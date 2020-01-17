« previous next »
Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2520 on: January 17, 2020, 03:29:27 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 17, 2020, 03:21:29 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-51111796

Read the comments, we really are fucked with those attitudes.

Classic denier language:

Deflect and blame everyone/everything else.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2521 on: January 17, 2020, 03:36:13 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 17, 2020, 03:29:27 PM
Classic denier language:

Deflect and blame everyone/everything else.
Along with, "If 0.1% of your point is wrong then the other 99.9% must be too!" tactic. Fuckin wankers will rue the day when they realise they can't eat keyboards.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2522 on: January 18, 2020, 12:34:03 AM
So you have the "we only produce x% of the CO2 (if you exclude all the manufacturing we outsourced to China) so nothing we do matters, it's China's fault, China's duty to fix" mob over there, too. Let's be friends!
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2523 on: January 18, 2020, 02:00:24 AM
Quote from: GreatEx on January 18, 2020, 12:34:03 AM
So you have the "we only produce x% of the CO2 (if you exclude all the manufacturing we outsourced to China) so nothing we do matters, it's China's fault, China's duty to fix" mob over there, too. Let's be friends!

It's not just the fact that China is one of the largest producers, we sell them the coal to do it.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2524 on: February 7, 2020, 06:45:21 AM
Quote
Andrew B Watkins
@windjunky
New Antarctic temperature record: Esperanza base at the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula recorded a temperature of 18.3 °C yesterday, exceeding the previous Antarctic continent record of 17.5 °C at the same base on March 24, 2015

https://twitter.com/windjunky/status/1225584105590415360
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2525 on: February 11, 2020, 08:58:45 AM
I find it slightly dispiriting that Stanlow Oil Refinery continues daily unperturbed; there has been one set of protests ever - and it was in 2000, about rising petrol prices.  ::)

Meanwhile, XR clog up roads in London. I admire their aim and drive, if not always their techniques. And we're urged to recycle, and be green (I've recycled for years and years, a decade+, so not adbicating personal responsibility) - but, and I think Naomi Klein's new book touches on this, the petrolchemical industry is so titanic it's going to require a huge turnaround in terms of how we think about energy and our infrastructure. (Klein's book proposes a "Green New Deal" to dismantle this fossil fuel complex.)

From the linked article:

Quote
In 1988, hundreds of policymakers and scientists met in Montreal to set emissions-reduction targets. TIME magazine named Earth Planet of the Year in place of its annual Man of the Year award, noting the dangers posed by the greenhouse effect. The odds of global consensus on climate change seemed high.

Since then, world leaders have lifted environmental regulations and opened wide swaths of land for fossil fuel extraction. Climate change should be global enemy number one, yet governments have incentivized profit maximization for fossil fuel corporations. In the process, Klein writes, wealth and influence have been hoarded by a screamingly homogenous group of U.S. power players.

Such enabling governments beholden to the fossil fuel era, are our enemy.

But so are we. I need to get this book: Klein argues that, in this particular fight, Learning has become a radicalizing act.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2526 on: February 11, 2020, 07:07:58 PM
People are fucked up. Which means that people are basically fucked. Good luck everyone :wave

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-51464694


Amazon: Parts of rainforest 'emitting more CO2 than they absorb'

Up to one fifth of the Amazon rainforest is emitting more CO2 than it absorbs, new research suggests.

Results from a decade-long study of greenhouse gasses over the Amazon basin appear to show around 20% of the total area has become a net source of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

One of the main causes is deforestation.

While trees are growing they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere; dead trees release it again.

Millions of trees have been lost to logging and fires in recent years.

The results of the study, which have not yet been published, have implications for the effort to combat climate change.

They suggest that the Amazon rainforest - a vital carbon store, or "sink", that slows the pace of global warming - may be turning into a carbon source faster than previously thought.

Every two weeks for the past 10 years, a team of scientists led by Professor Luciana Gatti, a researcher at Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) has been measuring greenhouse gasses by flying aircraft fitted with sensors over different parts of the Amazon basin.

What they found was startling: while most of the rainforest still retains its ability to absorb large quantities of carbon dioxide - especially in wetter years - one portion of the forest, which is especially heavily deforested, appears to have lost that capacity.


