U-Boat Captain : I am making notes, Captain, and when we win the war, you will be brought to accountMainwaring : You can write what you like. You're not going to win this war.U-Boat Captain : Oh, yes we are!Mainwaring : Oh no you're not!U-Boat Captain : Oh yes we are!Pike : [sings] Whistle while you work / Hitler is a twerp / He's half barmy, so's his army / Whistle while you work.U-Boat Captain : [pointing at Pike] Your name will also go on zee list. What is it?Mainwaring :U-Boat Captain : Pike.