical work, I had a shower every day, especially when I had been burning.  But I chose to have a shower, instead of a bath and I still didn't have an issue with paying for what I used.

Being on a meter encourages you to become more aware of usage and waste.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3373 on: Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm
That's true.  When I was doing more practical work, I had a shower every day, especially when I had been burning.  But I chose to have a shower, instead of a bath and I still didn't have an issue with paying for what I used.

Being on a meter encourages you to become more aware of usage and waste.


But we don't have a water shortage where we are.

I could only use water for drinking and cooking & bath in sand for a decade & that wouldn't put a single drop of my rationed water where it is needed.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3374 on: Yesterday at 09:14:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm


Where currently has a hosepipe ban ?

Hampshire and IOW.  The first of many, I predict.

They get most of their water from rivers.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3375 on: Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm

But we don't have a water shortage where we are.

I could only use water for drinking and cooking & bath in sand for a decade & that wouldn't put a single drop of my rationed water where it is needed.

Neither did I when I got my meter installed many years ago.  That's the point.



The proposed Low Emission Zone in Leeds helped to reduce air pollution, before it actually came into effect.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3376 on: Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm
Neither did I when I got my meter installed many years ago.  That's the point.


No,the point is that no two areas are the same,so what's good for where you are,isn't needed where I am & shouldn't face another cost just because other people live in an area that cannot sustain them.

I also give to WaterAid.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3377 on: Yesterday at 09:31:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm

No,the point is that no two areas are the same,so what's good for where you are,isn't needed where I am & shouldn't face another cost just because other people live in an area that cannot sustain them.

I also give to WaterAid.

I disagree, but you do have a valid point.  And I just want to say all others have valid points too, although I have a firm point of view and disagree. 

All these points were brought up in a similar discussion I had recently.

That's very commendable, one of my relatives works for them.  They do great work.



I believe that we all should be on meters in this country and the arguments against that are slim, and will become even more so.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:48:09 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 06:29:45 am »
Ive said it before.   Why are houses in this country not adapted to harvest the rainwater?   All the rain that lands on a roof goes down gutters through a filter into a tank.    This is then used for washing, showering and washing machines.    Only fresh water is then used for drinking!   Where there is a will there is a way!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 