Gatti's research suggests this south-eastern part of the forest, about 20% of the total area, has become a carbon source.

"Each year is worse," she told Newsnight.

"We observed that this area in the south-east is an important source of carbon. And it doesn't matter whether it is a wet year or a dry year. 2017-18 was a wet year, but it didn't make any difference."

A forest can become a source of carbon rather than a store, or "sink", when trees die and emit carbon into the atmosphere.

Areas of deforestation also contribute to the Amazon's inability to absorb carbon.

Carlos Nobre, who co-authored Professor Gatti's study, called the observation "very worrying" because "it could be showing the beginnings of a major tipping point".

He believes the new findings suggest that in the next 30 years, more than half of the Amazon could transform from rainforest into savanna.

For decades, scientists have warned of an "Amazon tipping-point": the point at which the forest loses its ability to renew itself and begins to emit more carbon than it absorbs.

"It [the Amazon] used to be, in the 1980s and '90s, a very strong carbon sink, perhaps extracting 2bn tons of carbon dioxide a year from the atmosphere," says Professor Nobre, who is also a researcher at the University of Sao Paulo's Institute for Advanced Studies and Brazil's leading expert on the Amazon.

"Today, that strength is reduced perhaps to 1-1.2bn tons of carbon dioxide a year."

To put that in context, a billion tonnes of carbon dioxide is almost three times what the UK said it officially emitted in 2018.

But that figure does not take into account the amount of carbon dioxide released through deforestation and forest fires.

And after almost a decade going down, deforestation in the Amazon has increased significantly in recent years.

2019 was a particularly bad year.

Between July and September last year, destruction was above 1,000 sq km (386 sq mi) per month.

"In our calculations, if we exceed that 20-25% of deforestation, and global warming continues unabated with high emission scenarios, then the tipping point would be reached," says Professor Nobre, one of the first proponents of the 'tipping point' theory.

"Today we are at about 17%," he adds.

Opinions on when this tipping point could occur differs among scientists.

"Some people think that it won't be until three degrees warming - so towards the end of the century, whereas other people think that we could get [it with] deforestation up above 20% or so and that might happen in the next decade or two. So it's really really uncertain," explained Simon Lewis, professor of Global Change Science at UCL.

However Professor Lewis called the results of Nobre's research "shocking".

"It says to me that perhaps this is more near-term than perhaps I was initially thinking."

Professor Nobre's theory was based on climate models. The new study is based on real-life observations, which produce more accurate results.

Professor Gatti told Newsnight she wanted to see a moratorium on deforestation in the Amazon to see if the trend could be reversed. But that looks unlikely.

Brazil's president has made his priority for the rainforest very clear: development over conservation.

Saving the Amazon is, for now, a question of political choice.

But the science suggests that choice may not be on offer for very much longer.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2527 on: February 11, 2020, 09:42:02 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on February 11, 2020, 08:58:45 AM
I find it slightly dispiriting that Stanlow Oil Refinery continues daily unperturbed; there has been one set of protests ever - and it was in 2000, about rising petrol prices.  ::)

Meanwhile, XR clog up roads in London. I admire their aim and drive, if not always their techniques. And we're urged to recycle, and be green (I've recycled for years and years, a decade+, so not adbicating personal responsibility) - but, and I think Naomi Klein's new book touches on this, the petrolchemical industry is so titanic it's going to require a huge turnaround in terms of how we think about energy and our infrastructure. (Klein's book proposes a "Green New Deal" to dismantle this fossil fuel complex.)

From the linked article:

Such enabling governments beholden to the fossil fuel era, are our enemy.

But so are we. I need to get this book: Klein argues that, in this particular fight, Learning has become a radicalizing act.

I just thought I should add something. It's not really aimed at you, I just saw you mentioned fossile fuels so I use that as an excuse to enter this thread again. I don't plan to stick around. Anyway, here's what I have to say about fossile fuels.

