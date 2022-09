John Barnes was my absolute hero growing up. But Beardsley wasn’t far behind. He was such a live wire, and one of the best dribblers I’ve seen. Different to Barnes who was all Grace and impossible to knock off the ball. Beardsley was just really direct and had a great shimmy, like no one else I’ve seen for us apart from maybe Benayoun.



Scored all types of goals too, as well as being a brilliant provider in the classic Liverpool number 7 mould.