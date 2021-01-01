Agree that loss of habitat remains a concern but population changes shouldn't be startling as it has been accurately monitored and measured since the 1960s although the reporting has been sub-standard and often alarmist. Better health and education means birth rates are falling and people are living longer. The net result of the system dynamics means that things are expected to level off at around 10-11 billion by the end of the century. This is not some post-Mathusian nightmare, if we don't fuck up the climate and are prepared to adapt some of our behaviours there is time for us to adjust to accommodate the extra billions.
The population stats and dynamics are laid out brilliantly in the 7 minutes between 19:15 and 26:12 (the rest is all fascinating and encouraging too).
The equitable split of available resources is covered later but suffice to say the onus is on the main polluters (the richest billion - us) to develop the technologies and means to low carbon consumption so that the next richest (2 billion - in India and Asia) don't have to follow directly in our footsteps.
Responsible organisations are increasingly considering the true carbon cost of their activities and including upstream Scope 3 emissions as part of their procurement processes, and are forcing others that want to be part of their supply chain to adapt. With the political will the richest billion can use their buying power to reward desirable climate behaviour in other nations.
50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70% . Climate change needs to be acted upon by all immediately. Someone justs shared the practical things they did in their house (new one - so they bought a well insulated house, south facing roof for solar panels (or with solar panels installed) turned down heating on CB boiler to 50 degrees, thermostat to 18,5 degre=, turned off CV radiators in rooms when people left and saved 50% of gas bill in March/April. Eat more plant based a few times a month, public transport and really educate oneself.
for example - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/
'Lewis Hamilton says the only regret he has is that he didn't go plant based sooner (2017). Not that he went from eating meat to vegan overnight. He transitioned to plant-based eating by giving up his previous diet incrementally, and that's how he would recommend you adopt a plant-based diet too. "Don't go hard," says Hamilton.
He told GQ, were taught to drink milk and eat meat protein and I started looking into other areas of research around all this. The first thing was, whats happening to the animals? Secondly, the impact it can have on your body. Thats a free advantage Im going to take. If no one else wants it, well thats their loss.
In 2018, Hamilton told Business Insider that he and other Formula One drivers typically enjoy porridge for breakfast but if hes feeling more adventurous, he might go for baked beans on toast. Other meals include slow-cooked zucchini with toasted pine nuts with a salad consisting of couscous, pomegranate, raisin, and orange peel.
In November 2017, the athlete told CNN that he enjoys a stack of pancakes every weekend.
Its crazy. Im not putting more weight on because, with this new plant-based diet, I can have more carbs which is contradictory of what youd normally have thought diet-wise, but Im not going to complain, I love pancakes so its great, Hamilton said.https://www.veganfoodandliving.com/features/vegan-athletes-plant-based-diet/