Let's reconsider if the fossile fuels or governments choosing to rely on them are our enemy. It may be the popular opinion today, but it requires some more more input. About 80% of the world's energy consumption today is from oil, coal and gas. We may not like it, but it's how it is. If we are to have a serious discussion about decarbonization, we need to know our starting point. A switch from coal to natural gas is one of the best and most probable changes we can make if we want to reduce CO2. That is a switch from one fossile fuel to another.

We also need to factor in that a growing population (around the globe) will use more energy as living standards rise. That's an important factor to reduce poverty. And the Paris agreement allows poorer nations to build fossile fuel plants. We are likely to be reliant on fossile fuels for a few more decades. It may not be what people want to hear, but it's very, very likely to be the case. We'd have to come up with a completely new energy source to escape it. And even so, it will take years, probably decades to make the switch to that new source.

For anyone interested in something else than the normal newspaper angle, below is a link to a video about decarbonization. It's from a financial channel. If you like that kind of content, it has some really good stuff.

https://www.realvision.com/tv/shows/the-expert-view/videos/decarbonization-the-divestment-death-cycle
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2528 on: February 13, 2020, 09:30:59 AM
Quote from: ToneLa on February 11, 2020, 08:58:45 AM
And we're urged to recycle, and be green (I've recycled for years and years, a decade+, so not adbicating personal responsibility)


Not saying anyone should stop recycling etc, but all this personal responsibility, reuse, recycle, single use plastic stuff is a distraction. Governments and corporations need to take radical steps, most of the complete crap people have been conned into buying needs to banned, i.e production needs to stop. Loads of products are completely unnecessary and dont really enhance our lifes or make us happy. Rampant capitalism is the problem.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2529 on: February 13, 2020, 09:32:42 AM
We're probably already done for. And maybe that's a good thing?
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2530 on: February 13, 2020, 09:40:00 AM
Quote from: ljycb on February 13, 2020, 09:32:42 AM
We're probably already done for. And maybe that's a good thing?

To be honest I agree. Its almost certainly way too late. The most annoying thing for me is that I cant talk about climate change with most people, they either ignore me or get very angry.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2531 on: February 13, 2020, 09:53:46 AM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February 13, 2020, 09:30:59 AM
Not saying anyone should stop recycling etc, but all this personal responsibility, reuse, recycle, single use plastic stuff is a distraction. Governments and corporations need to take radical steps, most of the complete crap people have been conned into buying needs to banned, i.e production needs to stop. Loads of products are completely unnecessary and dont really enhance our lifes or make us happy. Rampant capitalism is the problem.

Spot on. I'm under no illusion that taking some old shoes down the charity shop is going to offset, say:



It's virtually laughable to consider personal responsibility in the face of the massive petrochemical sector. Just, sometimes it's not about saving the world, or even making a difference. Sometimes it's about doing *something*, *anything*, to not feel in-league with destruction; to not be apathetic, to not give it your blessing.

But it does all lead to capitalism, doesn't it? What a fucking concept capitalism is, where having "enough" is a dirty word. I don't blame anyone for being dispirited - it all seems so sewn-up, titanic, and impossible to challenge. As the West votes routinely for same-ol'.

But how do you give up caring? How do you give up belief in the right thing? Naw, you don't. So you get trapped in this horrible no-man's-land of fear vs hope, but I sure as fuck prefer that to apathy  :D

Quote from: ljycb on February 13, 2020, 09:32:42 AM
We're probably already done for. And maybe that's a good thing?

Sometimes I'd agree with this but I still feel massively sorry and guilty for all the animals we're making extinct, as well as the damage we're causing to whatever dominant species might succeed us. It's not just our planet  :-\

Bill Hicks called us a virus with shoes. Fair point.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2532 on: March 1, 2020, 11:22:50 PM
Sydney now has officially 28 more days of summer and 15 fewer day of winter than in the 1950's.

Happy days for the fans of bushfires, drought and skin cancer.

Quote
They found temperatures that used to mark summer are typically being reached two weeks earlier than December 1 and the warmth associated with the end of February is lasting two weeks longer.

Winter is the season that is shrinking the most, typically starting 12 days later and finishing 11 days earlier. With the background warming from climate change, average temperatures are warmer for every day of the year.

