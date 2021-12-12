« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nottingham Forest  (Read 36519 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm »
Trying to take the spotlight off of their fat twat of an owner.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,839
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm »
Clattenburg. The only known example in history of gamekeeper turned poacher.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
What an embarrassment Clattenburg's role is
What a knobhead. Should know better.

Nah give him credit. What a fucking grift that is. Theyre paying him to say yeah no looks like a rough decision that is, Ill have a chat with Howard before taking the company credit card and going out for drinks with his fellow PGMOL twats.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,226
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

What the fuck is he talking about ?

I think he should've taken the night off and reflected in the morning. Literally nothing wrong with that goal
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm »
What's Bradley Walsh's sidekick got to do with it?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm »
Cliche baby is angry.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,226
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:48:54 pm »
I've honestly looked at that goal 50 times trying to think of what the fuck he is talking about

There's 2 injuries inside stoppage time so that puts paid to that

I can imagine rival fans United etc all like 'yeah it's a disgrace' amplified now

What's a disgrace ? I dunno it just is. Whatever clattenburgs saying is a disgrace

😂😂
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,226
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 11:02:29 pm »
Ah ok it's the dropped ball I'm seeing now. Yes that's not kellehers ball to be honest it's right

But that's not 'Liverpool goal contreversy' as the sky graphic says. They actually had the ball back
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm »
Clattenburg gets paid by the letter.

Can you imagine the headlines if our players, bench and owner acted like that, they'd accuse us of trying to get him killed.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm
What the fuck is he talking about ?

I think he should've taken the night off and reflected in the morning. Literally nothing wrong with that goal
He needs to get his thoughts ready for the Budget next Wednesday. The country is in need of fiscal and monetary visionaries to advise Jeremy C*nt. 
Ahh fuck it.....I've got see that c*nt Webb about the dropped ball and that.
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm
Trying to take the spotlight off of their fat twat of an owner.

Not often that you see a Premier League club's owner on the pitch, let alone confronting referees. Bet that kind of interference is just what Nuno needs to make his job easier.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,749
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 11:59:14 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:48:31 pm
They're scumbags too, but in a different way. Sooner they fuck off the better.

But is there any English club that doesn't sing that shit when they play us? Forest, Villa Utd, City, Wolves, Luton, they all with the same repetitive braindead nursey rhymes.

I think there is still one or two that refrain from doing so, but if we wished any that did were relegated we would be bloody lonely in the division.
Logged

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:06:07 am »
Its nonsense little wrong decisions like giving corner or throw in happen all the time, they had plenty of time to defend and if fact got clean possession on the edge of their box and tried to break but got tackled. The only case like these I can see a complaint for is if you give foul for a dive day and goal is scored direct from the free kick.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,523
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:21:45 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
Clattenburg. The only known example in history of gamekeeper turned poacher.
What a strange appointment, is he going to be balanced as any referee should be or is he going to just question the wrong decisions that go against his club. It is a job with no credibility that will increase hostility towards his former colleagues as it adds validity to the behaviour of some of his fellow employees after the Whistle. Forest should be charged with failing to control non-playing individuals after the whistle (not Nuno), all Clattenburg is doing is adding credibility to emotion.

Did he question any of the decisions that went in Forest's favour today, I suspect not.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,274
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:51:09 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:02:29 pm
Ah ok it's the dropped ball I'm seeing now. Yes that's not kellehers ball to be honest it's right

But that's not 'Liverpool goal contreversy' as the sky graphic says. They actually had the ball back

If you look at the challenge that led to the drop ball, we should've had a free kick. So although he may have got the drop ball wrong he also got the non award of a free kick wrong.
In this instance 2 wrongs made a right as we ended up with the ball.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:57:48 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
He should have looked into us getting denied another legitimate goal in the league cup final.

Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • Sound
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #336 on: Today at 01:03:08 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Have I woke up in an alternate universe where this is thing now, it's absolutely round the bend
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #337 on: Today at 01:09:42 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

So he was unable to make any difference when he was part of the PGMOL but as an employee of football club that had a 'bad' call he can?

Sounds like he's trying to justify his salary to his bosses at Forest.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #338 on: Today at 02:52:01 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
75 words to say absolutely nothing, wouldnt look out of place on here! What a statement, hang it in the Louvre.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,249
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #339 on: Today at 08:23:10 am »
I won't hear a bad word said about Mark Clattenburg lads. He's a Liverpool legend ;D
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,499
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #340 on: Today at 08:26:12 am »
It should not be permissable for former refs to be employed by clubs in the PL.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,620
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #341 on: Today at 08:31:19 am »
Hope they woke up to tear stained pillows, poverty chanting scabs.

Going down with the blueshite, you're going down with the blueshite
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #342 on: Today at 08:42:04 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's written in the style of police statement to court. I'm surprised he didn't tell us which street he was walking down when he heard the news.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,814
  • JFT96
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #343 on: Today at 08:42:34 am »
Wait he WORKS for Forest? What the hell is going on here? Football is fucked.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,771
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #344 on: Today at 08:44:35 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:42:34 am
Wait he WORKS for Forest? What the hell is going on here? Football is fucked.

Been a few weeks now, they employ him to tell them why they're getting fucked over by ref decisions :lmao
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,169
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #345 on: Today at 09:04:38 am »
I see that their coaching staff have got a free pass in the media for surrounding the ref at full time and having an extended argument with him. Klopp only has to tut in the direction of an official and its used as a root cause of why Sunday league level refs get the abuse they do.

Similarly, can you imagine the reaction if Liverpool employed an ex ref purely to slag off the decisions that go against us? Wed be accused of putting undue pressure on officials by all and sundry, and causing a great deal of harm to the respect campaign, or whatever its called now.  If we released a Clattenburg type statement it would been called dangerous by now.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,493
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #346 on: Today at 09:39:07 am »
I'm all in on this lot getting relegated. A gang of c*nts from top to bottom.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 