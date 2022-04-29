« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 251384 times)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3280 on: April 29, 2022, 04:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 29, 2022, 01:39:50 pm
This is a promising development in fusion technology. If, if it pans out, it surely will kill all the efforts going into magnetic confinement systems which are - as Tepid rightfully keeps reminding us - fraught with horrendous technical and engineering difficulties.
...
From a scientific perspective it is of course interesting and the university spin-off company has attracted some investment, and who knows maybe in the distant future commercial scale fusion will become a thing.

Until then, as has been said elsewhere, breakthroughs are relative, especially in a complex field like fusion. This is a new method but faces the same problem as others in that it uses more energy than it creates. The team won't be developing a demonstration scale reactor until sometime in the 2030s by which time the UK grid is expected to be close to zero carbon anyway using existing technologies. It is unlikely therefore to contribute in a meaningful way to our energy system over the critical period which is the next 10 to 15 years.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3281 on: April 29, 2022, 04:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 29, 2022, 11:45:24 am
As if we didn't have enough on our plates:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-61221666


The rate of population growth continues to be startling. This only adds growing pressures on a planet and its natural resources that are increasingly stressed to breaking point.

At the start of the 20th Century, global population was around 1.5bn

By 2050, the UN projects this to have risen to almost 10bn

61% of the world's population lives in Asia.
Agree that loss of habitat remains a concern but population changes shouldn't be startling as it has been accurately monitored and measured since the 1960s although the reporting has been sub-standard and often alarmist. Better health and education means birth rates are falling and people are living longer. The net result of the system dynamics means that things are expected to level off at around 10-11 billion by the end of the century. This is not some post-Mathusian nightmare, if we don't fuck up the climate and are prepared to adapt some of our behaviours there is time for us to adjust to accommodate the extra billions.

The population stats and dynamics are laid out brilliantly in the 7 minutes between 19:15 and 26:12 (the rest is all fascinating and encouraging too).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E</a>

The equitable split of available resources is covered later but suffice to say the onus is on the main polluters (the richest billion - us)  to develop the technologies and means to low carbon consumption so that the next richest (2 billion - in India and Asia) don't have to follow directly in our footsteps.

Responsible organisations are increasingly considering the true carbon cost of their activities and including upstream Scope 3 emissions as part of their procurement processes, and are forcing others that want to be part of their supply chain to adapt. With the political will the richest billion can use their buying power to reward desirable climate behaviour in other nations.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3282 on: April 29, 2022, 05:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on April 29, 2022, 04:59:38 pm
Agree that loss of habitat remains a concern but population changes shouldn't be startling as it has been accurately monitored and measured since the 1960s although the reporting has been sub-standard and often alarmist. Better health and education means birth rates are falling and people are living longer. The net result of the system dynamics means that things are expected to level off at around 10-11 billion by the end of the century. This is not some post-Mathusian nightmare, if we don't fuck up the climate and are prepared to adapt some of our behaviours there is time for us to adjust to accommodate the extra billions.

The population stats and dynamics are laid out brilliantly in the 7 minutes between 19:15 and 26:12 (the rest is all fascinating and encouraging too).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E</a>

The equitable split of available resources is covered later but suffice to say the onus is on the main polluters (the richest billion - us)  to develop the technologies and means to low carbon consumption so that the next richest (2 billion - in India and Asia) don't have to follow directly in our footsteps.

Responsible organisations are increasingly considering the true carbon cost of their activities and including upstream Scope 3 emissions as part of their procurement processes, and are forcing others that want to be part of their supply chain to adapt. With the political will the richest billion can use their buying power to reward desirable climate behaviour in other nations.

50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70% . Climate change needs to be acted upon by all immediately. Someone justs shared the practical things they did in their house (new one - so they bought a well insulated house, south facing roof for solar panels (or with solar panels installed) turned down heating on CB boiler to 50 degrees, thermostat to 18,5 degre=, turned off CV radiators in rooms when people left and saved 50% of gas bill in March/April. Eat more plant based a few times a month, public transport and really educate oneself. 

for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your  healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'

Lewis Hamilton says the only regret he has is that he didn't go plant based sooner (2017). Not that he went from eating meat to vegan overnight. He transitioned to plant-based eating by giving up his previous diet incrementally, and that's how he would recommend you adopt a plant-based diet too. "Don't go hard," says Hamilton.
https://www.menshealth.com/uk/mhsquad/nutrition-membership/a31095632/lewis-hamilton-plant-based-diet/
https://www.livekindly.co/vegan-formula-1-champion-lewis-hamilton-what-he-eats-to-stay-fit/

He told GQ, were taught to drink milk and eat meat protein and I started looking into other areas of research around all this. The first thing was, whats happening to the animals? Secondly, the impact it can have on your body. Thats a free advantage Im going to take. If no one else wants it, well thats their loss.