Of the major cities, Melbourne and Adelaide had the largest extension of summer, whose temperatures lasted 38 and 36 days longer, respectively. Sydney's summer now stretches 28 days longer than it did during 1950-69.

https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/summers-are-starting-earlier-finishing-later-and-winter-is-in-retreat-20200301-p545r0.html
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2533 on: March 2, 2020, 09:37:12 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on February 13, 2020, 09:53:46 AM
Spot on. I'm under no illusion that taking some old shoes down the charity shop is going to offset, say:



It's virtually laughable to consider personal responsibility in the face of the massive petrochemical sector. Just, sometimes it's not about saving the world, or even making a difference. Sometimes it's about doing *something*, *anything*, to not feel in-league with destruction; to not be apathetic, to not give it your blessing.

But it does all lead to capitalism, doesn't it? What a fucking concept capitalism is, where having "enough" is a dirty word. I don't blame anyone for being dispirited - it all seems so sewn-up, titanic, and impossible to challenge. As the West votes routinely for same-ol'.

But how do you give up caring? How do you give up belief in the right thing? Naw, you don't. So you get trapped in this horrible no-man's-land of fear vs hope, but I sure as fuck prefer that to apathy  :D


Hey, there are other ways to view this. We all know there are bad things going on. But look at what the oil and fossile fuels have done for us. 80% of the world's energy consumption comes from fossile fuels. Access to energy has transformed our world for the better. 99% of the population over here live a better life than my grand parents' generation. I'd say access to energy is key to that improvement. It is key to bringing people out of poverty.

Even with the most optimistic view we will still be heavily reliant on fossile fuels in 2050. Today we have this wish to target the evil oil companies without understanding/acknowledging just how important they are. The problem then becomes that we ask for irrational solutions. The politicians in my country basically wants to rebuild 60% (fossile+nuclear should go) of the energy base in 10 years. They then want to replace it with less reliable solutions that will drive up energy prices for everyone. All this is known. It's also how you wreck a country and its industry and people still cheer them on because today oil is evil.

Can we improve? Of course, but it will take time. Decades, not years.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2534 on: March 2, 2020, 10:39:18 PM
Onshore wind 'to make comeback in UK'

The cheapest form of new power in the UK - onshore wind - is set to make a comeback, according to a government decision today.

Ministers previously blocked projects after complaints from local campaigners that they were a blot on the landscape.

The government responded by denying onshore wind the chance to bid for a price guarantee for the electricity they produce.

They also gave local protestors a definitive say in the planning process.

This meant it was virtually impossible for wind farms to gain permission.

Environmentalists said the decision was irrational, and today the government has opened the way for onshore wind farm developers to bid for price support.

In the long term, it should lead to cheaper electricity for consumers. Solar farms will be able to bid for price guarantees too.

But the government still wants local people to have a strong say in the decision where they are built. That means relatively few are expected in congested England.

In Scotland, though, Scottish Power is delighted. It has 1,000MW in the pipeline for wind and solar.

The small pressure group known as Possible has been pushing for a resurgence of onshore wind. It says: "After years of campaigning we can finally celebrate the UK's cheapest new energy source being brought in from the cold."

Onshore wind fell out of favour after Conservative activists complained about the visual impact and hum of wind farms in the countryside.

In sections of the media, the word "hated" became attached to the term wind farm - and most MPs believed they were deeply unpopular with the public.

In fact, the government's own surveys show over-whelming public support for onshore wind - albeit not always in the areas where it's been built.

