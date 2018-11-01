« previous next »
west_london_red

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2480 on: December 31, 2019, 09:09:07 AM »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 28, 2019, 11:37:18 AM
Oh yeah, and our former deputy PM just released a tweet saying god was inflicting drought/fires as punishment for our waywardness (I'm assuming he meant last year's single sex marriage legalisation, not him knocking up his staffer and unceremoniously dumping his wife and mother of his first 4 kids). And our PM also suggested prayer as the answer to the natural disasters.

Id personally like to think god is punishing Australia for its shit record on fighting climate change.
GreatEx

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2481 on: December 31, 2019, 11:13:46 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 31, 2019, 09:09:07 AM
Id personally like to think god is punishing Australia for its shit record on fighting climate change.

Pfft, flamin lefty galah, dontcha know we only produce 1.3% of the world's CO2, that's basically zero. This is China's problem to solve, and India's (but not America's for some reason).
BarryCrocker

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2482 on: January 1, 2020, 01:59:31 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 31, 2019, 09:09:07 AM
Id personally like to think god is punishing Australia for its shit record on fighting climate change.

But our PM is a born-again christian so he'll be all good in the afterlife.

The offical government policy is that we've got a shit load of coal and if we don't sell it to India or China then someone else will. Yes we do produce only 1.3% of greenhouse gases however we sell coal to countries that produce over a 1/3rd of the worlds total.

When people stop voting for whoever will allow them to keep there air conditioner on while everything outside is burning to the ground we might see progress.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2483 on: January 1, 2020, 12:51:34 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  1, 2020, 01:59:31 AM
But our PM is a born-again christian so he'll be all good in the afterlife.

The offical government policy is that we've got a shit load of coal and if we don't sell it to India or China then someone else will. Yes we do produce only 1.3% of greenhouse gases however we sell coal to countries that produce over a 1/3rd of the worlds total.

When people stop voting for whoever will allow them to keep there air conditioner on while everything outside is burning to the ground we might see progress.
Yeah. Just 1.3% of the world's greenhouse gases, but produced by only 0.33% of the world's population!

But as already been pointed out, if those gases go into the production of products which go over the whole world, we all are responsible.
Red-Soldier

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2484 on: January 1, 2020, 01:16:46 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January  1, 2020, 12:51:34 PM
Yeah. Just 1.3% of the world's greenhouse gases, but produced by only 0.33% of the world's population!

But as already been pointed out, if those gases go into the production of products which go over the whole world, we all are responsible.

I think you've missed the point somewhat.  It isn't just about product production and if they are distributed over the whole world or not.  The Earth is one big entity.  Australia could keep all their coal and burn it for themselves, it'll still change the climate.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2485 on: January 1, 2020, 02:17:15 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January  1, 2020, 01:16:46 PM
I think you've missed the point somewhat.  It isn't just about product production and if they are distributed over the whole world or not.  The Earth is one big entity.  Australia could keep all their coal and burn it for themselves, it'll still change the climate.
Yes, I understand that. I was a geeing with a more general point which others have already made.
vagabond

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2486 on: January 2, 2020, 04:05:51 PM »
Shocking videos of what's going on in Australia right now. How are we this defeated that even this can be shrugged off?
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2487 on: January 2, 2020, 04:10:48 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on January  2, 2020, 04:05:51 PM
Shocking videos of what's going on in Australia right now. How are we this defeated that even this can be shrugged off?

People refuse to believe because: the scale of it is beyond them, they would have to make huge changes (I ain't talking about a bit of recycling or not using plastic straws), it's going to cost a lot.

Another issue is that however bad we're being told things are, it's not even half the story, the truth is a lot worse.

I'd be amazed if we're not too late to mitigate climate change by several decades.
24/50 eek!

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2488 on: January 2, 2020, 05:37:33 PM »
Meanwhile in Norway........

Norway tops out at 19C, its hottest EVER January day.

25 deg C above the recorded average...
Beating the previous record by over 1.5 deg C (heard that figure a lot recently, haven't we...)
And "...also breaks the record for any winter month (December to February) in Scandinavia

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-50971446

Deny that. 🧐😔🌍🔥
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2489 on: January 2, 2020, 06:05:43 PM »
"People in eastern Congo are massacred to facilitate smart phone upgrades of ever diminishing marginal utility. Forests are felled to make personalised heart-shaped wooden cheese board sets. Rivers are poisoned to manufacture talking fish. This is pathological consumption: a world-consuming epidemic of collective madness, rendered so normal by advertising and the media that we scarcely notice what has happened to us." ~George Monbiot

"Modern society is in an extreme, pathological state of rupture from the reality of the natural world, as is indicated on a daily basis by the ecological crisis. There is, moreover, little public recognition that this crisis is a psychological one. ~Andy Fisher (author of Radical Ecopsychology)

full article: Pathological Consumption Has Become So Normalised That We Scarcely Notice It
https://www.filmsforaction.org//pathological-consumption-/

Related:

The Insect Apocalypse is Here (NY Times, 11/2018) https://www.nytimes.com//27/magazine/insect-apocalypse.html

Humanity Has Wiped Out 60% of Animal Populations Since 1970 https://www.theguardian.com//humanity-wiped-out-animals-si

Palm Oil Was Supposed to Save the Planet. Instead It Unleashed a Catastrophe (NY Times, 2018) https://www.nytimes.com//palm-oil-borneo-climate-catastrop

Palm Oil is Destroying These Animals' Homes https://www.facebook.com/NowThisNews/videos/1613843378632749/
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 04:13:33 AM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/australia/comments/eiwd3y/welcome_to_the_real_world_scomo/

That sky...  :o

What a bunch of c*nts as well, grabs the girl's hand, forces her into a handshake, shushes her, and walks away as she says they need help.
Should have tried that move on one of the guys there and see how it went.

harleydanger

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 07:59:49 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 31, 2019, 09:09:07 AM
Id personally like to think god is punishing Australia for its shit record on fighting climate change.

