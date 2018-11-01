Im in newcastle, just north of sydney, and how the fuck we havent been hit i dont know, and its not to say it wont happen, we got at least another 10 weeks of this, yesterday the temp was over 40 from 10:30am till 9:30pm, i've been here since 96, and i've never known the heat and the fires to get this bad, its slowly got here year by year.



i guess the anger pointed at the PM is more so due to his attitude towards things and his reluctance to take advice, he declined meetings with fire chiefs or former chiefs, there was a report in 2009 conducted by the labor government at the time saying that by 2020, certain areas (the ones now being hit) will be dealing with a dramatic increase in the number of fires and how ferocious they are. Thats 3 Liberal PM's since who havent done anything about it. Natural disasters in Australia are now the norm, and when we have a PM who believes this is God's work, we got no chance, i think Australians are very much over the phrase 'thoughts and prayers', because even though its a nice gesture, to us here, we have a bloke who genuinely believes that will make a difference.



One day he said the fires are a state problem, the next he deployed the ADF (actually they have been helping for months i believe), says the volunteers want to be there, and we should watch the cricket to cheer us up.

I think he is done, even his own state ministers were having a dig at him, and there will probably be another leadership spill and next in line to the throne is Peter Dutton, a corrupt ex cop who will make Donald Trump seem like a reasonable decent bloke.



We are packing up shop and are out of here, NZ sounds good, anywhere but a batshit religious hard right country, if there are any left, plus i work outdoors, i can't take this heat no more







