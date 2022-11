I've never paid attention to endorsements, because I get endorsements from people who wouldn't know if I had that skill or not. People who wouldn't know what that skill was, even, so I've never looked it people's endorsements - I don't consider them an accurate reflection of someone's skill set to be honest. I've never endorsed anyone.



Same with me, I've got loads for skills that aren't what I do every day but have some experience in and what I'd consider my greatest skills have fuck all endorsements. Utterly pointless. Guilty of it myself, though, when it asks me 'is [insert name] really good at [irrelevant skill to their job]'? I do click yes to make it go away.One thing I wish was on linkedin is what you do have on stack careers, and that's a 'I'm not looking for a job' button so recruiters will leave you alone.