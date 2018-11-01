"People in eastern Congo are massacred to facilitate smart phone upgrades of ever diminishing marginal utility. Forests are felled to make personalised heart-shaped wooden cheese board sets. Rivers are poisoned to manufacture talking fish. This is pathological consumption: a world-consuming epidemic of collective madness, rendered so normal by advertising and the media that we scarcely notice what has happened to us." ~George Monbiot
"Modern society is in an extreme, pathological state of rupture from the reality of the natural world, as is indicated on a daily basis by the ecological crisis. There is, moreover, little public recognition that this crisis is a psychological one. ~Andy Fisher (author of Radical Ecopsychology)
full article: Pathological Consumption Has Become So Normalised That We Scarcely Notice Ithttps://www.filmsforaction.org/
/pathological-consumption-
/
Related:
The Insect Apocalypse is Here (NY Times, 11/2018) https://www.nytimes.com/
/27/magazine/insect-apocalypse.html
Humanity Has Wiped Out 60% of Animal Populations Since 1970 https://www.theguardian.com/
/humanity-wiped-out-animals-si
Palm Oil Was Supposed to Save the Planet. Instead It Unleashed a Catastrophe (NY Times, 2018) https://www.nytimes.com/
/palm-oil-borneo-climate-catastrop
Palm Oil is Destroying These Animals' Homes https://www.facebook.com/NowThisNews/videos/1613843378632749/