Exactly. Some real luddites around (in terms of thinking, not technology), including one or two mods.



If you're referring to me and my comments then please re-read what I said. veganism is not the answer to anything. It's a belief system not science-based.Reduction in meat-eating is a good thing but a balanced food production system that makes the best use of all land is the optimum for food production. Some land, especially in less-developed countries, is of no use as agrarian land and raising animals provides meat protein and valuable dairy foods.Vegetarianism is fine but veganism is a fad created in the nineteenth century by anti-science extremists who also believed in things like water therapy instead of medicine.