What Does a Vegan Athlete Eat?
In 2018, Hamilton told Business Insider that he and other Formula One drivers typically enjoy porridge for breakfast but if hes feeling more adventurous, he might go for baked beans on toast. Other meals include slow-cooked zucchini with toasted pine nuts with a salad consisting of couscous, pomegranate, raisin, and orange peel.

In November 2017, the athlete told CNN that he enjoys a stack of pancakes every weekend.

Its crazy. Im not putting more weight on because, with this new plant-based diet, I can have more carbs which is contradictory of what youd normally have thought diet-wise, but Im not going to complain, I love pancakes so its great, Hamilton said.

https://www.veganfoodandliving.com/features/vegan-athletes-plant-based-diet/  e.g. Lewis Hamilton, Venus  & Serena Williams, Tia Blanco, Djorkovic, 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3283 on: April 29, 2022, 05:30:07 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on April 29, 2022, 05:07:11 pm
50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70%.
...
for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your  healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'
...
Might be worth noting that per capita emissions in cities tend to be lower than in rural areas so they can be a carbon efficient way to live (subject to caveats over good design, infrastructure etc.)

Agree that diet is huge. In the UK the Climate Change Committee anticipates halving meat production and converting the land to veg/cereals. This has the benefit of improving health in many diets and increasing the amount of land available for rewilding and forestry to increase carbon sequestration.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3284 on: April 29, 2022, 07:03:49 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on April 29, 2022, 05:07:11 pm
50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70% . Climate change needs to be acted upon by all immediately. Someone justs shared the practical things they did in their house (new one - so they bought a well insulated house, south facing roof for solar panels (or with solar panels installed) turned down heating on CB boiler to 50 degrees, thermostat to 18,5 degre=, turned off CV radiators in rooms when people left and saved 50% of gas bill in March/April. Eat more plant based a few times a month, public transport and really educate oneself. 

for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your  healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'

Lewis Hamilton says the only regret he has is that he didn't go plant based sooner (2017). Not that he went from eating meat to vegan overnight. He transitioned to plant-based eating by giving up his previous diet incrementally, and that's how he would recommend you adopt a plant-based diet too. "Don't go hard," says Hamilton.
https://www.menshealth.com/uk/mhsquad/nutrition-membership/a31095632/lewis-hamilton-plant-based-diet/
https://www.livekindly.co/vegan-formula-1-champion-lewis-hamilton-what-he-eats-to-stay-fit/

He told GQ, were taught to drink milk and eat meat protein and I started looking into other areas of research around all this. The first thing was, whats happening to the animals? Secondly, the impact it can have on your body. Thats a free advantage Im going to take. If no one else wants it, well thats their loss.

What Does a Vegan Athlete Eat?
In 2018, Hamilton told Business Insider that he and other Formula One drivers typically enjoy porridge for breakfast but if hes feeling more adventurous, he might go for baked beans on toast. Other meals include slow-cooked zucchini with toasted pine nuts with a salad consisting of couscous, pomegranate, raisin, and orange peel.

In November 2017, the athlete told CNN that he enjoys a stack of pancakes every weekend.

Its crazy. Im not putting more weight on because, with this new plant-based diet, I can have more carbs which is contradictory of what youd normally have thought diet-wise, but Im not going to complain, I love pancakes so its great, Hamilton said.

https://www.veganfoodandliving.com/features/vegan-athletes-plant-based-diet/  e.g. Lewis Hamilton, Venus  & Serena Williams, Tia Blanco, Djorkovic,

What are you suggesting here? That people living in rural should move to the cities.

Your point ó out top sportsmen being vegan is total waffle too. Hilarious how your example is an f1 driver. I'm sure you won't find many top rugby players or even footballers who are vegan.

I would just love to hear more about how the rich and powerful can help climate change. We hear very little of that. The largest countries do sweet f all to reduce their emissions and the wealthiest people make absolutely no sacrifices. The recent  space escapades of bezos and Branson highlighted how our faces are really being rubbed in it.

I'm not disagreeing that we are in big trouble either but I am fed up of these feeble attempts to help matters buy shifting onus onto to the average person to solve the problem. The whole emphasis is on making us suffer so the elite can live how they like. The world's wealthiest 1 % account for more than twice the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%. The approach is all wrong and there is little or no leadership or example being set.

I believe the effects of global warming are inevitable at this point. Its still not being tackled effectively by those that can have the most impact and as per usual, greed and self interest comes to the fore.



