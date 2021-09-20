« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Craig 🤔

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 06:19:07 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 03:51:17 pm
That's not in the CPS definition though apart from for electronic systems.

Well the CPS does not define if there has to be intent to endanger lives or not, just that the act does in fact endanger lives.

So under the law as I read it, they could consider an act of forcing a motorway closed and endangering the lives of the public who are using it as a terrorist act, even if endangering said lives was not their "intent".

As said, ringing a bomb hoax in does not mean you have the intent on actually endangering lives, it could be for the reason as you said, to "cause disruption", however just like this it could be considered a terrorism act because it did in fact endanger lives and did so to "advance a political, religious, racial or ideological cause".

For me, this group know 100% that they are endangering lives, I mean they'd ALL need to be absolutely brain dead not to know that, but they have individually and collectively decided that the amount they are endangering, or the amount of people who may or may not be hurt due to their actions, is not enough to put them off their act.
Just Elmo?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 06:20:19 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:19:07 pm
Well the CPS does not define if there has to be intent to endanger lives or not, just that the act does in fact endanger lives.

So under the law as I read it, they could consider an act of forcing a motorway closed and endangering the lives of the public who are using it as a terrorist act, even if endangering said lives was not their "intent".

As said, ringing a bomb hoax in does not mean you have the intent on actually endangering lives, it could be for the reason as you said, to "cause disruption", however just like this it could be considered a terrorism act because it did in fact endanger lives and did so to "advance a political, religious, racial or ideological cause".

For me, this group know 100% that they are endangering lives, I mean they'd ALL need to be absolutely brain dead not to know that, but they have individually and collectively decided that the amount they are endangering, or the amount of people who may or may not be hurt due to their actions, is not enough to put them off their act.

No but there is intent to threaten and intimidate - that is the key point.

The intent with XR is to disrupt, not threaten or intimidate.
Craig 🤔

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 06:27:29 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:20:19 pm
No but there is intent to threaten and intimidate - that is the key point.

The intent with XR is to disrupt, not threaten or intimidate.

As said, there is no mention of intent within the CPS's definition. It seems to leave it wide open to cover the fact that groups cannot do such actions like close off a motorway and then claim they had no "intent" to endanger lives when, in fact, they could cause a tremendous amount of danger (and potentially loss of life).
Craig 🤔

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 06:30:18 pm
The CPS would likely find it very easy to argue it falls under all these points highlighted...
Just Elmo?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 06:31:02 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:27:29 pm
As said, there is no mention of intent within the CPS's definition. It seems to leave it wide open to cover the fact that groups cannot do such actions like close off a motorway and then claim they had no "intent" to endanger lives when, in fact, they could cause a tremendous amount of danger (and potentially loss of life).

That's fair. I have serious doubts that would ever pass in court though.

I do think what they did was stupid, but I think it is dangerous to throw around the term terrorism lightly. I will leave it up to the lawyers.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm
If this is terrorism then the law is an ass
scatman

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:23:33 pm
Didn't a person in Bristol die when Extinction Rebellion blocked roads there?
Anfield Kopite

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:59:08 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm
If this is terrorism then the law is an ass
Of course its terrorism. These people are putting lives in danger. It reminds me of The Animal Liberation Front putting broken glass into jars of baby food back in the 80s.. Absolutely idiotic because it pisses people off who would otherwise agree with their  cause.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:01:10 am
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 11:59:08 pm
Of course its terrorism. These people are putting lives in danger. It reminds me of The Animal Liberation Front putting broken glass into jars of baby food back in the 80s.. Absolutely idiotic because it pisses people off who would otherwise agree with their  cause.


You can't equate people protesting by blocking roads, with idiots putting glass in jars of baby food.

If you deem climate change protesters to be 'terrorists' then you're well down the slippery slope to creating a judicial system where any mass protest can be branded 'terrorism', with all the pitfalls that that leads to.

Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:47:28 am
Got some Patel backers in this thread I see.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:53:56 am
I don't think they can be called terrorists. They don't sabotage lives on purpose. They do cause disruption and inconvenience.
RainbowFlick

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:57:55 am
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 11:59:08 pm
Of course its terrorism. These people are putting lives in danger. It reminds me of The Animal Liberation Front putting broken glass into jars of baby food back in the 80s.. Absolutely idiotic because it pisses people off who would otherwise agree with their  cause.

what the fuck?

they are literally blocking traffic they're not threatening or killing anyone, up there with the more bizarre RAWK posts of late  :o
Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:59:54 am
First they came for the climate change protestors...



Craig 🤔

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 11:08:04 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Patel agrees with you.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:47:28 am
Got some Patel backers in this thread I see.

Good to see a total lack of ability to debate without repeatedly pointing the tory finger I see.
Craig 🤔

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 11:11:24 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:57:55 am
they are literally blocking traffic they're not threatening or killing anyone, up there with the more bizarre RAWK posts of late  :o

Under the CPS's own definition they certainly fall under the terrorist banner. Terrorism isn't just limited to a threat to kill.

Now of course they probably shouldn't be treated and punished as such, but they def fall under it...
RainbowFlick

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 11:49:47 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:11:24 am
Under the CPS's own definition they certainly fall under the terrorist banner. Terrorism isn't just limited to a threat to kill.

Now of course they probably shouldn't be treated and punished as such, but they def fall under it...

that drafting smells particularly Priti Patel, but I still wouldn't interpret that to fall squarely within that. the only threat they seem to be making is to themselves.
Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 11:50:44 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:08:04 am
Good to see a total lack of ability to debate without repeatedly pointing the tory finger I see.

Not a lack of ability, just pointing out you share similar views. 


There is a debate to be had.
Craig 🤔

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 12:14:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:50:44 am
Not a lack of ability, just pointing out you share similar views. 

Well what, exactly, is it adding to the debate?

Shouting Tory is hardly some enlightened view point here. In fact its often used on here to try and shut down debate by someone who either cant be arsed, doesnt have anything to add, or just doesnt have the ability to debate.
