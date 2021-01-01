Everyone is concerned over this but few will make the necessary adjustment to lifestyle to suit. For instance how many would stop following the team to away day games both here and abroad? Thousands of fans from hundreds of clubs driving the length and breath of the country to follow their teams every year and to further afield on flights. The carbon footprint from that alone must be huge but will people make the effort and stop, of course they won't.



We need air, water, food and shelter in order to live. In our hunter gatherer days, you had to forage to bring home the bacon, literally. The better able you were to find sustenance, the better your chances of survival and very probably the higher you were regarded.Now, economic activity has effectively replaced foraging. The more able you are at this economic activity lark, the better your chances of survival and how society views you. Its biologically hard wired. As long as society rewards your real and perceived ability to procure and consume resources at will, nothing will change. Why should a more capable or hardworking person not be able to consume more resources than someone less able or more lazy? Whos going to arbitrate how much is enough consumption per person or household?Plus, when every aspect of modern economic activity brings the bacon home for someone else, the less we consume, the less someone poorer is able to consume. Personally, I dont know how we dig ourselves out of this one. Back to subsistence farming?