Whatever will be will be. We have no divine right to be here.
« Last Edit: April 29, 2022, 07:18:29 pm by darragh85 »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3285 on: May 15, 2022, 01:52:57 am »
Nobody gives a fuck  :-\
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3286 on: May 15, 2022, 07:57:31 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 01:52:57 am
Nobody gives a fuck  :-\
It is not that, ToneLa. It is just that your fellow Kopites probably do not know how to respond to a - if you forgive me saying - somewhat incoherent stream of consciousness post. And like you suggested, this might be the wrong thread anyway. I am glad that you got it off your chest.
« Last Edit: May 15, 2022, 10:17:24 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3287 on: May 15, 2022, 08:34:57 am »
Cheers. I'll replace that of text with this....

Yeah XR fundraiser brags about their own offshore accounts so they don't pay tax

Lol well I've said it boom done it's a shame but that's the world we are in
« Last Edit: May 15, 2022, 08:39:20 am by ToneLa »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3288 on: May 15, 2022, 11:49:55 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 01:52:57 am
Nobody gives a fuck  :-\

I'd need to see proof that they avoid tax.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3289 on: May 15, 2022, 12:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 15, 2022, 11:49:55 am
I'd need to see proof that they avoid tax.

Laughing about it lol but ah well let's drop it nothing will happen that's the way of the country
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3290 on: May 15, 2022, 01:05:48 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 12:31:54 pm
Laughing about it lol but ah well let's drop it nothing will happen that's the way of the country

An anonymous post on an internet forum is not evidence mate.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3291 on: May 15, 2022, 02:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 15, 2022, 01:05:48 pm
An anonymous post on an internet forum is not evidence mate.

That's the problem isn't it. Ah well. See what happens. Cya around
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3292 on: May 15, 2022, 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 02:09:40 pm
That's the problem isn't it. Ah well. See what happens. Cya around

If they are up to dogy dealings, I'd like to think someone would blow the whistle.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3293 on: May 15, 2022, 06:45:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 01:52:57 am
Nobody gives a fuck  :-\

Of course they don't. We aren't  climate saints either to be honest. Thousands upon thousands will jumping on short haul flights in 2 weeks for Paris and we travel all over the world to aways to support our team but if we're honest we are part of the problem also.

The issue is multi facited and we all have to own our responsibility
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3294 on: May 17, 2022, 08:18:33 am »
While lots of countries aim for zero emissions by 2030, Modi still thinks 2070 (long after he's dead) will do for the worlds 3rd biggest polluter.

Quote
Birds falling from the sky as Indias temperatures break records

Birds are falling from the sky in western India due to exhaustion and dehydration as a scorching heatwave continues for the third month.

The long-running heatwave spell has continued to bake citizens in Delhi after record temperatures breached an unprecedented 49C mark in some parts of Indias national capital at the weekend.

In the western state of Gujarat  where the temperature has hovered above 40C for weeks now and is set to touch 46C in several pockets  rescuers are coming across birds that have fallen from the sky.

The impact of the excruciating heat on animals has been neglected so far, as humans suffering from heatstrokes and dehydration are being treated in hospitals where separate wards for heatwave-related conditions are being set up in several areas of the state.

Conditions have deteriorated significantly for animals because this years heatwave is one of the worst in recent times, according to rescuers working in an animal hospital that is managed by the nonprofit Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Gujarat.

We have seen a 10pc increase in the number of birds that need rescuing, Manoj Bhavsar, who works closely with the trust and has been rescuing birds for more than a decade, told the Reuters news agency.

Activists have been picking up these birds and taking them to the trust-run hospital to provide immediate care, such as injecting water into their mouths using syringes and feeding birds multi-vitamin tablets.

Extreme hot spells, or heatwaves, began much earlier in India and Pakistan this year, with the first spell being recorded as early as March.

Heatwaves in the subcontinent are usually reported either in May, or in some instances, in April.

While the change in the pattern of heatwaves becoming stronger and longer stems from several factors, the underlying cause for this extreme weather event is thought to be the climate crisis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that two of its weather stations in the capitals Mungeshpur and Najafgarh areas recorded temperatures at 49.2C and 49.1C respectively in recent days. (© Independent News Service)

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/birds-falling-from-the-sky-as-indias-temperatures-break-records-41656659.html
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3295 on: May 23, 2022, 11:15:31 am »
Why is climate 'doomism' going viral  and who's fighting it?


Quote
In its most recent report, the IPCC laid out a detailed plan that it believes could help the world avoid the worst impacts of rising temperatures.

It involves "rapid, deep and immediate" cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases - which trap the sun's heat and make the planet hotter.

The problem here is that governments and companies just aren't willing to make "rapid, deep and immediate" cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases.
They'll do a bit and make a big fuss over it, but nowhere near enough.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-61495035
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3296 on: May 23, 2022, 11:22:59 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 23, 2022, 11:15:31 am
Why is climate 'doomism' going viral  and who's fighting it?


