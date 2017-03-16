Bit of an unethical (maybe?) tip to share.



If you're a Virgin Internet customer and sign up to an O2 phone deal, they bump your Virgin internet speed up to the next tier for free.



I have just recently bought a new phone (a Pixel 6a) which I wanted to purchase SIM free but had to buy a 30 day rolling contract to get my hands on it. I did it and then cancelled the SIM within the 14 day cooling off period.



Within that 30 day cooling off period, Virgin/O2's systems were snazzy enough to almost instantly upgrade me to the next tier (350 Mbps) and I haven't since been downgraded.



So long as you use the same email for your Virgin and O2 accounts, it looks like it auto upgrades in the background.



Might get dropped back down (if they have a process for that) but thought I'd share in case anyone was interested.