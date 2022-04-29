« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 247687 times)

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,607
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3280 on: April 29, 2022, 04:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 29, 2022, 01:39:50 pm
This is a promising development in fusion technology. If, if it pans out, it surely will kill all the efforts going into magnetic confinement systems which are - as Tepid rightfully keeps reminding us - fraught with horrendous technical and engineering difficulties.
...
From a scientific perspective it is of course interesting and the university spin-off company has attracted some investment, and who knows maybe in the distant future commercial scale fusion will become a thing.

Until then, as has been said elsewhere, breakthroughs are relative, especially in a complex field like fusion. This is a new method but faces the same problem as others in that it uses more energy than it creates. The team won't be developing a demonstration scale reactor until sometime in the 2030s by which time the UK grid is expected to be close to zero carbon anyway using existing technologies. It is unlikely therefore to contribute in a meaningful way to our energy system over the critical period which is the next 10 to 15 years.
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,607
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3281 on: April 29, 2022, 04:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 29, 2022, 11:45:24 am
As if we didn't have enough on our plates:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-61221666


The rate of population growth continues to be startling. This only adds growing pressures on a planet and its natural resources that are increasingly stressed to breaking point.

At the start of the 20th Century, global population was around 1.5bn

By 2050, the UN projects this to have risen to almost 10bn

61% of the world's population lives in Asia.
Agree that loss of habitat remains a concern but population changes shouldn't be startling as it has been accurately monitored and measured since the 1960s although the reporting has been sub-standard and often alarmist. Better health and education means birth rates are falling and people are living longer. The net result of the system dynamics means that things are expected to level off at around 10-11 billion by the end of the century. This is not some post-Mathusian nightmare, if we don't fuck up the climate and are prepared to adapt some of our behaviours there is time for us to adjust to accommodate the extra billions.

The population stats and dynamics are laid out brilliantly in the 7 minutes between 19:15 and 26:12 (the rest is all fascinating and encouraging too).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E</a>

The equitable split of available resources is covered later but suffice to say the onus is on the main polluters (the richest billion - us)  to develop the technologies and means to low carbon consumption so that the next richest (2 billion - in India and Asia) don't have to follow directly in our footsteps.

Responsible organisations are increasingly considering the true carbon cost of their activities and including upstream Scope 3 emissions as part of their procurement processes, and are forcing others that want to be part of their supply chain to adapt. With the political will the richest billion can use their buying power to reward desirable climate behaviour in other nations.

Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3282 on: April 29, 2022, 05:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on April 29, 2022, 04:59:38 pm
Agree that loss of habitat remains a concern but population changes shouldn't be startling as it has been accurately monitored and measured since the 1960s although the reporting has been sub-standard and often alarmist. Better health and education means birth rates are falling and people are living longer. The net result of the system dynamics means that things are expected to level off at around 10-11 billion by the end of the century. This is not some post-Mathusian nightmare, if we don't fuck up the climate and are prepared to adapt some of our behaviours there is time for us to adjust to accommodate the extra billions.

The population stats and dynamics are laid out brilliantly in the 7 minutes between 19:15 and 26:12 (the rest is all fascinating and encouraging too).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E</a>

The equitable split of available resources is covered later but suffice to say the onus is on the main polluters (the richest billion - us)  to develop the technologies and means to low carbon consumption so that the next richest (2 billion - in India and Asia) don't have to follow directly in our footsteps.

Responsible organisations are increasingly considering the true carbon cost of their activities and including upstream Scope 3 emissions as part of their procurement processes, and are forcing others that want to be part of their supply chain to adapt. With the political will the richest billion can use their buying power to reward desirable climate behaviour in other nations.