The problem here is that governments and companies just aren't willing to make "rapid, deep and immediate" cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases.
They'll do a bit and make a big fuss over it, but nowhere near enough.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-61495035

From the same article:

Quote
"There is no denying that there are large changes across the globe, and that some of them are irreversible," says Dr Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment.

"It doesn't mean the world is going to end - but we have to adapt, and we have to stop emitting."
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3297 on: June 17, 2022, 09:20:10 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April 29, 2022, 07:03:49 pm
What are you suggesting here? That people living in rural should move to the cities.

Your point ó out top sportsmen being vegan is total waffle too. Hilarious how your example is an f1 driver. I'm sure you won't find many top rugby players or even footballers who are vegan.

I would just love to hear more about how the rich and powerful can help climate change. We hear very little of that. The largest countries do sweet f all to reduce their emissions and the wealthiest people make absolutely no sacrifices. The recent  space escapades of bezos and Branson highlighted how our faces are really being rubbed in it.

I'm not disagreeing that we are in big trouble either but I am fed up of these feeble attempts to help matters buy shifting onus onto to the average person to solve the problem. The whole emphasis is on making us suffer so the elite can live how they like. The world's wealthiest 1 % account for more than twice the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%. The approach is all wrong and there is little or no leadership or example being set.

I believe the effects of global warming are inevitable at this point. Its still not being tackled effectively by those that can have the most impact and as per usual, greed and self interest comes to the fore.



Whatever will be will be. We have no divine right to be here.

a lot more footballers and top sports people are vegan/vegetarian - plant based during the season than you think - FOrest Green football team

https://allplants.com/blog/lifestyle/footballer-players-you-didnt-know-were-vegan

Messi is allegedly vegan during the season  -Barcelonas star player is allegedly only vegan during football season so he can keep on top of his fitness and training. Wonder why hes rarely injured? Well, Sportskeeda thinks its all down to his diet  and wed tend to agree.

others according to this article are:  Chris Smalling, Alex Morgan, Hector Bellerin, Jenny Beattie, Russell Martin, Jack Wilshere , Sergio Aguero, Fabian Delph,  ....


"You might have already heard of the Forest Green Rovers, based in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire  theyre the worlds first vegan (2015) and carbon-neutral professional football club.

According to a CBS news article, the clubs park is powered by solar panels and wind turbines, uses natural seaweed-based treatments for the pitch and offsets its remaining carbon footprint. Whats more, the team wears a kit made from bamboo right now and next seasons will be made from used coffee grounds!

The club not only serves plant-based meals to its players, but to the fans too"
Rugby - VEGAN RUGBY PLAYERS
1. Anthony Mullally, vegan rugby player
https://www.greatveganathletes.com/johanna-jahnke-vegan-rugby-player-and-cyclist/

Artic swimmer - Lewis Pugh is not vegetarian as he eats chicken and beef on occassion - same for David Attenborough

it is a minority positon but becoming more main stream
keep meat/chicken to a minimum and look at your actions and encouragae others to do the same daily.

Great announcement by Lewis Pugh on UN Oceans Day the other day .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTR6DZoA2B4 - WHAT ACTION CAN YOU TAKE TODAY TO SAVE OUR OCEANS?

On this World Oceans day, Lewis Pugh took a dip with some Cape Fur Seals off the tip of Africa near Cape Town.

During his swim, the UN Patron of the Oceans asks us to consider our impact on oceans and what we can do to make a positive difference to save our seas.

outube.com/watch?v=85KDCN97S3I&t=357s
Swimming for the Oceans EXTREME Hangout COP26   - I was at COP26 and listened and was inspired by this.

Yes the wealthy, governments, companies can all do a lot more - but so can the individual. It only takes about 16% to change the system

you are on the money about  what the wealthy and governments need to do - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paaen3b44XY  - Rutger Braumer said it all to their faces at Davos - Taxews, Taxes. taxes all the rest in Bullshit  Historian Rutger Bregman told a room full of billionaires at the Davos World Economic Forum 2019 that they need to step up and pay their fair share of taxes.

 - #Davos #Taxes #Inequality
How a Historian Nailed Billionaires for Their Greed at Davos | NowThis


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbTWxFwuQtM - Rutger Bregman - Utopia for Realists and Big Ideas for an Equitable Economy | The Daily Show

this is not and wait till the others start - it is do your research, find the things that work for you, consume less, buy less, work together, buy local,

I have been on a transitional path for the last 3 years, I have done the U Cambridge CISL course and I am working with others to help big  companies transition.

drawdown,org  - Kate Raworths Doughnut Economic Action Lab - DEAL network,   there are so many good inspirations
 the Exgtreme Hangout COP26 youotube channel is some of the best content, speakers, discussions of the climate action covering all angles.

