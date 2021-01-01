As if we didn't have enough on our plates:



The rate of population growth continues to be startling. This only adds growing pressures on a planet and its natural resources that are increasingly stressed to breaking point.



At the start of the 20th Century, global population was around 1.5bn



By 2050, the UN projects this to have risen to almost 10bn



61% of the world's population lives in Asia.



Agree that loss of habitat remains a concern but population changes shouldn't be startling as it has been accurately monitored and measured since the 1960s although the reporting has been sub-standard and often alarmist. Better health and education means birth rates are falling and people are living longer. The net result of the system dynamics means that things are expected to level off at around 10-11 billion by the end of the century. This is not some post-Mathusian nightmare, if we don't fuck up the climate and are prepared to adapt some of our behaviours there is time for us to adjust to accommodate the extra billions.The population stats and dynamics are laid out brilliantly in the 7 minutes between 19:15 and 26:12 (the rest is all fascinating and encouraging too).The equitable split of available resources is covered later but suffice to say the onus is on the main polluters (the richest billion - us) to develop the technologies and means to low carbon consumption so that the next richest (2 billion - in India and Asia) don't have to follow directly in our footsteps.Responsible organisations are increasingly considering the true carbon cost of their activities and including upstream Scope 3 emissions as part of their procurement processes, and are forcing others that want to be part of their supply chain to adapt. With the political will the richest billion can use their buying power to reward desirable climate behaviour in other nations.