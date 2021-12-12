I see that their coaching staff have got a free pass in the media for surrounding the ref at full time and having an extended argument with him. Klopp only has to tut in the direction of an official and its used as a root cause of why Sunday league level refs get the abuse they do.



Similarly, can you imagine the reaction if Liverpool employed an ex ref purely to slag off the decisions that go against us? Wed be accused of putting undue pressure on officials by all and sundry, and causing a great deal of harm to the respect campaign, or whatever its called now. If we released a Clattenburg type statement it would been called dangerous by now.