50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70% . Climate change needs to be acted upon by all immediately. Someone justs shared the practical things they did in their house (new one - so they bought a well insulated house, south facing roof for solar panels (or with solar panels installed) turned down heating on CB boiler to 50 degrees, thermostat to 18,5 degre=, turned off CV radiators in rooms when people left and saved 50% of gas bill in March/April. Eat more plant based a few times a month, public transport and really educate oneself. 

for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your  healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'

Lewis Hamilton says the only regret he has is that he didn't go plant based sooner (2017). Not that he went from eating meat to vegan overnight. He transitioned to plant-based eating by giving up his previous diet incrementally, and that's how he would recommend you adopt a plant-based diet too. "Don't go hard," says Hamilton.
https://www.menshealth.com/uk/mhsquad/nutrition-membership/a31095632/lewis-hamilton-plant-based-diet/
https://www.livekindly.co/vegan-formula-1-champion-lewis-hamilton-what-he-eats-to-stay-fit/

He told GQ, were taught to drink milk and eat meat protein and I started looking into other areas of research around all this. The first thing was, whats happening to the animals? Secondly, the impact it can have on your body. Thats a free advantage Im going to take. If no one else wants it, well thats their loss.

What Does a Vegan Athlete Eat?
In 2018, Hamilton told Business Insider that he and other Formula One drivers typically enjoy porridge for breakfast but if hes feeling more adventurous, he might go for baked beans on toast. Other meals include slow-cooked zucchini with toasted pine nuts with a salad consisting of couscous, pomegranate, raisin, and orange peel.

In November 2017, the athlete told CNN that he enjoys a stack of pancakes every weekend.

Its crazy. Im not putting more weight on because, with this new plant-based diet, I can have more carbs which is contradictory of what youd normally have thought diet-wise, but Im not going to complain, I love pancakes so its great, Hamilton said.

https://www.veganfoodandliving.com/features/vegan-athletes-plant-based-diet/  e.g. Lewis Hamilton, Venus  & Serena Williams, Tia Blanco, Djorkovic, 
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,607
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3283 on: April 29, 2022, 05:30:07 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on April 29, 2022, 05:07:11 pm
50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70%.
...
for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your  healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'
...
Might be worth noting that per capita emissions in cities tend to be lower than in rural areas so they can be a carbon efficient way to live (subject to caveats over good design, infrastructure etc.)

Agree that diet is huge. In the UK the Climate Change Committee anticipates halving meat production and converting the land to veg/cereals. This has the benefit of improving health in many diets and increasing the amount of land available for rewilding and forestry to increase carbon sequestration.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3284 on: April 29, 2022, 07:03:49 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on April 29, 2022, 05:07:11 pm
50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70% . Climate change needs to be acted upon by all immediately. Someone justs shared the practical things they did in their house (new one - so they bought a well insulated house, south facing roof for solar panels (or with solar panels installed) turned down heating on CB boiler to 50 degrees, thermostat to 18,5 degre=, turned off CV radiators in rooms when people left and saved 50% of gas bill in March/April. Eat more plant based a few times a month, public transport and really educate oneself. 

for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your  healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'

Lewis Hamilton says the only regret he has is that he didn't go plant based sooner (2017). Not that he went from eating meat to vegan overnight. He transitioned to plant-based eating by giving up his previous diet incrementally, and that's how he would recommend you adopt a plant-based diet too. "Don't go hard," says Hamilton.
https://www.menshealth.com/uk/mhsquad/nutrition-membership/a31095632/lewis-hamilton-plant-based-diet/
https://www.livekindly.co/vegan-formula-1-champion-lewis-hamilton-what-he-eats-to-stay-fit/

He told GQ, were taught to drink milk and eat meat protein and I started looking into other areas of research around all this. The first thing was, whats happening to the animals? Secondly, the impact it can have on your body. Thats a free advantage Im going to take. If no one else wants it, well thats their loss.

What Does a Vegan Athlete Eat?
In 2018, Hamilton told Business Insider that he and other Formula One drivers typically enjoy porridge for breakfast but if hes feeling more adventurous, he might go for baked beans on toast. Other meals include slow-cooked zucchini with toasted pine nuts with a salad consisting of couscous, pomegranate, raisin, and orange peel.

In November 2017, the athlete told CNN that he enjoys a stack of pancakes every weekend.

