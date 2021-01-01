« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
This is a promising development in fusion technology. If, if it pans out, it surely will kill all the efforts going into magnetic confinement systems which are - as Tepid rightfully keeps reminding us - fraught with horrendous technical and engineering difficulties.
From a scientific perspective it is of course interesting and the university spin-off company has attracted some investment, and who knows maybe in the distant future commercial scale fusion will become a thing.

Until then, as has been said elsewhere, breakthroughs are relative, especially in a complex field like fusion. This is a new method but faces the same problem as others in that it uses more energy than it creates. The team won't be developing a demonstration scale reactor until sometime in the 2030s by which time the UK grid is expected to be close to zero carbon anyway using existing technologies. It is unlikely therefore to contribute in a meaningful way to our energy system over the critical period which is the next 10 to 15 years.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
As if we didn't have enough on our plates:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-61221666


The rate of population growth continues to be startling. This only adds growing pressures on a planet and its natural resources that are increasingly stressed to breaking point.

At the start of the 20th Century, global population was around 1.5bn

By 2050, the UN projects this to have risen to almost 10bn

61% of the world's population lives in Asia.
Agree that loss of habitat remains a concern but population changes shouldn't be startling as it has been accurately monitored and measured since the 1960s although the reporting has been sub-standard and often alarmist. Better health and education means birth rates are falling and people are living longer. The net result of the system dynamics means that things are expected to level off at around 10-11 billion by the end of the century. This is not some post-Mathusian nightmare, if we don't fuck up the climate and are prepared to adapt some of our behaviours there is time for us to adjust to accommodate the extra billions.

The population stats and dynamics are laid out brilliantly in the 7 minutes between 19:15 and 26:12 (the rest is all fascinating and encouraging too).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E</a>

The equitable split of available resources is covered later but suffice to say the onus is on the main polluters (the richest billion - us)  to develop the technologies and means to low carbon consumption so that the next richest (2 billion - in India and Asia) don't have to follow directly in our footsteps.

Responsible organisations are increasingly considering the true carbon cost of their activities and including upstream Scope 3 emissions as part of their procurement processes, and are forcing others that want to be part of their supply chain to adapt. With the political will the richest billion can use their buying power to reward desirable climate behaviour in other nations.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Agree that loss of habitat remains a concern but population changes shouldn't be startling as it has been accurately monitored and measured since the 1960s although the reporting has been sub-standard and often alarmist. Better health and education means birth rates are falling and people are living longer. The net result of the system dynamics means that things are expected to level off at around 10-11 billion by the end of the century. This is not some post-Mathusian nightmare, if we don't fuck up the climate and are prepared to adapt some of our behaviours there is time for us to adjust to accommodate the extra billions.

The population stats and dynamics are laid out brilliantly in the 7 minutes between 19:15 and 26:12 (the rest is all fascinating and encouraging too).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FACK2knC08E</a>

The equitable split of available resources is covered later but suffice to say the onus is on the main polluters (the richest billion - us)  to develop the technologies and means to low carbon consumption so that the next richest (2 billion - in India and Asia) don't have to follow directly in our footsteps.

Responsible organisations are increasingly considering the true carbon cost of their activities and including upstream Scope 3 emissions as part of their procurement processes, and are forcing others that want to be part of their supply chain to adapt. With the political will the richest billion can use their buying power to reward desirable climate behaviour in other nations.

50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70% . Climate change needs to be acted upon by all immediately. Someone justs shared the practical things they did in their house (new one - so they bought a well insulated house, south facing roof for solar panels (or with solar panels installed) turned down heating on CB boiler to 50 degrees, thermostat to 18,5 degre=, turned off CV radiators in rooms when people left and saved 50% of gas bill in March/April. Eat more plant based a few times a month, public transport and really educate oneself. 

for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your  healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'

Lewis Hamilton says the only regret he has is that he didn't go plant based sooner (2017). Not that he went from eating meat to vegan overnight. He transitioned to plant-based eating by giving up his previous diet incrementally, and that's how he would recommend you adopt a plant-based diet too. "Don't go hard," says Hamilton.
https://www.menshealth.com/uk/mhsquad/nutrition-membership/a31095632/lewis-hamilton-plant-based-diet/
https://www.livekindly.co/vegan-formula-1-champion-lewis-hamilton-what-he-eats-to-stay-fit/

He told GQ, were taught to drink milk and eat meat protein and I started looking into other areas of research around all this. The first thing was, whats happening to the animals? Secondly, the impact it can have on your body. Thats a free advantage Im going to take. If no one else wants it, well thats their loss.

