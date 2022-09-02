Pretty sure theyll get relegated. They look championship level, and introducing so many players is just an impossible task



It's quite curious this team chemistry thing. How much it really means. Spain obviously benefitted from some time from the Xavi/Iniesta connection but they still managed to play like Barcelona without much of the team present. For me, I have no doubts that good players gel pretty quickly. If you'd put together the French national team minus Mbappé and had them play against PSG in Ligue 1, I'm not so certain that 'not playing together' would be an issue for too long. The issue is, are the Forest players really good enough? For me they look like a team a touch above Everton and Aston Villa so far, but it's very tight in that region of the table.Above all, it's an interesting experiment from a sports science perspective as in: how long does it take to gel a team of average Premier League players into playing average Premier League football and can it be done in time?