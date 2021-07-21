« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2720 on: July 21, 2021, 10:54:46 pm »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2721 on: July 21, 2021, 10:59:48 pm »
I've developed a cracking tan this week, so it isn't all that bad.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2722 on: July 21, 2021, 11:16:43 pm »
Quote from: OOS on July 21, 2021, 10:59:48 pm
I've developed a cracking tan this week, so it isn't all that bad.

Cracking you say?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2723 on: July 22, 2021, 03:01:45 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 20, 2021, 04:48:54 pm
It's not too late to adapt and to increase resilience.  But hardly any leaders are speaking about this at the moment.  They seem to be obssessed with technology and getting to net zero, as opposed to adaptation policies as well.

some would argue it's hard to adapt when the biggest culprit on the planet is never even considered in these convos and is pretty much not even subject to regulation like any other corporation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YX3aAnGwmLo

it's not as though we weren't warned - the most important speach in 'modern' times? possibly, probably and went totally unheeded and is even more relevant and true today

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyBNmecVtdU

we are pathetic
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2724 on: July 22, 2021, 08:14:14 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on July 22, 2021, 03:01:45 am
some would argue it's hard to adapt when the biggest culprit on the planet is never even considered in these convos and is pretty much not even subject to regulation like any other corporation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YX3aAnGwmLo


You'll have to point it out, as I'm not sure what you or that film are trying to say??



I have a science degree and have studied climate change.


Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2725 on: July 22, 2021, 08:29:39 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 22, 2021, 08:14:14 am
You'll have to point it out, as I'm not sure what you or that film are trying to say??



I have a science degree and have studied climate change.

It's Abby Martin.... 9/11 truther and RT employee. Take from that what you will.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2726 on: July 22, 2021, 08:42:21 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 22, 2021, 08:29:39 am
It's Abby Martin.... 9/11 truther and RT employee. Take from that what you will.

Fair enough.  Thanks.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2727 on: July 22, 2021, 10:25:13 am »
Reminder - play the ball, not the player.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2728 on: July 24, 2021, 02:52:22 pm »
Met police tried to recruit ex-officer to spy on climate change activists

Former detective says he was asked to inform on fellow Extinction Rebellion campaigners

Quote
A former police officer who is now a prominent climate crisis campaigner has accused the Metropolitan police of attempting to recruit him to spy on Extinction Rebellion.

Former detective sergeant Paul Stephens, who joined XR after he retired from the London force in 2018, claims he was approached by an officer he knew near Parliament Square during the groups campaign of non-violent mass civil disobedience in London in October 2019.

He asked if I wanted to come on the books  to become a covert human intelligence source [Chis], Stephens said. But I turned him down straight away. I joined XR to make those in power do something about climate change, not to spy on peaceful people doing their bit for the planet.

The Met said it could neither confirm nor deny any Chis activity in relation to Extinction Rebellion.

Stephens, who was liaising with the police on behalf of XR at the time of the approach, said it was immoral and a waste of resources to target people protesting to stop climate breakdown. It is wrong to use these devious and intimidating tactics against peaceful protestors. XR is not an organised crime gang or terror cell, he said.

The police are desperate to find out who the organisers of Extinction Rebellion are, but there are no organisers. It is a fluid movement  not hierarchical, which the police seem to find very hard to understand.

Stephenss claims will raise concerns that the police, who are under intense pressure from the home secretary, Priti Patel, to crack down on the group, have been seeking to build up a network of informants inside XR, which is planning more protests in London in August.

It also comes in the midst of the inquiry into undercover policing, which was set up by the government in 2015 after it had emerged that covert officers had sexual relationships with at least 30 female activists and spied on up to 1,000 groups, including justice campaigns, leftwing parties and environmental movements, over 40 years.

Geraint Davies, chair of the all-party parliamentary group on democracy and the constitution, said: Despite the public outcry around the use of covert human intelligence sources to infiltrate peaceful protest groups, it appears this practice is ongoing.

Davies said undercover agents could encourage people to break the law: The combination of police powers to ban protests for the risk of serious annoyance and legal immunity for covert agents means they could become agent provocateurs.

The police are believed to be gathering vast amounts of information about XR activists, whom Patel has branded as criminals who threaten the UK way of life. Hundreds of phones and computers belonging to XR members have been seized since the group was set up in 2018.

They have arrested close to 100 people for conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, with no one charged so far, but they have seized a hell of a lot of devices and gained a huge amount of information, said Stephens.

There are at least four other ex-officers involved in XR, including an inspector and a chief superintendent.

Stephens, who served in the Met for more than 30 years, said: My job in the police used to be about preventing immediate threats to life. But the threat to life from climate change is overwhelming.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/24/met-police-recruit-ex-officer-spy-climate-change-activists-extinction-rebellion
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2729 on: July 25, 2021, 10:56:21 pm »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2730 on: July 26, 2021, 04:01:40 pm »
From local deluges to far off deadly drought...

