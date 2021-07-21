« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 198596 times)

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2720 on: July 21, 2021, 10:54:46 pm »
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,835
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2721 on: July 21, 2021, 10:59:48 pm »
I've developed a cracking tan this week, so it isn't all that bad.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,594
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2722 on: July 21, 2021, 11:16:43 pm »
Quote from: OOS on July 21, 2021, 10:59:48 pm
I've developed a cracking tan this week, so it isn't all that bad.

Cracking you say?

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2723 on: July 22, 2021, 03:01:45 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 20, 2021, 04:48:54 pm
It's not too late to adapt and to increase resilience.  But hardly any leaders are speaking about this at the moment.  They seem to be obssessed with technology and getting to net zero, as opposed to adaptation policies as well.

some would argue it's hard to adapt when the biggest culprit on the planet is never even considered in these convos and is pretty much not even subject to regulation like any other corporation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YX3aAnGwmLo

it's not as though we weren't warned - the most important speach in 'modern' times? possibly, probably and went totally unheeded and is even more relevant and true today

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyBNmecVtdU

we are pathetic
« Last Edit: July 22, 2021, 03:14:56 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,345
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2724 on: July 22, 2021, 08:14:14 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on July 22, 2021, 03:01:45 am
some would argue it's hard to adapt when the biggest culprit on the planet is never even considered in these convos and is pretty much not even subject to regulation like any other corporation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YX3aAnGwmLo


You'll have to point it out, as I'm not sure what you or that film are trying to say??



I have a science degree and have studied climate change.


« Last Edit: July 22, 2021, 08:22:09 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,766
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2725 on: July 22, 2021, 08:29:39 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 22, 2021, 08:14:14 am
You'll have to point it out, as I'm not sure what you or that film are trying to say??



I have a science degree and have studied climate change.

It's Abby Martin.... 9/11 truther and RT employee. Take from that what you will.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,345
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2726 on: July 22, 2021, 08:42:21 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 22, 2021, 08:29:39 am
It's Abby Martin.... 9/11 truther and RT employee. Take from that what you will.

Fair enough.  Thanks.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,916
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2727 on: July 22, 2021, 10:25:13 am »
Reminder - play the ball, not the player.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,345
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2728 on: July 24, 2021, 02:52:22 pm »
Met police tried to recruit ex-officer to spy on climate change activists

Former detective says he was asked to inform on fellow Extinction Rebellion campaigners

Quote
A former police officer who is now a prominent climate crisis campaigner has accused the Metropolitan police of attempting to recruit him to spy on Extinction Rebellion.

Former detective sergeant Paul Stephens, who joined XR after he retired from the London force in 2018, claims he was approached by an officer he knew near Parliament Square during the groups campaign of non-violent mass civil disobedience in London in October 2019.

He asked if I wanted to come on the books  to become a covert human intelligence source [Chis], Stephens said. But I turned him down straight away. I joined XR to make those in power do something about climate change, not to spy on peaceful people doing their bit for the planet.

The Met said it could neither confirm nor deny any Chis activity in relation to Extinction Rebellion.

Stephens, who was liaising with the police on behalf of XR at the time of the approach, said it was immoral and a waste of resources to target people protesting to stop climate breakdown. It is wrong to use these devious and intimidating tactics against peaceful protestors. XR is not an organised crime gang or terror cell, he said.

The police are desperate to find out who the organisers of Extinction Rebellion are, but there are no organisers. It is a fluid movement  not hierarchical, which the police seem to find very hard to understand.

Stephenss claims will raise concerns that the police, who are under intense pressure from the home secretary, Priti Patel, to crack down on the group, have been seeking to build up a network of informants inside XR, which is planning more protests in London in August.

It also comes in the midst of the inquiry into undercover policing, which was set up by the government in 2015 after it had emerged that covert officers had sexual relationships with at least 30 female activists and spied on up to 1,000 groups, including justice campaigns, leftwing parties and environmental movements, over 40 years.

Geraint Davies, chair of the all-party parliamentary group on democracy and the constitution, said: Despite the public outcry around the use of covert human intelligence sources to infiltrate peaceful protest groups, it appears this practice is ongoing.

Davies said undercover agents could encourage people to break the law: The combination of police powers to ban protests for the risk of serious annoyance and legal immunity for covert agents means they could become agent provocateurs.

The police are believed to be gathering vast amounts of information about XR activists, whom Patel has branded as criminals who threaten the UK way of life. Hundreds of phones and computers belonging to XR members have been seized since the group was set up in 2018.

They have arrested close to 100 people for conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, with no one charged so far, but they have seized a hell of a lot of devices and gained a huge amount of information, said Stephens.

There are at least four other ex-officers involved in XR, including an inspector and a chief superintendent.

Stephens, who served in the Met for more than 30 years, said: My job in the police used to be about preventing immediate threats to life. But the threat to life from climate change is overwhelming.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/24/met-police-recruit-ex-officer-spy-climate-change-activists-extinction-rebellion
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2729 on: July 25, 2021, 10:56:21 pm »
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,916
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2730 on: July 26, 2021, 04:01:40 pm »
From local deluges to far off deadly drought...

Remember when we were saying wars will start because of water, not oil..........?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-57948717

Deadly street protests over Iran water shortages

Security forces in Iran's southwest Khuzestan province have been firing bullets at people protesting due to severe water shortages.

The shortages are happening in one of the country's hottest regions, where temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius.

Iran has called claims of a crackdown on protesters, by the UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, "false accusations".

But the protests have developed into dissent against the government, the country's Supreme Leader and have spread to different cities.

BBC Persian's Rana Rahimpour explains.

(click on link to see video...)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,345
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2731 on: July 28, 2021, 06:37:55 pm »
Queen secretly lobbied Scottish ministers for climate law exemption

Monarch used secretive procedure to become only person in country not bound by a green energy rule

Quote
The Queens lawyers secretly lobbied Scottish ministers to change a draft law to exempt her private land from a major initiative to cut carbon emissions, documents reveal.

The exemption means the Queen, one of the largest landowners in Scotland, is the only person in the country not required to facilitate the construction of pipelines to heat buildings using renewable energy.

Her lawyers secured the dispensation from Scotlands government five months ago by exploiting an obscure parliamentary procedure known as Queens consent, which gives the monarch advance sight of legislation.

The arcane parliamentary mechanism has been borrowed from Westminster, where it has existed as a custom since the 1700


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/28/queen-secretly-lobbied-scottish-ministers-climate-law-exemption
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2732 on: August 1, 2021, 05:46:40 pm »
It would be super cool if the fact that all of Turkey is on fire was garnering the same kind of mainstream attention as Australia a few years ago.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 06:26:51 pm »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 