Scottish Power said in future they would build solar, wind farms and batteries on the same site to maximise the output and minimise the disturbance.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-51708817
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2535 on: March 2, 2020, 10:56:21 PM
Solar and wind are nice additions. It's part of the future, but it's a little tricky. The benefits of fossile, nuclear and hydro is they're stable and you can control them 24/7. With wind and solar, not so much. Sometimes the wind blows more, sometimes less and we have no sun during night. Unless we find better solutions more wind and solar will likely lead to less predictable energy generating. Ironically, this could lead to a need for bigger backup solutions (read fossile).
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2536 on: March 2, 2020, 11:24:18 PM
If only the uk werent one of the cloudiest countries on earth...
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2537 on: March 2, 2020, 11:32:45 PM
Nuclear. Stable. Uh huh.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2538 on: March 2, 2020, 11:35:00 PM
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on March  2, 2020, 11:32:45 PM
Nuclear. Stable. Uh huh.
Its either on or off. It takes so long to switch on and off that you just leave it going all the time.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2539 on: March 2, 2020, 11:40:57 PM
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on March  2, 2020, 11:32:45 PM
Nuclear. Stable. Uh huh.
If we wish to avoid climate change disaster, nuclear is definitely the way to go. I know it is an unsettling thought, but not only is nuclear very low carbon, it is - in the round - very safe too. I know that people look to the few big disasters. But it still kills far fewer people than any other power source, even wind (per TWh). I know this sounds counter-intuitive.

https://ourworldindata.org/safest-sources-of-energy

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/deaths-low-carbon-energy

It was madness for Germany to close all its nuclear generation plants. More greenhouse gases, more pollution, higher electricity bills, and much lower energy security (dependency upon Russia).
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2540 on: March 2, 2020, 11:56:42 PM
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on March  2, 2020, 11:32:45 PM
Nuclear. Stable. Uh huh.

Nuclear has its risks too, but what options are there? I think people need to understand the choices that are out there. Not just hear how fast we need to get rid of fossile. That's only half the story.
Energy consumption is likely to stay the same or even increase. If we drop fossile fuels we need to replace what we lose with something else. For the UK that means 80% of the energy consumption would be affected. We are talking an additional 5x current nuclear and 3x current renewables. Not saying it can't be done, but it will take a long time to make such a transition. If one looks at the numbers it's obvious. But all we hear is how important it is that things happens really, really fast (which is highly unlikely).
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2541 on: March 3, 2020, 12:03:48 AM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March  2, 2020, 11:40:57 PM
If we wish to avoid climate change disaster, nuclear is definitely the way to go. I know it is an unsettling thought, but not only is very low carbon, it is - in the round - very safe too. I know that people look to the few big disasters. But it is still kills far fewer people than any other power source, even wind (per TWh). I know this sounds counter-intuitive.

https://ourworldindata.org/safest-sources-of-energy

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/deaths-low-carbon-energy

It was madness for Germany to close all its nuclear plants. More greenhouse gases, more pollution, higher electricity bills, and far less energy secure (dependency upon Russia).

Germany seem to have lost their minds. They get rid of nuclear fast and keep their coal for longer as a consequence. And they get more dependent on Russian gas. IF one makes a mistake with energy it can take years and it will cost absolute fortunes to fix it.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2542 on: March 3, 2020, 08:34:10 AM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March  2, 2020, 11:40:57 PM
If we wish to avoid climate change disaster, nuclear is definitely the way to go.

I disagree.

The costs of building them, plus the costs of disposing of waste make it somewhat prohibitive.  They are also not a renewable energy

Offshore wind is the future, especially when you are an island in the geographical location that the UK is.  A high quality, constant supply of wind energy.

The government have now made a u-turn on grants for onshore wind too.


In the third quarter of 2019, the UKs windfarms, solar panels, biomass and hydro plants generated more electricity than the combined output from power stations fired by coal, oil and gas, Carbon Brief analysis reveals.

During the three months of July, August and September, renewables generated an estimated total of 29.5 terawatt hours (TWh), compared with just 29.1TWh from fossil fuels, the analysis shows.

This is the first-ever quarter where renewables outpaced fossil fuels since the UKs first public electricity generating station opened in 1882. It is another symbolic milestone in the stunning transformation of the UKs electricity system over the past decade.

https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-uk-renewables-generate-more-electricity-than-fossil-fuels-for-first-time
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2543 on: March 3, 2020, 08:57:18 AM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March  3, 2020, 08:34:10 AM
I disagree.

The costs of building them, plus the costs of disposing of waste make it somewhat prohibitive.  They are also not a renewable energy

Offshore wind is the future, especially when you are an island in the geographical location that the UK is.  A high quality, constant supply of wind energy.

The government have now made a u-turn on grants for onshore wind too.