Remember when we were saying wars will start because of water, not oil..........?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-57948717

Deadly street protests over Iran water shortages

Security forces in Iran's southwest Khuzestan province have been firing bullets at people protesting due to severe water shortages.

The shortages are happening in one of the country's hottest regions, where temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius.

Iran has called claims of a crackdown on protesters, by the UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, "false accusations".

But the protests have developed into dissent against the government, the country's Supreme Leader and have spread to different cities.

BBC Persian's Rana Rahimpour explains.

(click on link to see video...)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2731 on: July 28, 2021, 06:37:55 pm »
Queen secretly lobbied Scottish ministers for climate law exemption

Monarch used secretive procedure to become only person in country not bound by a green energy rule

Quote
The Queens lawyers secretly lobbied Scottish ministers to change a draft law to exempt her private land from a major initiative to cut carbon emissions, documents reveal.

The exemption means the Queen, one of the largest landowners in Scotland, is the only person in the country not required to facilitate the construction of pipelines to heat buildings using renewable energy.

Her lawyers secured the dispensation from Scotlands government five months ago by exploiting an obscure parliamentary procedure known as Queens consent, which gives the monarch advance sight of legislation.

The arcane parliamentary mechanism has been borrowed from Westminster, where it has existed as a custom since the 1700


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/28/queen-secretly-lobbied-scottish-ministers-climate-law-exemption
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2732 on: August 1, 2021, 05:46:40 pm »
It would be super cool if the fact that all of Turkey is on fire was garnering the same kind of mainstream attention as Australia a few years ago.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2733 on: August 5, 2021, 06:26:51 pm »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2734 on: August 5, 2021, 07:58:05 pm »
Blimey, remember the first half hour or so of The Day After Tomorrow?  :o

(The bits before you basically need to suspend your disbelief for pretty much the rest of the film, like  ;D )
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2735 on: August 5, 2021, 08:40:46 pm »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2736 on: August 5, 2021, 08:41:11 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on August  5, 2021, 07:58:05 pm
Blimey, remember the first half hour or so of The Day After Tomorrow?  :o

(The bits before you basically need to suspend your disbelief for pretty much the rest of the film, like  ;D )

Been thinking that for a while, we're living through the opening scenes of a disaster movie with "random unconnected news reports" on in the background.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2737 on: August 5, 2021, 08:42:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on August  5, 2021, 08:40:46 pm
Came here to post that. The timeline is terrifying. Could be well within our lifetimes.

*existential dread screams intensify*
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2738 on: August 5, 2021, 10:02:02 pm »
The UK is, geographically speaking, one of the best locations to withstand the impacts of climate change.

I think the first major crunch point will come from internal conflicts and mass-migrations (which will widen conflict arenas) caused by changing weather patterns that cause droughts and, to a lesser impacting level, floods.

It's also inevitable now. The developed world/West could increase its rate of cutting GHG emissions five-fold, but the increases in GHG emissions within the rest of the world more than replaces the savings.

Most of the increases in the developing world also stem from a combination of the massive rise in air con use; personal transport (like cars); production and consumption of consumer goods; and trying to ape the West on cultural issues like diet.



Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2739 on: Yesterday at 09:43:39 am »
We need to stop with the 'it's too late' narrative. Climate change isn't a 'on' or 'off' situation, it's a scale. The question now is not if it will happen, it's to what degree will it happen. Keeping to 1.5c is much better than 2c. Every fraction of a degree above that is more suffering. Saying 'it's too late' is just another form of giving up.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2740 on: Yesterday at 09:53:26 am »
Quote from: Devon Red on Yesterday at 09:43:39 am
We need to stop with the 'it's too late' narrative. Climate change isn't a 'on' or 'off' situation, it's a scale. The question now is not if it will happen, it's to what degree will it happen. Keeping to 1.5c is much better than 2c. Every fraction of a degree above that is more suffering. Saying 'it's too late' is just another form of giving up.

I agree.

It's also one of the things climate deniers use.  It's never too late to make a difference.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2741 on: Yesterday at 12:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Devon Red on Yesterday at 09:43:39 am
We need to stop with the 'it's too late' narrative. Climate change isn't a 'on' or 'off' situation, it's a scale. The question now is not if it will happen, it's to what degree will it happen. Keeping to 1.5c is much better than 2c. Every fraction of a degree above that is more suffering. Saying 'it's too late' is just another form of giving up.

I'd love it if we suddenly decided to do what's necessary to reduce the impact of the rapidly increasing effects of climate change.

However I really can't see us: stopping the production of all unnecessary shite, massively reducing/stopping meat production, switching from cotton to hemp for clothes, banning all single use plastics, stopping electricity production using fossil fuels (with people having to accept using less power), making all consumer white goods easily reparable and limiting their disposal, producing plastics from hemp and other veg matter etc, etc.

For us to even have a glimmer of hope all this and more needs to happen ASAP, not in 5/10/15 years or whatever governments are saying at the moment.

Very few have an idea what we need to do and how quickly we need to do it and even less people actually care.

We need to massively change or lifestyles and most aren't prepared to do it. 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2742 on: Yesterday at 01:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:53:26 am
I agree.

