Given the previous thread was locked after the FA Cup meeting and some post-game tensions flaring feel free to merge it with that one.
Just curious what's going on with the former nemesis this summer. They're spending like crazy with two high-profile former Liverpool players in Williams and Awoniyi, an angry Dean Henderson aiming to prove a point over Man United by the looks of things and some other recruits.
Will this be a spectacular head dive or enough to propel Forest to a new contract? Given that Cooper seems to be a very good manager I'm giving them greater odds than 50/50 for staying up but if it doesn't work out that could be the club in ruins I guess?
While I know a certain poster won't agree with me I do believe it's good to see a classic club back. It's a bit of a change in guard to have Leeds and Forest in the Premier League together for once
It's definitely been a while since Forest last stayed up after a Premier League season, 26 years in fact. Two relegations in the late 90s and then really in the wilderness since, not even a lost playoff final in the meantime. Similar to fellow historical teams that once were famous around the football world in the same era such as Derby and Ipswich, it's been some very rough times recently for them.