This just isn't true though. There are plenty of times the wind doesn't blow, even offshore. I have come to the conclusion that nuclear is necessary after always previously opposing it, becasue I haven't seen anything that convinces me that renewables can provide base load consistently. Storage technology is nowhere near ready.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2544 on: March 3, 2020, 10:06:03 AM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March  3, 2020, 08:34:10 AM
I disagree.

The costs of building them, plus the costs of disposing of waste make it somewhat prohibitive.  They are also not a renewable energy

Offshore wind is the future, especially when you are an island in the geographical location that the UK is.  A high quality, constant supply of wind energy.

The government have now made a u-turn on grants for onshore wind too.


In the third quarter of 2019, the UK’s windfarms, solar panels, biomass and hydro plants generated more electricity than the combined output from power stations fired by coal, oil and gas, Carbon Brief analysis reveals.

During the three months of July, August and September, renewables generated an estimated total of 29.5 terawatt hours (TWh), compared with just 29.1TWh from fossil fuels, the analysis shows.

This is the first-ever quarter where renewables outpaced fossil fuels since the UK’s first public electricity generating station opened in 1882. It is another symbolic milestone in the stunning transformation of the UK’s electricity system over the past decade.

https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-uk-renewables-generate-more-electricity-than-fossil-fuels-for-first-time
I am talking about disastrous climate change and you are talking about the costs of nuclear (which are completely manageable). Please note, electricty prices have skyrocketed in Germany since they ditched nuclear in favour of renewables and fossil fuels. Besides, there are very promising advances in Molten Salt reactors which completely remove the fears of disastrous meltdowns, and almost completely remove the problems of radioactive waste.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molten_salt_reactor
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March  3, 2020, 08:57:18 AM
This just isn't true though. There are plenty of times the wind doesn't blow, even offshore. I have come to the conclusion that nuclear is necessary after always previously opposing it, becasue I haven't seen anything that convinces me that renewables can provide base load consistently. Storage technology is nowhere near ready.
I am with you. I was against nuclear in my youth. Our priorities must chance when the greater threat now comes from ditching nuclear, resulting in much greater use of fossil fuels.

Unless there is a transformative discovery/invention, large capacity storage will never be an option.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2545 on: March 3, 2020, 12:42:50 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March  2, 2020, 11:40:57 PM
If we wish to avoid climate change disaster, nuclear is definitely the way to go. I know it is an unsettling thought, but not only is nuclear very low carbon, it is - in the round - very safe too. I know that people look to the few big disasters. But it still kills far fewer people than any other power source, even wind (per TWh). I know this sounds counter-intuitive.

https://ourworldindata.org/safest-sources-of-energy

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/deaths-low-carbon-energy

It was madness for Germany to close all its nuclear generation plants. More greenhouse gases, more pollution, higher electricity bills, and much lower energy security (dependency upon Russia).


The problem with nuclear is the massive costs associated with waste processing and decommissioning. The latest official estimate for ongoing decommissioning is £131bn (source: Nuclear Decommissioning Authority), but possibly as high as £232bn.

Include these costs into the MWh charge and it is commercially unviable.

If the whole nuclear industry in this country is under public control and ownership, then there is an argument to be made for taxpayer subsidy to contribute to the waste processing/decommissioning costs in order to keep electricity prices manageable.

However, the situation in the UK is the worst of all worlds. The Tory wankers privatised the nuclear industry, and private parasitic corporations have extracted £billions in profits since, plus the excessive, 7-figure mega-salaries for directors & executives. But the costs of waste processing & decommissioning is lumped onto the taxpayer.

Privatise the profits, socialise the risk....



Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2546 on: March 3, 2020, 08:45:49 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March  3, 2020, 08:57:18 AM
This just isn't true though. There are plenty of times the wind doesn't blow, even offshore. I have come to the conclusion that nuclear is necessary after always previously opposing it, becasue I haven't seen anything that convinces me that renewables can provide base load consistently. Storage technology is nowhere near ready.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March  3, 2020, 10:06:03 AM
I am talking about disastrous climate change and you are talking about the costs of nuclear (which are completely manageable). Please note, electricty prices have skyrocketed in Germany since they ditched nuclear in favour of renewables and fossil fuels. Besides, there are very promising advances in Molten Salt reactors which completely remove the fears of disastrous meltdowns, and almost completely remove the problems of radioactive waste.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molten_salt_reactorI am with you. I was against nuclear in my youth. Our priorities must chance when the greater threat now comes from ditching nuclear, resulting in much greater use of fossil fuels.

