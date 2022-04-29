What are you suggesting here? That people living in rural should move to the cities.
Your point ó out top sportsmen being vegan is total waffle too. Hilarious how your example is an f1 driver. I'm sure you won't find many top rugby players or even footballers who are vegan.
I would just love to hear more about how the rich and powerful can help climate change. We hear very little of that. The largest countries do sweet f all to reduce their emissions and the wealthiest people make absolutely no sacrifices. The recent space escapades of bezos and Branson highlighted how our faces are really being rubbed in it.
I'm not disagreeing that we are in big trouble either but I am fed up of these feeble attempts to help matters buy shifting onus onto to the average person to solve the problem. The whole emphasis is on making us suffer so the elite can live how they like. The world's wealthiest 1 % account for more than twice the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%. The approach is all wrong and there is little or no leadership or example being set.
I believe the effects of global warming are inevitable at this point. Its still not being tackled effectively by those that can have the most impact and as per usual, greed and self interest comes to the fore.
Whatever will be will be. We have no divine right to be here.
a lot more footballers and top sports people are vegan/vegetarian - plant based during the season than you think - FOrest Green football teamhttps://allplants.com/blog/lifestyle/footballer-players-you-didnt-know-were-vegan
Messi is allegedly vegan during the season -Barcelonas star player is allegedly only vegan during football season so he can keep on top of his fitness and training. Wonder why hes rarely injured? Well, Sportskeeda thinks its all down to his diet and wed tend to agree.
others according to this article are: Chris Smalling, Alex Morgan, Hector Bellerin, Jenny Beattie, Russell Martin, Jack Wilshere , Sergio Aguero, Fabian Delph, ....
"You might have already heard of the Forest Green Rovers, based in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire theyre the worlds first vegan (2015) and carbon-neutral professional football club.
According to a CBS news article, the clubs park is powered by solar panels and wind turbines, uses natural seaweed-based treatments for the pitch and offsets its remaining carbon footprint. Whats more, the team wears a kit made from bamboo right now and next seasons will be made from used coffee grounds!
The club not only serves plant-based meals to its players, but to the fans too"
Rugby - VEGAN RUGBY PLAYERS
1. Anthony Mullally, vegan rugby player https://www.greatveganathletes.com/johanna-jahnke-vegan-rugby-player-and-cyclist/
Artic swimmer - Lewis Pugh is not vegetarian as he eats chicken and beef on occassion - same for David Attenborough
it is a minority positon but becoming more main stream
keep meat/chicken to a minimum and look at your actions and encouragae others to do the same daily.
Great announcement by Lewis Pugh on UN Oceans Day the other day .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTR6DZoA2B4
- WHAT ACTION CAN YOU TAKE TODAY TO SAVE OUR OCEANS?
On this World Oceans day, Lewis Pugh took a dip with some Cape Fur Seals off the tip of Africa near Cape Town.
During his swim, the UN Patron of the Oceans asks us to consider our impact on oceans and what we can do to make a positive difference to save our seas.
outube.com/watch?v=85KDCN97S3I&t=357s
Swimming for the Oceans EXTREME Hangout COP26 - I was at COP26 and listened and was inspired by this.
Yes the wealthy, governments, companies can all do a lot more - but so can the individual. It only takes about 16% to change the system
you are on the money about what the wealthy and governments need to do - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paaen3b44XY
- Rutger Braumer said it all to their faces at Davos - Taxews, Taxes. taxes all the rest in Bullshit Historian Rutger Bregman told a room full of billionaires at the Davos World Economic Forum 2019 that they need to step up and pay their fair share of taxes.
- #Davos #Taxes #Inequality
How a Historian Nailed Billionaires for Their Greed at Davos | NowThis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbTWxFwuQtM
- Rutger Bregman - Utopia for Realists and Big Ideas for an Equitable Economy | The Daily Show
this is not and wait till the others start - it is do your research, find the things that work for you, consume less, buy less, work together, buy local,
I have been on a transitional path for the last 3 years, I have done the U Cambridge CISL course and I am working with others to help big companies transition.
drawdown,org - Kate Raworths Doughnut Economic Action Lab - DEAL network, there are so many good inspirations
the Exgtreme Hangout COP26 youotube channel is some of the best content, speakers, discussions of the climate action covering all angles.
the science models of the last 30 years are so acurate now.. it is now only a matter of how bad cilmate emergency is going to be over the next 70 years. Our kids and their kids and our grandkids are the ones that will face the brunot of ithttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9qYsLuYa_shttps://www.extremehangoutevents.com/live-stream-catch-up
- this is some of the best curated Climate action conference material ever. Day 3 - Sport & Climate, presented by thinkBeyond
to ge a taste of it.
Next check out the CHangenow.world streamed from Paris. https://www.changenow-summit.world/paris-2022/en
finally check out what SPP.earth are doing for supply chains.https://spp.earth/challenges/format_selection/wspd_2022/
now please vote for my local Dutch tree planting charity tonight so we can stand a good chance of getting 20-70K funding for 5 local biodiversity projects near Amsterdam
see belowhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/meergroen/