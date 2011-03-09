« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 207004 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,488
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2840 on: September 14, 2021, 09:08:39 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on September 14, 2021, 09:03:35 am
:o  now there's a comment that needs qualification.

Have a read through the Vegans in Sport thread  :thumbup
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2841 on: September 14, 2021, 09:09:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 14, 2021, 08:49:55 am
On the other side of the ledger. Next time someone has a dozen almonds think of the 144 litres of waters used to produce them.
https://www.truthordrought.com/almond-milk-myths

Selected highlight:

"Some other comparisons (Sources: UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the USDA):

A quarter pound of almonds takes 75 gallons of water to produce, and Americans eat an average of 2 pounds of almonds per year. That's 600 gallons of water per year per person in almonds.

Comparatively, Americans eat an average of 72 pounds of red meat per year, which consumes 133,560 gallons of water per year per person.

Poultry takes just 61% as much water as red meat to produce an equivalent amount."

Sadly, Barry, what this serves to confirm is that 'whataboutism?' is an ineffective means of argument. A stand-alone stat is meaningless unless it's put into context by way of real-terms comparison.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,949
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2842 on: September 14, 2021, 09:50:23 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 14, 2021, 08:01:01 am
Exactly.  Some real luddites around (in terms of thinking, not technology), including one or two mods.

If you're referring to me and my comments then please re-read what I said. veganism is not the answer to anything. It's a belief system not science-based.

Reduction in meat-eating is a good thing but a balanced food production system that makes the best use of all land is the optimum for food production. Some land, especially in less-developed countries, is of no use as agrarian land and raising animals provides meat protein and valuable dairy foods.

Vegetarianism is fine but veganism is a fad created in the nineteenth century by anti-science extremists who also believed in things like water therapy instead of medicine.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2843 on: September 14, 2021, 01:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 14, 2021, 09:50:23 am
Vegetarianism is fine but veganism is a fad created in the nineteenth century by anti-science extremists who also believed in things like water therapy instead of medicine.
Definitely getting back to you on that one, Alan. Seems unfair to tarnish the entire vegan movement with a brush made two centuries ago. Remember, the KKK was first invented by the Democratic Party. Things change.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,027
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2844 on: September 15, 2021, 03:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September 13, 2021, 06:58:52 pm
Still baffles me why people in the developed nations still insist on eating meat now that we no longer need to.



Because it's delicious.

I can't imagine a main meal without meat.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,282
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2845 on: September 15, 2021, 03:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September 13, 2021, 06:58:52 pm
Still baffles me why people in the developed nations still insist on eating meat now that we no longer need to.

I guess it's an addiction

If god didn't want us to eat meat he wouldn't have made them so yummy.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2846 on: September 15, 2021, 03:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 15, 2021, 03:12:10 pm

Because it's delicious.

I can't imagine a main meal without meat.
When the rest of the world aspires for every main meal with meat it's definitely going to be a problem.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2847 on: September 15, 2021, 05:29:36 pm »
That's the issue. Meat shouldn't be on the main meal every day. It wouldn't be our natural diet. It would be consumed occasionally and was. Meat is fine in smaller quantities but we've been "educated" by powerful lobbies to believe we should eat it with every meal.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2848 on: September 18, 2021, 08:03:35 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 14, 2021, 09:50:23 am
If you're referring to me and my comments then please re-read what I said. veganism is not the answer to anything. It's a belief system not science-based.

Reduction in meat-eating is a good thing but a balanced food production system that makes the best use of all land is the optimum for food production. Some land, especially in less-developed countries, is of no use as agrarian land and raising animals provides meat protein and valuable dairy foods.

Vegetarianism is fine but veganism is a fad created in the nineteenth century by anti-science extremists who also believed in things like water therapy instead of medicine.

To be fair theres pretty decent reasons for not eating dairy;

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/voices/dairy-industry-animal-rights-cow-treatment-milk-production-a8554196.html%3famp

I do myself, although Ive massively cut down on it, and I do eat meat, albeit only once or twice a week these days as I cant afford the organic stuff every night and some research Ive done into the practices involved in supermarket meat production has made me never want to eat it again.

As I say, im not vegan but to label a whole lifestyle choice as a fad when theres legitimate factual reasons not to eat dairy seems a touch harsh.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,589
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: Chakan on September 15, 2021, 03:24:03 pm
If god didn't want us to eat meat he wouldn't have made them so yummy.

Thats not how god works. All the enjoyable stuff is temptation that youre supposed to avoid. Its all a test.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,313
  • YNWA
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 11:32:39 am »
I see these climate terrorists are blocking motorways again and endangering the lives of normal every day folk.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,244
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 01:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:32:39 am
I see these climate terrorists are blocking motorways again and endangering the lives of normal every day folk.
Seen the story about the guy rushing his mother to hospital with a suspected stroke getting stuck for hours.

I absolutely despise these people. It doesn't matter how much I agree with their 'message', when they do stuff like this it really irks me. It's counterproductive when they're trapping people on motorways, making them miss work, prevent them from going home to rest, and even worse - put people at risk. You lose support doing stuff like that.

They don't get it either, they aren't arsed.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,164
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 01:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:25:57 pm


They don't get it either, they aren't arsed.

It's actually the majority of people in this country who don't get or aren't arsed.

Currently we're heading for absolute hell and a lot quicker than people may think.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,164
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 01:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:32:39 am
I see these climate terrorists are blocking motorways again and endangering the lives of normal every day folk.

 :o

Climate terrorists?

surely fishing here
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,244
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 01:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:28:23 pm
It's actually the majority of people in this country who don't get or aren't arsed.

Currently we're heading for absolute hell and a lot quicker than people may think.
You don't think it's wrong to block motorways and leave ordinary people sat there for hours?
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 01:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:32:39 am
I see these climate terrorists are blocking motorways again and endangering the lives of normal every day folk.

I've not been following this closely, but have they used violence or the threat of violence?
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,164
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 01:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:31:30 pm
You don't think it's wrong to block motorways and leave ordinary people sat there for hours?

No i don't

people need to wake up
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,109
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 01:35:53 pm »
All theyve achieved is caused criminal damage by pouring a load of blue paint onto the road and I imagine turned the majority of the public against them.

What happens when an emergency service vehicle needs to use that part of the motorway to get to their destination? Do they move?
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,164
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 01:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:32:24 pm
I've not been following this closely, but have they used violence or the threat of violence?

Of course not

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 