Unless there is a transformative discovery/invention, large capacity storage will never be an option.


Please can you site me some reputable references that support your opinion (obviously, I don't include Wikipedia in that). Thanks.

What makes you think I am not.  Renewables are the future, not nuclear.



In the third quarter of 2019, the UKs windfarms, solar panels, biomass and hydro plants generated more electricity than the combined output from power stations fired by coal, oil and gas, Carbon Brief analysis reveals.

At the start of this decade in 2010, the 288TWh generated from fossil fuels accounted for around three-quarters of the UK total. It was also more than 10 times as much electricity as the 26TWh that came from renewables.

Since then, electricity generation from renewable sources has more than quadrupled  and demand has fallen  leaving fossil fuels with a shrinking share of the total.

This shift is shown in the chart below, with the declining quarterly output from power stations burning coal, oil and gas in blue and rising generation from renewables in red.

(The quarterly chart also reflects the seasons, with demand higher in winter and lower in summer. Windfarm output is well matched with this cycle, as it tends to be windier in winter.)




Monthly electricity generation in the UK between 2012 and the third quarter of 2019, in terawatt hours, with fossil-fuel output shown with a blue line (coal, oil and gas) and renewables shown in red (wind, biomass, solar and hydro). Source: Carbon Brief analysis of data from BEIS Energy Trends and BM Reports. Chart by Carbon Brief using Highcharts.



Cumulative count of days each year when electricity generation from renewables was higher than that from fossil fuels. Prior to 2015 there were no days when renewables outpaced fossil fuels. Source: Carbon Brief analysis of data from BEIS Energy Trends and BM Reports. Chart by Carbon Brief using Highcharts.

https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-uk-renewables-generate-more-electricity-than-fossil-fuels-for-first-time

 Renewable electricity overtakes fossil fuels in UK for first time
This article is more than 4 months old

New offshore windfarms opening in third quarter mark milestone towards zero carbon

Renewable energy sources provided more electricity to UK homes and businesses than fossil fuels for the first time over the last quarter, according to new research.


Wind power is the UKs strongest source of renewable energy and made up 20% of the UKs electricity following a series of major windfarm openings in recent years. Electricity from renewable biomass plants made up 12% of the energy system, while solar panels contributed 6%.

The worlds largest offshore windfarm, the Hornsea One project, began generating electricity off the Yorkshire coast in February, reaching a peak capacity of 1,200MW in October. It followed the opening of the Beatrice windfarm off the north-east coast of Scotland over the summer.

Together these schemes almost doubled the 2,100MW worth of offshore capacity which began powering homes in 2018.

Luke Clark, of Renewable UK, said the industry hopes to treble the size of its offshore wind sector by 2030 to generate more than a third of the UKs electricity.

According to Renewable UK, the growth of the renewables industry is good news for energy bills, as well as the environment, due to the steep fall in the cost of wind and solar power technologies over recent years.

The cost of new offshore wind projects, for example, has just fallen to an all-time low, making onshore and offshore wind our lowest-cost large scale power sources, Clark said.

The next generation of offshore windfarms is expected to cost about £40 for every megawatt hour of electricity generated, less than the average market price for electricity on the wholesale energy markets.

If government were to back a range of technologies  like onshore wind and marine renewables  in the same way as it is backing offshore wind, consumers and businesses would be able to fully reap the benefits of the transition to a low carbon economy, Clark said.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/oct/14/renewable-electricity-overtakes-fossil-fuels-in-uk-for-first-time
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2547 on: March 3, 2020, 09:43:01 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March  3, 2020, 08:45:49 PM

Please can you site me some reputable references that support your opinion (obviously, I don't include Wikipedia in that). Thanks.

What makes you think I am not.  Renewables are the future, not nuclear.


