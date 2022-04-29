Can't remember a colder summer, barely above 20 degrees over here in the Emerald Isle all year.



That post didn't age wellEither way, the climate is obviously getting warmer. 30-year tendencies are very linear. Having said that, I'm still optimistic the temperature spike will slow down eventually. Mainly since what global warming does is warming up the extremeties rather than the mean. The main effect so far has been sea temperatures rising at very northerly latitudes, delaying ice coverings on Hudson Bay in Canada for example. This means that the ice cycle is completely different and thus December and May have warmed a lot more in places like Inukjuak than elsewhere in places with ice-free environments. Hudson Bay is huge and the warming of the coastal tundra Canadian climates cause a lot of maritime moderation. Right now, the offshore water in July tends to be 2-3°C on the surface because the meltwater remains frigid.To elaborate, the surface area of the Hudson Bay is larger than Ireland, Britain and France combined. Frozen over six months of the year due to the Rockies blocking mild air, with the jetstream which turns what would be a warm sea on lower latitudes to average about -25°C in winter. This is obviously since the water is no longer liquid and can't absorb and keep warmth from the sun. The more the onset of sea ice in places like that and Svalbard is delayed, the crazier climate change becomes in the local area. This is also because it means the ice sheet doesn't get as thick as before and melts earlier as well. Then you see a spike of 5-7°C in the local climate during certain times of the year for a large basically uninhabited part of North America, which skews means a bit.Lake Superior is often 7°C offshore even during early summer heatwaves for the same reason since the ice melt is late enough to cool down the deep parts of the lake. Thus, upstate Minnesota and peninsular Michigan is where I would expect the strongest effects of climate change to occur in the lower 48 of the United States. Grand Marais (MN) is a very interesting climate fo follow the trajectory of. As it is now, Grand Marais is cooled down by Lake Superior to a degree that summers are similar to Northern England. With warmer lake temperatures it might recover several degrees of summer temperatures in just a couple of decades. This means that once we disturb the ice sheets a large part of North America takes up excessive shares of global warming that we don't see elsewhere in the world in cold places where the cold is land-based and ice melt doesn't play a role. The warming is still obvious and visible but much more in line with mean aggregate warming on warmer latitudes.So long as the equatorial temperatures don't go well above the norm we have time to fix this. The current climate will be a lot more similar to the climate in 2100 than people think, even for all the damage we do. What I'm mostly concerned about is that the increased evaporation from just one degree warmer weather will make bread baskets like California, Greece and Italy a lot more difficult to cultivate in.