We need to stop with the 'it's too late' narrative. Climate change isn't a 'on' or 'off' situation, it's a scale. The question now is not if it will happen, it's to what degree will it happen. Keeping to 1.5c is much better than 2c. Every fraction of a degree above that is more suffering. Saying 'it's too late' is just another form of giving up.



I'd love it if we suddenly decided to do what's necessary to reduce the impact of the rapidly increasing effects of climate change.However I really can't see us: stopping the production of all unnecessary shite, massively reducing/stopping meat production, switching from cotton to hemp for clothes, banning all single use plastics, stopping electricity production using fossil fuels (with people having to accept using less power), making all consumer white goods easily reparable and limiting their disposal, producing plastics from hemp and other veg matter etc, etc.For us to even have a glimmer of hope all this and more needs to happen ASAP, not in 5/10/15 years or whatever governments are saying at the moment.Very few have an idea what we need to do and how quickly we need to do it and even less people actually care.We need to massively change or lifestyles and most aren't prepared to do it.