the science models of the last 30 years are so acurate now.. it is now only a matter of how bad cilmate emergency is going to be over the next 70 years. Our kids and their  kids and our grandkids are the ones that will face the brunot of it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9qYsLuYa_s

https://www.extremehangoutevents.com/live-stream-catch-up  - this is some of the best curated Climate action conference material ever.  Day 3 - Sport & Climate, presented by thinkBeyond 
 to ge a taste of it.
Next check out the CHangenow.world streamed from Paris.
https://www.changenow-summit.world/paris-2022/en

finally check out what SPP.earth are doing for supply chains.
https://spp.earth/challenges/format_selection/wspd_2022/


now please vote for my local Dutch tree planting charity tonight so we can stand a good chance of getting  20-70K funding for 5 local biodiversity projects near Amsterdam
see below

https://www.linkedin.com/company/meergroen/




Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3298 on: June 18, 2022, 10:44:17 pm »
Can't remember a colder summer, barely above 20 degrees over here in the Emerald Isle all year.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3299 on: June 19, 2022, 11:23:39 am »
Quote from: gemofabird on June 18, 2022, 10:44:17 pm
Can't remember a colder summer, barely above 20 degrees over here in the Emerald Isle all year.

I'll inform the fracking companies  :D
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3300 on: June 20, 2022, 11:12:59 am »
Quote from: gemofabird on June 18, 2022, 10:44:17 pm
Can't remember a colder summer, barely above 20 degrees over here in the Emerald Isle all year.

Has been a bit of a cold summer so far, but we also had an incredibly mild winter.  December broke heat records all over the country.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3301 on: July 17, 2022, 03:36:27 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on June 18, 2022, 10:44:17 pm
Can't remember a colder summer, barely above 20 degrees over here in the Emerald Isle all year.

That post didn't age well :wave

Either way, the climate is obviously getting warmer. 30-year tendencies are very linear. Having said that, I'm still optimistic the temperature spike will slow down eventually. Mainly since what global warming does is warming up the extremeties rather than the mean. The main effect so far has been sea temperatures rising at very northerly latitudes, delaying ice coverings on Hudson Bay in Canada for example. This means that the ice cycle is completely different and thus December and May have warmed a lot more in places like Inukjuak than elsewhere in places with ice-free environments. Hudson Bay is huge and the warming of the coastal tundra Canadian climates cause a lot of maritime moderation. Right now, the offshore water in July tends to be 2-3°C on the surface because the meltwater remains frigid.

To elaborate, the surface area of the Hudson Bay is larger than Ireland, Britain and France combined. Frozen over six months of the year due to the Rockies blocking mild air, with the jetstream which turns what would be a warm sea on lower latitudes to average about -25°C in winter. This is obviously since the water is no longer liquid and can't absorb and keep warmth from the sun. The more the onset of sea ice in places like that and Svalbard is delayed, the crazier climate change becomes in the local area. This is also because it means the ice sheet doesn't get as thick as before and melts earlier as well. Then you see a spike of 5-7°C in the local climate during certain times of the year for a large basically uninhabited part of North America, which skews means a bit.

Lake Superior is often 7°C offshore even during early summer heatwaves for the same reason since the ice melt is late enough to cool down the deep parts of the lake. Thus, upstate Minnesota and peninsular Michigan is where I would expect the strongest effects of climate change to occur in the lower 48 of the United States. Grand Marais (MN) is a very interesting climate fo follow the trajectory of. As it is now, Grand Marais is cooled down by Lake Superior to a degree that summers are similar to Northern England. With warmer lake temperatures it might recover several degrees of summer temperatures in just a couple of decades. This means that once we disturb the ice sheets a large part of North America takes up excessive shares of global warming that we don't see elsewhere in the world in cold places where the cold is land-based and ice melt doesn't play a role. The warming is still obvious and visible but much more in line with mean aggregate warming on warmer latitudes.

So long as the equatorial temperatures don't go well above the norm we have time to fix this. The current climate will be a lot more similar to the climate in 2100 than people think, even for all the damage we do. What I'm mostly concerned about is that the increased evaporation from just one degree warmer weather will make bread baskets like California, Greece and Italy a lot more difficult to cultivate in.
« Last Edit: July 17, 2022, 04:07:17 pm by Linudden »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3302 on: July 17, 2022, 04:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on July 17, 2022, 03:36:27 pm
That post didn't age well :wave

Either way, the climate is obviously getting warmer. 30-year tendencies are very linear. Having said that, I'm still optimistic the temperature spike will slow down eventually. Mainly since what global warming does is warming up the extremeties rather than the mean. The main effect so far has been sea temperatures rising at very northerly latitudes, delaying ice coverings on Hudson Bay in Canada for example. This means that the ice cycle is completely different and thus December and May have warmed a lot more in places like Inukjuak than elsewhere in places with ice-free environments. Hudson Bay is huge and the warming of the coastal tundra Canadian climates cause a lot of maritime moderation.