Its crazy. Im not putting more weight on because, with this new plant-based diet, I can have more carbs which is contradictory of what youd normally have thought diet-wise, but Im not going to complain, I love pancakes so its great, Hamilton said.

https://www.veganfoodandliving.com/features/vegan-athletes-plant-based-diet/  e.g. Lewis Hamilton, Venus  & Serena Williams, Tia Blanco, Djorkovic,

What are you suggesting here? That people living in rural should move to the cities.

Your point ó out top sportsmen being vegan is total waffle too. Hilarious how your example is an f1 driver. I'm sure you won't find many top rugby players or even footballers who are vegan.

I would just love to hear more about how the rich and powerful can help climate change. We hear very little of that. The largest countries do sweet f all to reduce their emissions and the wealthiest people make absolutely no sacrifices. The recent  space escapades of bezos and Branson highlighted how our faces are really being rubbed in it.

I'm not disagreeing that we are in big trouble either but I am fed up of these feeble attempts to help matters buy shifting onus onto to the average person to solve the problem. The whole emphasis is on making us suffer so the elite can live how they like. The world's wealthiest 1 % account for more than twice the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%. The approach is all wrong and there is little or no leadership or example being set.

I believe the effects of global warming are inevitable at this point. Its still not being tackled effectively by those that can have the most impact and as per usual, greed and self interest comes to the fore.



Whatever will be will be. We have no divine right to be here.
« Last Edit: April 29, 2022, 07:18:29 pm by darragh85 »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3285 on: May 15, 2022, 01:52:57 am »
Nobody gives a fuck  :-\
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3286 on: May 15, 2022, 07:57:31 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 01:52:57 am
Nobody gives a fuck  :-\
It is not that, ToneLa. It is just that your fellow Kopites probably do not know how to respond to a - if you forgive me saying - somewhat incoherent stream of consciousness post. And like you suggested, this might be the wrong thread anyway. I am glad that you got it off your chest.
« Last Edit: May 15, 2022, 10:17:24 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3287 on: May 15, 2022, 08:34:57 am »
Cheers. I'll replace that of text with this....

Yeah XR fundraiser brags about their own offshore accounts so they don't pay tax

Lol well I've said it boom done it's a shame but that's the world we are in
« Last Edit: May 15, 2022, 08:39:20 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,097
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3288 on: May 15, 2022, 11:49:55 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 01:52:57 am
Nobody gives a fuck  :-\

I'd need to see proof that they avoid tax.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3289 on: May 15, 2022, 12:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 15, 2022, 11:49:55 am
I'd need to see proof that they avoid tax.

Laughing about it lol but ah well let's drop it nothing will happen that's the way of the country
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,097
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3290 on: May 15, 2022, 01:05:48 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 12:31:54 pm
Laughing about it lol but ah well let's drop it nothing will happen that's the way of the country

An anonymous post on an internet forum is not evidence mate.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3291 on: May 15, 2022, 02:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 15, 2022, 01:05:48 pm
An anonymous post on an internet forum is not evidence mate.

That's the problem isn't it. Ah well. See what happens. Cya around
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,097
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3292 on: May 15, 2022, 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 02:09:40 pm
That's the problem isn't it. Ah well. See what happens. Cya around

If they are up to dogy dealings, I'd like to think someone would blow the whistle.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,401
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3293 on: May 15, 2022, 06:45:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2022, 01:52:57 am
Nobody gives a fuck  :-\

Of course they don't. We aren't  climate saints either to be honest. Thousands upon thousands will jumping on short haul flights in 2 weeks for Paris and we travel all over the world to aways to support our team but if we're honest we are part of the problem also.

The issue is multi facited and we all have to own our responsibility
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3294 on: May 17, 2022, 08:18:33 am »
While lots of countries aim for zero emissions by 2030, Modi still thinks 2070 (long after he's dead) will do for the worlds 3rd biggest polluter.

Quote
Birds falling from the sky as Indias temperatures break records

Birds are falling from the sky in western India due to exhaustion and dehydration as a scorching heatwave continues for the third month.

