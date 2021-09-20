« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 208522 times)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Just Elmo? on September 20, 2021, 03:51:17 pm
That's not in the CPS definition though apart from for electronic systems.

Well the CPS does not define if there has to be intent to endanger lives or not, just that the act does in fact endanger lives.

So under the law as I read it, they could consider an act of forcing a motorway closed and endangering the lives of the public who are using it as a terrorist act, even if endangering said lives was not their "intent".

As said, ringing a bomb hoax in does not mean you have the intent on actually endangering lives, it could be for the reason as you said, to "cause disruption", however just like this it could be considered a terrorism act because it did in fact endanger lives and did so to "advance a political, religious, racial or ideological cause".

For me, this group know 100% that they are endangering lives, I mean they'd ALL need to be absolutely brain dead not to know that, but they have individually and collectively decided that the amount they are endangering, or the amount of people who may or may not be hurt due to their actions, is not enough to put them off their act.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 20, 2021, 06:19:07 pm
Well the CPS does not define if there has to be intent to endanger lives or not, just that the act does in fact endanger lives.

So under the law as I read it, they could consider an act of forcing a motorway closed and endangering the lives of the public who are using it as a terrorist act, even if endangering said lives was not their "intent".

As said, ringing a bomb hoax in does not mean you have the intent on actually endangering lives, it could be for the reason as you said, to "cause disruption", however just like this it could be considered a terrorism act because it did in fact endanger lives and did so to "advance a political, religious, racial or ideological cause".

For me, this group know 100% that they are endangering lives, I mean they'd ALL need to be absolutely brain dead not to know that, but they have individually and collectively decided that the amount they are endangering, or the amount of people who may or may not be hurt due to their actions, is not enough to put them off their act.

No but there is intent to threaten and intimidate - that is the key point.

The intent with XR is to disrupt, not threaten or intimidate.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Just Elmo? on September 20, 2021, 06:20:19 pm
No but there is intent to threaten and intimidate - that is the key point.

The intent with XR is to disrupt, not threaten or intimidate.

As said, there is no mention of intent within the CPS's definition. It seems to leave it wide open to cover the fact that groups cannot do such actions like close off a motorway and then claim they had no "intent" to endanger lives when, in fact, they could cause a tremendous amount of danger (and potentially loss of life).
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
The CPS would likely find it very easy to argue it falls under all these points highlighted...
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 20, 2021, 06:27:29 pm
As said, there is no mention of intent within the CPS's definition. It seems to leave it wide open to cover the fact that groups cannot do such actions like close off a motorway and then claim they had no "intent" to endanger lives when, in fact, they could cause a tremendous amount of danger (and potentially loss of life).

That's fair. I have serious doubts that would ever pass in court though.

I do think what they did was stupid, but I think it is dangerous to throw around the term terrorism lightly. I will leave it up to the lawyers.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
If this is terrorism then the law is an ass
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Didn't a person in Bristol die when Extinction Rebellion blocked roads there?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September 20, 2021, 07:05:23 pm
If this is terrorism then the law is an ass
Of course its terrorism. These people are putting lives in danger. It reminds me of The Animal Liberation Front putting broken glass into jars of baby food back in the 80s.. Absolutely idiotic because it pisses people off who would otherwise agree with their  cause.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on September 20, 2021, 11:59:08 pm
Of course its terrorism. These people are putting lives in danger. It reminds me of The Animal Liberation Front putting broken glass into jars of baby food back in the 80s.. Absolutely idiotic because it pisses people off who would otherwise agree with their  cause.


You can't equate people protesting by blocking roads, with idiots putting glass in jars of baby food.

If you deem climate change protesters to be 'terrorists' then you're well down the slippery slope to creating a judicial system where any mass protest can be branded 'terrorism', with all the pitfalls that that leads to.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Got some Patel backers in this thread I see.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
I don't think they can be called terrorists. They don't sabotage lives on purpose. They do cause disruption and inconvenience.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on September 20, 2021, 11:59:08 pm
Of course its terrorism. These people are putting lives in danger. It reminds me of The Animal Liberation Front putting broken glass into jars of baby food back in the 80s.. Absolutely idiotic because it pisses people off who would otherwise agree with their  cause.

what the fuck?

they are literally blocking traffic they're not threatening or killing anyone, up there with the more bizarre RAWK posts of late  :o
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
First they came for the climate change protestors...



Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 20, 2021, 02:24:52 pm
Patel agrees with you.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:47:28 am
Got some Patel backers in this thread I see.