Quote
This graph illustrates the change in global surface temperature relative to 1951-1980 average temperatures. Nineteen of the hottest years have occurred since 2000, with the exception of 1998, which was helped by a very strong El Niño. The year 2020 tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record since record-keeping began in 1880 (source: NASA/GISS). This research is broadly consistent with similar constructions prepared by the Climatic Research Unit and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The time series below shows the five-year average variation of global surface temperatures. Dark blue indicates areas cooler than average. Dark red indicates areas warmer than average.

The Global Temperature figure on the home page dashboard shows global temperature change since 1880. One gets this number by subtracting the first data point in the chart (-0.16°C) from the latest data point (0.85°C).


https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/global-temperature/
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3303 on: July 17, 2022, 04:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 17, 2022, 04:30:17 pm


Not sure what you meant except proving my point? The equator has very modest warming and it's very red far north. Above 50°N is an extremity and not the mean. There's more previously cold water in the Baltic and Black Seas to warm up so it's quite evident that global warming his continental Europe stronger than subtropical climates. The localized warming over the Middle East instead is because northerlies from those areas bring less cool air. Also the Red Sea and the Gulf warm up much quicker due to their narrow and shallow shapes as the globe warms. It's not a coincidence that other areas in the world on said latitudes with less northern land/water combinations have less warming. Including the Sahara - there are no warm bodies of water feeding temperature rises there.

The surprising part is that Japan and Primorsky Krai (where Russia meets East Asia) haven't warmed up much though according to this map. Especially considering how much less cold Siberian winds must've become.

Having gone through coastal Hudson Bay climate raw data from the Canadian weather agency I firmly believe that map is a bit misleading in that sense. The Labrador peninsula is warming fast during specific times of the year, particularly near the western and northern shores where polar climates are the norm. Greenhouse gases enable more heat on the northernmost latitudes where you see places like Inuvik getting really intensive warming. However, once you go further south it will only be visible for parts of the year on the freeze-thaw cycles of bodies of water. If this map was of December and April, Hudson Bay would be dark red. For much of the year you'll see very small changes until you get to the point where an ice sheet is vanished (south) or delayed (north). Once the ice is settled it's also just like a landmass. Meanwhile, during spring Siberia is more favourable to warming because it's a gigantic landmass.
« Last Edit: July 17, 2022, 05:02:24 pm by Linudden »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3304 on: July 18, 2022, 07:10:04 am »
Quote from: Linudden on July 17, 2022, 04:51:43 pm
Not sure what you meant except proving my point?

You stated that warming only heats the exremes.  Although the poles, particularly the North have warmed the most, everywhere else has warmed also.  The map shows mean temperatures, so all average temperatures are getting warmer.

You talk about poles being extremes and the rest being the mean - it doesn't make any sense.

The poles play a critical role in regulating the global temperature.

« Last Edit: July 18, 2022, 07:42:48 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3305 on: July 18, 2022, 10:47:54 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 18, 2022, 07:10:04 am
You stated that warming only heats the exremes.  Although the poles, particularly the North have warmed the most, everywhere else has warmed also.  The map shows mean temperatures, so all average temperatures are getting warmer.

You talk about poles being extremes and the rest being the mean - it doesn't make any sense.

The poles play a critical role in regulating the global temperature.

You clearly misunderstood everything I said mate :wave

However, the equatorial and tropical desert temperatures are a lot more indicative of the planet's overall climate. They get a little bit warmer, but miniscule in comparison. We can absorb the arctic landmasses getting warmer for a good while and hopefully something can be done to stop emissions soon.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3306 on: July 18, 2022, 10:55:49 am »
Quote from: Linudden on July 18, 2022, 10:47:54 am
You clearly misunderstood everything I said mate :wave

However, the equatorial and tropical desert temperatures are a lot more indicative of the planet's overall climate. They get a little bit warmer, but miniscule in comparison. We can absorb the arctic landmasses getting warmer for a good while and hopefully something can be done to stop emissions soon.

No, I did not. 

This is nonsense

Reading what you write, I believe you're understanding of climate science is not as good as you think it is. 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3307 on: July 18, 2022, 11:02:15 am »
So clearly change does need to come, but I heard there are some aspects of Climate change that are better than expected. The Ozone layer is repaired/repairing, power output from greener energy sources is significantly greater than estimated in 2005, and most importantly I have heard that we are not in fact at the point of no return - we are at the point that we need to change but not no return.