The long-running heatwave spell has continued to bake citizens in Delhi after record temperatures breached an unprecedented 49C mark in some parts of Indias national capital at the weekend.

In the western state of Gujarat  where the temperature has hovered above 40C for weeks now and is set to touch 46C in several pockets  rescuers are coming across birds that have fallen from the sky.

The impact of the excruciating heat on animals has been neglected so far, as humans suffering from heatstrokes and dehydration are being treated in hospitals where separate wards for heatwave-related conditions are being set up in several areas of the state.

Conditions have deteriorated significantly for animals because this years heatwave is one of the worst in recent times, according to rescuers working in an animal hospital that is managed by the nonprofit Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Gujarat.

We have seen a 10pc increase in the number of birds that need rescuing, Manoj Bhavsar, who works closely with the trust and has been rescuing birds for more than a decade, told the Reuters news agency.

Activists have been picking up these birds and taking them to the trust-run hospital to provide immediate care, such as injecting water into their mouths using syringes and feeding birds multi-vitamin tablets.

Extreme hot spells, or heatwaves, began much earlier in India and Pakistan this year, with the first spell being recorded as early as March.

Heatwaves in the subcontinent are usually reported either in May, or in some instances, in April.

While the change in the pattern of heatwaves becoming stronger and longer stems from several factors, the underlying cause for this extreme weather event is thought to be the climate crisis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that two of its weather stations in the capitals Mungeshpur and Najafgarh areas recorded temperatures at 49.2C and 49.1C respectively in recent days. (© Independent News Service)

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/birds-falling-from-the-sky-as-indias-temperatures-break-records-41656659.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,337
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3295 on: May 23, 2022, 11:15:31 am »
Why is climate 'doomism' going viral  and who's fighting it?


Quote
In its most recent report, the IPCC laid out a detailed plan that it believes could help the world avoid the worst impacts of rising temperatures.

It involves "rapid, deep and immediate" cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases - which trap the sun's heat and make the planet hotter.

The problem here is that governments and companies just aren't willing to make "rapid, deep and immediate" cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases.
They'll do a bit and make a big fuss over it, but nowhere near enough.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-61495035
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,097
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3296 on: May 23, 2022, 11:22:59 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 23, 2022, 11:15:31 am
Why is climate 'doomism' going viral  and who's fighting it?


The problem here is that governments and companies just aren't willing to make "rapid, deep and immediate" cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases.
They'll do a bit and make a big fuss over it, but nowhere near enough.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-61495035

From the same article:

Quote
"There is no denying that there are large changes across the globe, and that some of them are irreversible," says Dr Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment.

"It doesn't mean the world is going to end - but we have to adapt, and we have to stop emitting."
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 09:20:10 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April 29, 2022, 07:03:49 pm
What are you suggesting here? That people living in rural should move to the cities.

Your point ó out top sportsmen being vegan is total waffle too. Hilarious how your example is an f1 driver. I'm sure you won't find many top rugby players or even footballers who are vegan.

I would just love to hear more about how the rich and powerful can help climate change. We hear very little of that. The largest countries do sweet f all to reduce their emissions and the wealthiest people make absolutely no sacrifices. The recent  space escapades of bezos and Branson highlighted how our faces are really being rubbed in it.

I'm not disagreeing that we are in big trouble either but I am fed up of these feeble attempts to help matters buy shifting onus onto to the average person to solve the problem. The whole emphasis is on making us suffer so the elite can live how they like. The world's wealthiest 1 % account for more than twice the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%. The approach is all wrong and there is little or no leadership or example being set.

I believe the effects of global warming are inevitable at this point. Its still not being tackled effectively by those that can have the most impact and as per usual, greed and self interest comes to the fore.