The Past Month (Daily Average) graph here shows that wind output last month varied between 2.3GW and 12.67GW. It is true that offshore wind is more consistent than onshore but it still varies a lot and you can go days at a time with little to no wind.

http://grid.iamkate.com/
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2548 on: March 25, 2020, 10:08:37 AM
Was out enjoying the great weather and met more people actually walking around the village than cars. First time ever.

On a side note the US of A approves 2 trillion to sort out the current tragic crisis but pales in comparison to the hundreds of species (I repeat species) that go extinct every year. They approve something like 8 billion to fight that issue. I wonder if the planet as a whole is breathing a little easier today as we self isolate? A few species out there might survive a little longer at least.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2549 on: March 29, 2020, 11:54:56 AM
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2550 on: March 29, 2020, 12:00:18 PM
Quote from: TSC on March 29, 2020, 11:54:56 AM
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/mar/27/coronavirus-uk-lockdown-big-drop-air-pollution

If you live in a city it's very noticeable. Not only does the air feel cleaner, I can breathe more easily, but vision seems clearer, colours brighter. I can smell spring plants I can't normally etc
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2551 on: March 29, 2020, 12:03:59 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 29, 2020, 12:00:18 PM
If you live in a city it's very noticeable. Not only does the air feel cleaner, I can breathe more easily, but vision seems clearer, colours brighter. I can smell spring plants I can't normally etc
Even in the countryside its noticeable.

Everything feels cleaner, fresher and brighter.

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2552 on: March 29, 2020, 12:16:10 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 29, 2020, 12:00:18 PM
If you live in a city it's very noticeable. Not only does the air feel cleaner, I can breathe more easily, but vision seems clearer, colours brighter. I can smell spring plants I can't normally etc

Yep, seen news coverage a week or so ago about fish returning to Venice canals in the absence of ships and boats. 

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/mar/20/nature-is-taking-back-venice-wildlife-returns-to-tourist-free-city
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2553 on: March 29, 2020, 01:15:08 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 29, 2020, 12:00:18 PM
If you live in a city it's very noticeable. Not only does the air feel cleaner, I can breathe more easily, but vision seems clearer, colours brighter. I can smell spring plants I can't normally etc

Its now a pleasure to walk down the street in town and be able to breathe clean air.

I am really enjoying the lack of road traffic.  I wish this could be something we adopt moving into the near future.

In many ways, the environment has been the big winner from this, lets hope we can learn some lessons from it.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2554 on: March 29, 2020, 02:45:04 PM
It probably helps a lot that it is now coming into spring. But it's not even just the air. I can hear more birds singing whereas previously it was drowned out by traffic noise. I've noticed a lot more insects flying. And the skies are clear whereas before you would normally see at least 4 or 5 jet streams from passing planes at any one time. I can hear the sound of life from all of my neighbours, whereas again that was previously drowned out or competing with the noise of traffic. Being able to walk in the road rather then being confined to the tiny narrow pavements we have here is a liberating feeling, amongst the normal liberties that we are currently deprived of. And even those cars that are on the road no longer seem to be driving with the same excessive speed, noise and urgency - most people seem to be pottering along and taking in the weirdly deserted surroundings

I sincerely hope that at least some of these effects will prove to be lasting. But I have a feeling everyone will be hopping back into their cars as soon as they are able.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2555 on: Yesterday at 01:41:10 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-52202974

Coronavirus lockdown sees air pollution plummet across UK
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2556 on: Yesterday at 02:21:05 PM
Another change I've been able to enjoy is having the bedroom windows open at night without the clatter of traffic keeping us awake.

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2557 on: Today at 01:44:42 AM
Yeah, I hope the current experience of clean air and calm gives people pause to reassess values. However, the more likely outcome is that nations will insist on rehabilitating their economies unencumbered by "expensive" environmental considerations.
Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
Reply #2558 on: Today at 02:47:29 AM
As the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus in India continues, pollution levels across much of the country have dropped sharply. Now some residents in northern India say they can see the snow-capped Himalayas 200 kilometres away for the first time in 30 years.

https://www.sbs.com.au/language/english/audio/himalayas-visible-for-first-time-in-30-years-as-pollution-levels-in-india-drop
