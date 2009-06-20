« previous next »
Author Topic: Favourite one-liners in film and TV  (Read 2211 times)

Offline Hazell

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #40 on: September 28, 2024, 01:33:48 pm »
Gentleman, you can't fight in here, this is the war room.
Online Elmo!

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #41 on: September 28, 2024, 03:33:27 pm »
Swanney: Would Sir care for a starter, some garlic bread perhaps?
Mark "Rent-boy" Renton: No, thank you. I will proceed directly to the intravenous injection of hard drugs, please.
Offline jillc

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #42 on: September 28, 2024, 09:00:44 pm »
Thats the duty of the old, to be anxious on behalf of the young. And the duty of the young is to scorn the anxiety of the old.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #43 on: September 28, 2024, 09:02:22 pm »
"Are you talkin' to me?"
Online Millie

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:17:56 am »
Did he fire six shots or only five?"  Now to tell you the truth, I've forgotten myself in all this excitement. But being this is a  44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world and will blow your head clean off, you've gotta ask yourself a question: "Do I feel lucky?" Well, do ya, punk?
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:54:09 am »
 "I hope you're pleased with yourselves. We could all have been killed  or worse, expelled. Now if you don't mind, I'm going to bed."
― Hermione Granger
Online Buck Pete

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:59:16 am »
Can ye fly Bobby?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:19:18 pm »
"I've got a flash for you, joy boy" - Bookman

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last. - Willy Wonka

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 12:25:45 pm »
"Is that a gun in your pocket or are you just pleased to see me." - Mae West
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 12:27:06 pm »
Vot is your name - Albert Gladstone Trotter
Online afc tukrish

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:11:47 pm »
"Is it safe?"
Offline red mongoose

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:29:23 pm »
Ive never met anyone who made being a son of a bitch such a point of pride.

I suppose you think you raised hell.

Id worry a lot less if I thought you were worrying enough.


Online Millie

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 03:22:14 pm »
As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gansgter.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 03:44:19 pm »
Youre a funny guy
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:08:59 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:09:25 pm »
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:30:48 pm »
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:43:33 pm »
I mean, get off my car before you flip it over, you fat fuck.
The Sopranos (1999) - S2 Drama
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:42:37 pm »
Just When I Thought I Was Out, They Pull Me Back In!
Offline Ray K

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm »
 So, eleven hundred men went into the water. 316 men come out, the sharks took the rest, June the 29th, 1945.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:06:06 pm »
You shouldn't call them "rejects", they don't like that.

What do you call them?

Rejects.
Online Draex

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:09:30 pm »
U-Boat Captain : I am making notes, Captain, and when we win the war, you will be brought to account
Mainwaring : You can write what you like. You're not going to win this war.
U-Boat Captain : Oh, yes we are!
Mainwaring : Oh no you're not!
U-Boat Captain : Oh yes we are!
Pike : [sings]  Whistle while you work / Hitler is a twerp / He's half barmy, so's his army / Whistle while you work.
U-Boat Captain : [pointing at Pike]  Your name will also go on zee list. What is it?
Mainwaring : Don't tell him, Pike!
U-Boat Captain : Pike.

Offline Ray K

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:06:06 pm
You shouldn't call them "rejects", they don't like that.

What do you call them?

Rejects.
Ho, you have the mind of a razor.
-Sharp?
Disposable.
Offline Agent99

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:46:00 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hXJI-G7ulsg?" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hXJI-G7ulsg?</a>
Online jambutty

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:33:04 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6vGExI9a91E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6vGExI9a91E</a>




Kline: What's the daughter's name?

Curtis:  Portia.

Kline: Why did they name her after a car?
Online rob1966

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:41:43 pm »
What we've got here is failure to communicate  (Cool Hand Luke & Guns N  Roses Civil War)
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #66 on: Today at 06:44:44 pm »


Piss Flaps
Online rob1966

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:59:23 pm »
Shut up you Teutonic twat
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:13:21 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 06:44:44 pm


Piss Flaps

Wait till I get you upstairs
Online jambutty

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:05:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:41:43 pm
What we've got here is failure to communicate  (Cool Hand Luke & Guns N  Roses Civil War)

I can eat 50 eggs.
Online bradders1011

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:59:23 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 06:44:44 pm


Piss Flaps

Coming in here with your ha-ha-hashish.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:04:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:41:43 pm
What we've got here is failure to communicate  (Cool Hand Luke & Guns N  Roses Civil War)

love that 'some men you just cant reach'
Offline kezzy

Re: Favourite one-liners in film and TV
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:16:23 pm »
Meeting is adjourned
It is
No you say that
Say what
Meeting is adjourned
It is.