Good to see a total lack of ability to debate without repeatedly pointing the tory finger I see.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:57:55 am
they are literally blocking traffic they're not threatening or killing anyone, up there with the more bizarre RAWK posts of late  :o

Under the CPS's own definition they certainly fall under the terrorist banner. Terrorism isn't just limited to a threat to kill.

Now of course they probably shouldn't be treated and punished as such, but they def fall under it...
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:11:24 am
Under the CPS's own definition they certainly fall under the terrorist banner. Terrorism isn't just limited to a threat to kill.

Now of course they probably shouldn't be treated and punished as such, but they def fall under it...

that drafting smells particularly Priti Patel, but I still wouldn't interpret that to fall squarely within that. the only threat they seem to be making is to themselves.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:08:04 am
Good to see a total lack of ability to debate without repeatedly pointing the tory finger I see.

Not a lack of ability, just pointing out you share similar views. 


There is a debate to be had.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:50:44 am
Not a lack of ability, just pointing out you share similar views. 

Well what, exactly, is it adding to the debate?

Shouting Tory is hardly some enlightened view point here. In fact its often used on here to try and shut down debate by someone who either cant be arsed, doesnt have anything to add, or just doesnt have the ability to debate.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Well whether Craig is a Tory or a Patel supporter or whatever. The matter of fact is that every single person that got stuck on the M25 because of the protest will absolutely hate those people that did the protest. That's hundreds of thousands of people could possibly agree with the cause but will now despise it.

It's just like when ER decided to stop DLR trains
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 02:21:49 pm
Well whether Craig is a Tory or a Patel supporter or whatever. The matter of fact is that every single person that got stuck on the M25 because of the protest will absolutely hate those people that did the protest. That's hundreds of thousands of people could possibly agree with the cause but will now despise it.

It's just like when ER decided to stop DLR trains



I've marched in protests that have closed roads. I've manned picket lines.

All caused obstructions to varying degrees.

Are you going to take the same line of 'those inconvenienced are going to hate the cause' whenever any group takes direct action (normally because the twats in charge ignore discussion/negotiation/compromise)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 02:21:49 pm
Well whether Craig is a Tory or a Patel supporter or whatever. The matter of fact is that every single person that got stuck on the M25 because of the protest will absolutely hate those people that did the protest. That's hundreds of thousands of people could possibly agree with the cause but will now despise it.

It's just like when ER decided to stop DLR trains

How about the inconvenience of chronic lung disease, dementia and cancer all caused by the same polluting twats moaning about the protests. 
My road is chock full of Range Rovers and the like idling in mile long tailbacks twice a day at least, all spewing out Diesel fumes simply because Rupert or Jas can't walk to school or yummy mummy couldn't possibly walk to her gym or nail bar.
Anyways everyone should enjoy protesting while they still can.
Priti Nasty is going to be able to lock them up as terrorists if they are the wrong sort of protestors.
BoJo might even get to use his water cannons though those more likely to appear at the food, energy and housing riots that are no doubt incoming for the new year.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
right and how many diesel fumes does the DLR give off? You can protest and cry and do whatever you wish but you're going to get no support the way you're going about it.

I don't drive nor use taxis nor use buses. I walk/cycle and used to use the underground when in London. So people from a poor area of London trying to get to work to survive had their electric trains blocked by climate protestors. Yes you're really going to win over the public to the cause. I mean I'm a person that has a extremely low carbon footprint and your obnoxious nature is putting me off even bothering with you.

The fact you're using people going on school runs as a reason to blockade the M25, right, most people using the M25 are going on school runs.

Why do you never protest in Windsor or South Kensington? Why are you not blockading up gas guzzling Bentley's and Range Rovers?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:53:26 pm by scatman »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:49:59 pm


I've marched in protests that have closed roads. I've manned picket lines.

All caused obstructions to varying degrees.

Are you going to take the same line of 'those inconvenienced are going to hate the cause' whenever any group takes direct action (normally because the twats in charge ignore discussion/negotiation/compromise)

I think there is quite a big difference to marching on A/B roads where there will invariably be many alternative routes emergency vehicles could take and where the danger is less because cars arent going 70mph+ than there is to doing the same on a motorway.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:07:30 pm
I think there is quite a big difference to marching on A/B roads where there will invariably be many alternative routes emergency vehicles could take and where the danger is less because cars arent going 70mph+ than there is to doing the same on a motorway.

Do cars ever reach 70Mph on the M25?