It's also one of the things climate deniers use.  It's never too late to make a difference.
You're right. We could easily wait another generation. Then act. We'd then be slightly less massively fucked. As opposed to implementing massive change right now and being significantly less massively fucked....
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2743 on: Yesterday at 01:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 12:56:46 pm
I'd love it if we suddenly decided to do what's necessary to reduce the impact of the rapidly increasing effects of climate change.

However I really can't see us: stopping the production of all unnecessary shite, massively reducing/stopping meat production, switching from cotton to hemp for clothes, banning all single use plastics, stopping electricity production using fossil fuels (with people having to accept using less power), making all consumer white goods easily reparable and limiting their disposal, producing plastics from hemp and other veg matter etc, etc.

For us to even have a glimmer of hope all this and more needs to happen ASAP, not in 5/10/15 years or whatever governments are saying at the moment.

Very few have an idea what we need to do and how quickly we need to do it and even less people actually care.

We need to massively change or lifestyles and most aren't prepared to do it.

Love it when people tell me not to be defeatist and that theres still hope and then I ask them what is being done - actual things that make a difference, rather than banning plastic straws - and its fucking crickets from them.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2744 on: Yesterday at 02:29:10 pm »
The latest IPCC report is out tomorrow - it will be a kick up the arse to all global leaders!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2745 on: Yesterday at 02:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 01:39:47 pm
Love it when people tell me not to be defeatist and that theres still hope and then I ask them what is being done - actual things that make a difference, rather than banning plastic straws - and its fucking crickets from them.

As an individual, it's easy to feel powerless, but collectively, we all can make a difference.

Perhaps there are some local green community groups you could get involved with. 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2746 on: Yesterday at 02:46:43 pm »
We can change. Weve done it for the ozone layer. 

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2747 on: Yesterday at 02:58:34 pm »
I remember, a few years ago, being told that when the Gulf Stream turns off, Scotland immediately starts building up ice until it is two miles thick. Will that just be another story on the news? At what point do we start rioting on the streets.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2748 on: Yesterday at 03:16:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:46:43 pm
We can change. Weve done it for the ozone layer.

Indeed.

An example of a great success story.  It was a single solution issue though - much easier to fix!

The Climate and Biodiversity crises require deep rooted systemic change - much more challenging.  We are talking about economic and societal restructuring. 

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2749 on: Yesterday at 04:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:16:42 pm
Indeed.

An example of a great success story.  It was a single solution issue though - much easier to fix!

The Climate and Biodiversity crises require deep rooted systemic change - much more challenging.  We are talking about economic and societal restructuring. 



It also requires massive amounts of global cooperation and will be hugely expensive and disruptive to fix for all countries, sadly my optimism is not high, although it is obvious that it urgently needs to be resolved.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2750 on: Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:35:39 pm
As an individual, it's easy to feel powerless, but collectively, we all can make a difference.

Perhaps there are some local green community groups you could get involved with.

And this is actually part of the problem. For sure we can all do our little bits and it will make some difference.

However, if anything is really going to change then governments and big business need to immediately make huge changes, but it's not in their interests.

The everyone can make the difference through collective small changes idea plays into their hands and lessens their responsibility. This is way beyond being solved by everyone recycling and reducing their car journeys.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2751 on: Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
And this is actually part of the problem. For sure we can all do our little bits and it will make some difference.

However, if anything is really going to change then governments and big business need to immediately make huge changes, but it's not in their interests.

The everyone can make the difference through collective small changes idea plays into their hands and lessens their responsibility. This is way beyond being solved by everyone recycling and reducing their car journeys.

No, it's part of the solution.  There are many collectives out there - local groups creating/managing community gardens, orchards etc, as well as advocacy groups putting pressure on local and national governments - all of which are making a difference!  They are making a positive contribution to their local communities, as well as boosting their own mental health!

Collective action and public pressure can and will make a difference - why do you think the government called in the proposed new coal mine in Cumbria??

There is currently a vacuum of morals and leadership in our government - this is why we need local collectives now more than ever.

Tackling the biodiversity and climate crises is my work and my passion - I'm never going to give up!

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 04:07:35 pm »
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 04:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm
No, it's part of the solution.  There are many collectives out there - local groups creating/managing community gardens, orchards etc, as well as advocacy groups putting pressure on local and national governments - all of which are making a difference!  They are making a positive contribution to their local communities, as well as boosting their own mental health!

Collective action and public pressure can and will make a difference - why do you think the government called in the proposed new coal mine in Cumbria??

There is currently a vacuum of morals and leadership in our government - this is why we need local collectives now more than ever.

Tackling the biodiversity and climate crises is my work and my passion - I'm never going to give up!

There are some excellent posts in this thread, including this one. Well in, YNWA
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2753 on: Today at 09:25:30 pm »
« Reply #2753 on: Today at 09:25:30 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 04:07:35 pm
There are some excellent posts in this thread, including this one. Well in, YNWA

Thanks  :thumbup

YNWA!