Whatever will be will be. We have no divine right to be here.

a lot more footballers and top sports people are vegan/vegetarian - plant based during the season than you think - FOrest Green football team

https://allplants.com/blog/lifestyle/footballer-players-you-didnt-know-were-vegan

Messi is allegedly vegan during the season  -Barcelonas star player is allegedly only vegan during football season so he can keep on top of his fitness and training. Wonder why hes rarely injured? Well, Sportskeeda thinks its all down to his diet  and wed tend to agree.

others according to this article are:  Chris Smalling, Alex Morgan, Hector Bellerin, Jenny Beattie, Russell Martin, Jack Wilshere , Sergio Aguero, Fabian Delph,  ....


"You might have already heard of the Forest Green Rovers, based in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire  theyre the worlds first vegan (2015) and carbon-neutral professional football club.

According to a CBS news article, the clubs park is powered by solar panels and wind turbines, uses natural seaweed-based treatments for the pitch and offsets its remaining carbon footprint. Whats more, the team wears a kit made from bamboo right now and next seasons will be made from used coffee grounds!

The club not only serves plant-based meals to its players, but to the fans too"
Rugby - VEGAN RUGBY PLAYERS
1. Anthony Mullally, vegan rugby player
https://www.greatveganathletes.com/johanna-jahnke-vegan-rugby-player-and-cyclist/

Artic swimmer - Lewis Pugh is not vegetarian as he eats chicken and beef on occassion - same for David Attenborough

it is a minority positon but becoming more main stream
keep meat/chicken to a minimum and look at your actions and encouragae others to do the same daily.

Great announcement by Lewis Pugh on UN Oceans Day the other day .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTR6DZoA2B4 - WHAT ACTION CAN YOU TAKE TODAY TO SAVE OUR OCEANS?

On this World Oceans day, Lewis Pugh took a dip with some Cape Fur Seals off the tip of Africa near Cape Town.

During his swim, the UN Patron of the Oceans asks us to consider our impact on oceans and what we can do to make a positive difference to save our seas.

outube.com/watch?v=85KDCN97S3I&t=357s
Swimming for the Oceans EXTREME Hangout COP26   - I was at COP26 and listened and was inspired by this.

Yes the wealthy, governments, companies can all do a lot more - but so can the individual. It only takes about 16% to change the system

you are on the money about  what the wealthy and governments need to do - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paaen3b44XY  - Rutger Braumer said it all to their faces at Davos - Taxews, Taxes. taxes all the rest in Bullshit  Historian Rutger Bregman told a room full of billionaires at the Davos World Economic Forum 2019 that they need to step up and pay their fair share of taxes.

 - #Davos #Taxes #Inequality
How a Historian Nailed Billionaires for Their Greed at Davos | NowThis


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbTWxFwuQtM - Rutger Bregman - Utopia for Realists and Big Ideas for an Equitable Economy | The Daily Show

this is not and wait till the others start - it is do your research, find the things that work for you, consume less, buy less, work together, buy local,

I have been on a transitional path for the last 3 years, I have done the U Cambridge CISL course and I am working with others to help big  companies transition.

drawdown,org  - Kate Raworths Doughnut Economic Action Lab - DEAL network,   there are so many good inspirations
 the Exgtreme Hangout COP26 youotube channel is some of the best content, speakers, discussions of the climate action covering all angles.

the science models of the last 30 years are so acurate now.. it is now only a matter of how bad cilmate emergency is going to be over the next 70 years. Our kids and their  kids and our grandkids are the ones that will face the brunot of it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9qYsLuYa_s

https://www.extremehangoutevents.com/live-stream-catch-up  - this is some of the best curated Climate action conference material ever.  Day 3 - Sport & Climate, presented by thinkBeyond 
 to ge a taste of it.
Next check out the CHangenow.world streamed from Paris.
https://www.changenow-summit.world/paris-2022/en

finally check out what SPP.earth are doing for supply chains.
https://spp.earth/challenges/format_selection/wspd_2022/


now please vote for my local Dutch tree planting charity tonight so we can stand a good chance of getting  20-70K funding for 5 local biodiversity projects near Amsterdam
see below

https://www.linkedin.com/company/meergroen/




Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 