The irony is not lost on me that all the bushfires are in safe National/Tory seats. Labor put forward at the last election a plan to buy 12 firefighting helicopters and 6 water bombers. To pay for this and other climate policies, like increasing renewables they suggested removing a tax loop hole we have where people get a tax rebate on shares.

They lost.

Australia burns under a prime minister that brought an actual lump of coal into parliament.
harleydanger

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 08:02:16 AM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  2, 2020, 04:10:48 PM
People refuse to believe because: the scale of it is beyond them, they would have to make huge changes (I ain't talking about a bit of recycling or not using plastic straws), it's going to cost a lot.

Another issue is that however bad we're being told things are, it's not even half the story, the truth is a lot worse.

I'd be amazed if we're not too late to mitigate climate change by several decades.

Heres the thing.

It wont take massive personal changes, itll take the elite losing major income streams. But they dont care because it wont affect them. Climate change will come for the poor.
Red-Soldier

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 10:10:32 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:02:16 AM
Heres the thing.

It wont take massive personal changes, itll take the elite losing major income streams. But they dont care because it wont affect them. Climate change will come for the poor.

Agreed.

The super rich don't want to give up their cash cows.
24/50 eek!

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 12:33:46 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:02:16 AM
Climate change will come for the poor.
The thing that scares me the most is that the rich won't get it until it's too late and they'll learn too late that you cannot breathe stocks and shares and you cannot eat money.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2495 on: Yesterday at 12:43:23 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:02:16 AM
Heres the thing.

It wont take massive personal changes, itll take the elite losing major income streams. But they dont care because it wont affect them. Climate change will come for the poor.

One of the best ways to do this is to stop buying absolutely unnecessary shite. A large proportion of what we buy is useless and does nothing for our well-being beyond a very brief positive feeling.
24/50 eek!

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 05:21:03 PM »
Just when you thought shit couldn't get any more fucked up in Oz, they're proposing locking up climate protesters for 20+ years..........

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/03/opinion/australia-fires-climate-change.html?smid=fb-nytimes&smtyp=cur&fbclid=IwAR1yvar0DirICK3m2FjdA4XA5ys68Eeu5Z7YMSlYDdhGIdmeUOWYicOiyQA

 :butt

Great way to set your country up for a revolution.

If there's anyone left to lead it......
BarryCrocker

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2497 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 PM »
Quote from: 24/50 eek! on Yesterday at 12:33:46 PM
The thing that scares me the most is that the rich won't get it until it's too late and they'll learn too late that you cannot breathe stocks and shares and you cannot eat money.

People should revisit Ben Elton's 1989 novel Stark.
24/50 eek!

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2498 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:05:47 PM
People should revisit Ben Elton's 1989 novel Stark.
Wow that's a good idea...!
thejbs

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 12:09:22 AM »
For perspective. Almost 6m hectares has been burned in NSW. Thats pretty close to 50% of England; or 75% of Scotland; or 70% of Ireland; or 300% of Wales.
capt k

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 01:53:20 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:09:22 AM
For perspective. Almost 6m hectares has been burned in NSW. Thats pretty close to 50% of England; or 75% of Scotland; or 70% of Ireland; or 300% of Wales.
and this is what the firefighters, both volunteers and the paid pro's are having to deal with.. 

https://www.news.com.au/national/fire-crews-video-shows-truck-overrun-by-flames-in-nowra/video/8921d18226a9819783f18eaaac7dc34a
BarryCrocker

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 02:42:26 AM »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 01:53:20 AM
and this is what the firefighters, both volunteers and the paid pro's are having to deal with.. 

https://www.news.com.au/national/fire-crews-video-shows-truck-overrun-by-flames-in-nowra/video/8921d18226a9819783f18eaaac7dc34a

But it's all going to be good now our PM is back from a family holiday in Hawaii and our State Emergency Services Minister has apologised after he returned yesterday from a holiday in Europe.
capt k

Re: Climate change is already here. How bad it gets is still up to us - Discuss
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 04:06:48 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:42:26 AM
But it's all going to be good now our PM is back from a family holiday in Hawaii and our State Emergency Services Minister has apologised after he returned yesterday from a holiday in Europe.

the only good that, fat useless bible bashing twat would be for in a bushfire is a heat shield for the locals.oh and seeing as he is part of "hillsong"  and he can give 10% of his wages to them every payday,, how about he donates 25% of the rest to the RFS...  seeing as Brian Houston's{founder of HS}father is a known pedo and brian himself said when giving the victim a hush money cheque accused the boy his dad molested  that " its your fault you seduced him"... and the Prime minister of the country wants to associate himself with that?


  So RAWK dont get in shit.. "A FOUNDER of the Hillsong Church told a victim of child sexual abuse: Its your fault all this happened, you tempted my father, a royal commission has heard.

Brian Houston, whose family were considered to be almost like royalty in the Pentecostal Christian movement was speaking to the victim after his father agreed to pay him $10,000 over his abuse, the commission heard.

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has heard evidence that Brian Houstons father, William Francis Frank Houston abused several children in Australia and New Zealand.

Brian Houston to be questioned over fathers abuse


"https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/its-your-fault-hillsong-founder-told-victim-of-child-sexual-abuse/news-story/e61f0ac87f51145da0715ebdd5325a68