I do sometimes have issues with the ultimate doom calling because I feel a chunk of it, the chunk that says we have irreversibly damaged the planets climate and there is no hope now, is having the opposite effect to what is desired - no hope so just give up rather than fighting to actually save the planet while we still have the chance (and while seemingly our tools to fight climate change have never been stronger).

I actually feel if there was a concerted effort by governments, a number of "1st world" countries could become carbon neutral at the very least, in my lifetime.

Also I feel a major problem with climate change coverage (and I feel this is actually a move by big corporation) is the shifting to individual responsibility - WE the people must make the change to save the world rather than it being the corporation who are the big polluters. But no if some of us decided to ride a bike, or go vegan, or use plastic straws, or not fly on holiday, that will save the world.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3308 on: July 18, 2022, 11:14:58 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 18, 2022, 10:55:49 am
No, I did not. 

This is nonsense

Reading what you write, I believe you're understanding of climate science is not as good as you think it is.

Depends on how you look at it.

If you see it from a thousand-year scale of sea level rise then you're correct. I do feel that people underestimate the time it would take for Greenland to melt, however. It would be tens of thousands of years of continuous warming for places that far inland, that far north to lose 3 km of ice. Not to mention that the interior of very high latitudes will still be very cold most of the year. The Antarctic ice sheet is going nowhere due to the sheer size of the inland winters. However, if you look at it from a what we can do now standpoint, having manageable lower latitudes where the majority of the earth's population lives is more important. Otherwise we could be talking about a billion people dying from droughts et cetera. Because climate change is slower where most people live, thankfully that won't happen. It will be bad on lower latitudes, but not apocalyptic.
« Last Edit: July 18, 2022, 11:17:41 am by Linudden »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3309 on: July 18, 2022, 02:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on July 18, 2022, 11:14:58 am
Depends on how you look at it.

If you see[/i] it from a thousand-year scale of sea level rise then you're correct. I do feel that people underestimate the time it would take for Greenland to melt, however. It would be tens of thousands of years of continuous warming for places that far inland, that far north to lose 3 km of ice. Not to mention that the interior of very high latitudes will still be very cold most of the year. The Antarctic ice sheet is going nowhere due to the sheer size of the inland winters. However, if you look at it from a what we can do now standpoint, having manageable lower latitudes where the majority of the earth's population lives is more important. Otherwise we could be talking about a billion people dying from droughts et cetera. Because climate change is slower where most people live, thankfully that won't happen. It will be bad on lower latitudes, but not apocalyptic.

I believe what weve not factored in, is the RATE of increase of mean temperatures. Its becoming clear that its not linear but exponential. We dont know just how much the mean is increasing with ever increasing release of methane from the permafrost. I dont know if any climate models are predicting something like a thermal runaway effect but even Stephen Hawking thought it was a distinct possibility. Does anyone know if climate models have predicted this positive feedback loop? If its happening, the Greenland ice sheet melting may not take a thousand years.

Can you imagine if our so called higher intelligence causes our smote of dust suspended in a sunbeam  to go the way of Venus? Can we really then call ourselves an enlightened species? The only one with higher intelligence?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3310 on: Yesterday at 06:07:42 pm »
Yes, Britain had a heatwave in 1976. No, it was nothing like the crisis were in now

As a climate scientist, Im tired of hearing about that summer. The extreme heat were experiencing globally has no precedent


Quote
m too young to remember the 1976 heatwave. But as a climate scientist, Im tired of hearing about why it means we shouldnt take the climate crisis seriously. 1976 was undeniably a hot summer. A really hot summer, in fact. Temperatures topped 32C (89.6F) somewhere in the UK for 15 days on the trot, climbing to a maximum of 35.9C on 3 July. But in many ways it was nothing like the heatwave were enduring right now.

In 1976, the UK was an anomalous red blob of unusual heat on a map of distinctly normal summer temperatures. Contrast that to July 2022, and there are few places on Earth where temperatures are not considerably above average. What makes 2022 a lot worse than 1976 is not just the temperature itself  which will be 4-5C higher than in 1976 if the forecasts are accurate  but how large an area is currently feeling the heat. Parts of Spain, Portugal, France and Italy have been baking in 40C-plus heat for days on end. Combined with extremely dry conditions, the heat has triggered wildfires and forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Conservative MP John Hayes slammed those taking precautions against the heat here in the UK as snowflakes and cowards. This is ridiculous; the kind of temperatures we are currently experiencing are nothing to be complacent or derisive about. Extreme heat kills. For example, the deadly European heatwave of 2003 cost 70,000 lives across the continent, more than 2,000 in England, and hit the most vulnerable in society the hardest. The heat was so crippling in France that mortuaries ran out of space to store the bodies of those killed by the extreme temperatures. Tragically, this heatwave may follow suit, according to a former government chief scientific adviser, Sir David King, who has predicted there could be up to 10,000 excess deaths associated with this heatwave.

