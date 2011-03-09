On the other side of the ledger. Next time someone has a dozen almonds think of the 144 litres of waters used to produce them. https://www.truthordrought.com/almond-milk-myths
Selected highlight:
"Some other comparisons (Sources: UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the USDA):
A quarter pound of almonds takes 75 gallons of water to produce, and Americans eat an average of 2 pounds of almonds per year. That's 600 gallons of water per year per person in almonds.
Comparatively, Americans eat an average of 72 pounds of red meat per year, which consumes 133,560 gallons of water per year per person.
Poultry takes just 61% as much water as red meat to produce an equivalent amount."
Sadly, Barry, what this serves to confirm is that 'whataboutism?' is an ineffective means of argument. A stand-alone stat is meaningless unless it's put into context by way of real-terms comparison.