my folks are with them and I sort their contracts out for them every year (Mam pushing 80 and my Dad would never have a clue about stuff like this).



I was actually leaving these to go to EIR in Ireland, mother of god EIR have to be the worst provider ever



Offered a superb deal of about 70-75 euro for home phone, mobile, broadband and tv per month for two years



They came around one day and offered this and we agreed, end of November we signed up.



They said they had problems with our broadband as there was a line blockage etc, ok fine



next guy comes out a few weeks later

"yes there is a blockage, cant do that"



my mam told him "we already knew that"



Anyway appointments were put back and put back plus if it wasnt one problem it was another.



Finally last monday they were to come out, (they actually no showed at least once on a day my Mam cancelled plans).



Last monday mam gets a text to say appointment has been deferred to some date in early March



Cancelled the deal, stayed with Virgin media



I mean 3 months later it wasnt installed, when I rang to complain they didnt even argue