And lets remember that this is far from the first heatwave of the year. Weve already seen a brutal spring heatwave in India and Pakistan. Over two months in south Asia the mercury soared to nearly 50C. Temperatures in India were the highest in 122 years of record-keeping. A rapid attribution study  which detects the fingerprint of human activity in extreme events  found that the south Asian heatwave was made 30 times more likely by global heating, and was at least 1C hotter than it otherwise would have been. The heat caused deaths, power failures, fires and crop losses across India and Pakistan. And as with many extreme events, it was the most marginalised people who suffered the most.

Climate breakdown is increasing the intensity, duration and frequency of extreme heat events. And where global heating is concerned, were ahead of schedule: 40C heat was predicted for the UK of the 2050s, not the 2020s. So far weve warmed our planet by 1.1C on average, meaning every hot spell is already starting from a warmer normal. In fact, the UK Met Office recently revised its definition of a heatwave to account for this. A heatwave is declared when maximum temperatures exceed a regionally specific threshold for three consecutive days. For south-east England that used to be 27C. Now its 28C.

And this record-breaking year is just one in a series of record-breaking years. Nine of the top 10 hottest UK days on record have been since 1990. And 1976 isnt the odd one out in that list: it doesnt even make the cut. July 2022 will now top the list, with an unprecedented 40C or 41C predicted and the first red weather warning for heat in UK history. But while 2022 might be a year of firsts, it probably wont hold its records for long. In the UK, 30C-odd heatwaves like that of 1976 are now 30 times more likely to occur than if we hadnt changed our climate. And analysis from the Met Office suggests that 40C heatwaves like this one may happen every 15 years or so by the end of the century.

The only way to avoid these sorts of extreme events becoming the norm is to level up the ambition of our climate policies and deliver on our existing pledges. So as much as it may be tempting, 1976 isnt an excuse to dismiss this weeks heatwave as just another natural event. Theres no hiding from the truth: were changing our climate, and weve got to do more about it.

    Dr Ella Gilbert is a climate scientist at the British Antarctic Survey


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/19/britain-heatwave-1976-crisis-summer-heat
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3311 on: Yesterday at 06:21:51 pm »
41C in my car parked inthe shade at 3pm

Off the scale unreal
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3312 on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 pm »

Messi is allegedly vegan during the season  -Barcelonas star player is allegedly only vegan during football season so he can keep on top of his fitness and training. Wonder why hes rarely injured? Well, Sportskeeda thinks its all down to his diet  and wed tend to agree.

others according to this article are:  Chris Smalling, Alex Morgan, Hector Bellerin, Jenny Beattie, Russell Martin, Jack Wilshere , Sergio Aguero, Fabian Delph,  ....


Bit late to the party here but touting an alleged vegan diet as the reason Messi doesn't get injured, then mentioning Jack Wilshire and Aguero were vegan made me chuckle.

Edit: reply to Dutchkops long post.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:07:54 pm by didi shamone »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3313 on: Yesterday at 07:10:44 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 07:06:20 pm


Strange post.

Not sure what your overall point is?

Are you saying that a vegan diet isn't better for the environment, when compared to someone who eats meat??
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:12:22 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3314 on: Yesterday at 07:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:07:42 pm
Yes, Britain had a heatwave in 1976. No, it was nothing like the crisis were in now

As a climate scientist, Im tired of hearing about that summer. The extreme heat were experiencing globally has no precedent


    Dr Ella Gilbert is a climate scientist at the British Antarctic Survey


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/19/britain-heatwave-1976-crisis-summer-heat


Yeah, but people have had enough of experts.
What do they know...
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3315 on: Yesterday at 07:17:32 pm »
The vegetarians I know think vegans are goofballs that's all I need to know :D

I eat less meat than before and no red meat but will never give up dairy nor chicken. Over my dead body.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3316 on: Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:17:32 pm
The vegetarians I know think vegans are goofballs that's all I need to know :D

I eat less meat than before and no red meat but will never give up dairy nor chicken. Over my dead body.

Chicken is the most easily replaceable as its so bland. I could give up milk but not cheese. I very rarely eat meat these days - usually only if Im working and theres no veggie food option.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3317 on: Today at 12:33:24 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:10:44 pm
Strange post.

Not sure what your overall point is?

Are you saying that a vegan diet isn't better for the environment, when compared to someone who eats meat??

No you've missed it completely. There was no mention of the environment in my post.
I laughed at the suggestion that an "alleged" vegan diet was the reason for Messi never being injured. It then went on to list perma injured Jack Wilshire, along with Aguero and Chris Smalling who both were regularly injured throughout their careers as confirmed vegans. Im not denying a vegan diets environmental credentials but that was a bizarre attempt to portray it as a means to remain injury free. Made me laugh.