What Does a Vegan Athlete Eat?
In 2018, Hamilton told Business Insider that he and other Formula One drivers typically enjoy porridge for breakfast but if hes feeling more adventurous, he might go for baked beans on toast. Other meals include slow-cooked zucchini with toasted pine nuts with a salad consisting of couscous, pomegranate, raisin, and orange peel.

In November 2017, the athlete told CNN that he enjoys a stack of pancakes every weekend.

Its crazy. Im not putting more weight on because, with this new plant-based diet, I can have more carbs which is contradictory of what youd normally have thought diet-wise, but Im not going to complain, I love pancakes so its great, Hamilton said.

https://www.veganfoodandliving.com/features/vegan-athletes-plant-based-diet/  e.g. Lewis Hamilton, Venus  & Serena Williams, Tia Blanco, Djorkovic, 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70%.
for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your  healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'
Might be worth noting that per capita emissions in cities tend to be lower than in rural areas so they can be a carbon efficient way to live (subject to caveats over good design, infrastructure etc.)

Agree that diet is huge. In the UK the Climate Change Committee anticipates halving meat production and converting the land to veg/cereals. This has the benefit of improving health in many diets and increasing the amount of land available for rewilding and forestry to increase carbon sequestration.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70% . Climate change needs to be acted upon by all immediately. Someone justs shared the practical things they did in their house (new one - so they bought a well insulated house, south facing roof for solar panels (or with solar panels installed) turned down heating on CB boiler to 50 degrees, thermostat to 18,5 degre=, turned off CV radiators in rooms when people left and saved 50% of gas bill in March/April. Eat more plant based a few times a month, public transport and really educate oneself. 

for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your  healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'

Lewis Hamilton says the only regret he has is that he didn't go plant based sooner (2017). Not that he went from eating meat to vegan overnight. He transitioned to plant-based eating by giving up his previous diet incrementally, and that's how he would recommend you adopt a plant-based diet too. "Don't go hard," says Hamilton.
https://www.menshealth.com/uk/mhsquad/nutrition-membership/a31095632/lewis-hamilton-plant-based-diet/
https://www.livekindly.co/vegan-formula-1-champion-lewis-hamilton-what-he-eats-to-stay-fit/

He told GQ, were taught to drink milk and eat meat protein and I started looking into other areas of research around all this. The first thing was, whats happening to the animals? Secondly, the impact it can have on your body. Thats a free advantage Im going to take. If no one else wants it, well thats their loss.

What Does a Vegan Athlete Eat?
In 2018, Hamilton told Business Insider that he and other Formula One drivers typically enjoy porridge for breakfast but if hes feeling more adventurous, he might go for baked beans on toast. Other meals include slow-cooked zucchini with toasted pine nuts with a salad consisting of couscous, pomegranate, raisin, and orange peel.

In November 2017, the athlete told CNN that he enjoys a stack of pancakes every weekend.

Its crazy. Im not putting more weight on because, with this new plant-based diet, I can have more carbs which is contradictory of what youd normally have thought diet-wise, but Im not going to complain, I love pancakes so its great, Hamilton said.

https://www.veganfoodandliving.com/features/vegan-athletes-plant-based-diet/  e.g. Lewis Hamilton, Venus  & Serena Williams, Tia Blanco, Djorkovic,

What are you suggesting here? That people living in rural should move to the cities.

Your point ó out top sportsmen being vegan is total waffle too. Hilarious how your example is an f1 driver. I'm sure you won't find many top rugby players or even footballers who are vegan.

I would just love to hear more about how the rich and powerful can help climate change. We hear very little of that. The largest countries do sweet f all to reduce their emissions and the wealthiest people make absolutely no sacrifices. The recent  space escapades of bezos and Branson highlighted how our faces are really being rubbed in it.

I'm not disagreeing that we are in big trouble either but I am fed up of these feeble attempts to help matters buy shifting onus onto to the average person to solve the problem. The whole emphasis is on making us suffer so the elite can live how they like.

I believe the effects of global warming are inevitable at this point. Its still not being tackled effectively by those that can have the most impact and as per usual, greed and self interest comes to the fore.

Whatever will be will be. We have no divine right to be here.