As someone from the other side of the country who has never been on it apart from asleep on a bus in the middle of the night, I was under the impression it was constantly a crawl.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:27:05 pm
Do cars ever reach 70Mph on the M25?

As someone from the other side of the country who has never been on it apart from asleep on a bus in the middle of the night, I was under the impression it was constantly a crawl.

Yeah, after 20:00 theres stretches of it that are empty enough to get past 70MPH.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:27:05 pm
Do cars ever reach 70Mph on the M25?

As someone from the other side of the country who has never been on it apart from asleep on a bus in the middle of the night, I was under the impression it was constantly a crawl.

I used to have to go to Portsmouth on NY day to be there in time for a client on 2nd and the M25 was beautifully clear!

In general though I'd say the South West to North West portion, heading northwards, (from my experience) is the worst part of it - when I've had to travel, generally found that the South West to North East can be fairly easy going.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 03:51:34 pm
right and how many diesel fumes does the DLR give off? You can protest and cry and do whatever you wish but you're going to get no support the way you're going about it.

I don't drive nor use taxis nor use buses. I walk/cycle and used to use the underground when in London. So people from a poor area of London trying to get to work to survive had their electric trains blocked by climate protestors. Yes you're really going to win over the public to the cause. I mean I'm a person that has a extremely low carbon footprint and your obnoxious nature is putting me off even bothering with you.

The fact you're using people going on school runs as a reason to blockade the M25, right, most people using the M25 are going on school runs.

Why do you never protest in Windsor or South Kensington? Why are you not blockading up gas guzzling Bentley's and Range Rovers?

I'm obnoxious? Look in the mirror pal.
I'm not blocking anything but I understand their protest and why they choose places for maximum disruption/impact.
I live in London, I cycle to work everyday, a 40km round trip, rain, wind or snow. My kid walks or cycles to school every day.
I own a car but apart for visiting family up North I rarely use it.
All I hear down here is whining about congestion zones, the ULEZ. The council tried to put in safe/quiet streets in to try to reduce traffic but the Range Rover & SUV brigade along with the angry gammons made a stink. You don't need to be rich here apparently to have an SUV. there are often two per household. My neighbour has 5 cars at their household. He has 2, his son has 1 his wife and daughter both have an SUV. They drive everywhere. They are not unusual.
The area has the heavily used M11, the carpark that is the M25, the A12 and the other car park the A406 all in the vicinity.
Lockdown was fantastic as the air no longer smelt like dog shit every evening from all the diesel pollution. Now it does again.

Anyway please feel free to not bother with me all you like. You are appropriately named, I'll give you that.
Gently caress off back to your Top Gear videos.
Ta-ra.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-58649286

Some on here will be pleased with this.

It doesn't really matter as we're definitely not heading for climate meltdown

 ::)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
What was the purpose of blocking the motorway anyway? How come they haven't tried to disrupt a big company or government building with this?

Like people have said, whether they are right or wrong in their beliefs they have just made themselves look daft and that fella that has been in the media has made it worse. Didn't come across well at all.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:03:58 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-58649286


Good move and a sensible injunction. They have no right to sit in the middle of a motorway disrupting thousands of people's lives and more importantly putting the lives of the emergency services at risk. I think all they've achieved is to turn the majority of people against their cause.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 12:52:15 pm
Good move and a sensible injunction. They have no right to sit in the middle of a motorway disrupting thousands of people's lives and more importantly putting the lives of the emergency services at risk. I think all they've achieved is to turn the majority of people against their cause.

Wait till you see the disruption caused by climate change
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:55:46 pm
Wait till you see the disruption caused by climate change

And sitting in the middle of motorway will help combat climate change?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:55:46 pm
Wait till you see the disruption caused by climate change

As you clearly support the actions, please can you answer my genuine question?
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:48:57 pm
What was the purpose of blocking the motorway anyway? How come they haven't tried to disrupt a big company or government building with this?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:57:55 am
what the fuck?

they are literally blocking traffic they're not threatening or killing anyone, up there with the more bizarre RAWK posts of late  :o
Stopping or slowing down  ambulances can be  life threatening to the poor person needing one. Arseholes.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Meanwhile the WHO says air pollution has killed 7 million.
 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:40:25 pm
Meanwhile the WHO says air pollution has killed 7 million.

It's the greatest environmental threat to human health in the world.

All the most populous cities in he world are in breach of their targets.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Fancy getting a prison sentence for demanding better home insulation. 
