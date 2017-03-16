« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgin Media

Offline Graeme

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #720 on: November 2, 2022, 03:33:50 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on November  2, 2022, 02:37:11 pm
I have not idea how to do any of that  ;D

Im not a complete luddite, so if its easy and you can point me in the direction of simple instructions, I may give it a try.  If not, a Wi-Fi repeater plugged in upstairs may be easier?

Which Virgin broadband service do you have?
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #721 on: November 2, 2022, 04:13:52 pm
These must be the hardest company to get hold for anything, went with them as they were promising 4x the current speed for the same price... and since we got it, as soon as you leave the room the router is in, the signal stops and you need to use mobile broadband. They even said when installing they were splitting the neighbours cable to install it so not sure if that has an effect... spent weeks trying to get a response online/ through their text/ whatsapp/ calls etc.. the whatsapp asks all the questions then says sorry nobody available try again later...
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #722 on: November 2, 2022, 04:46:17 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November  2, 2022, 03:12:45 pm
https://www.virginmedia.com/broadband/intelligent-wifi

Thanks

Quote from: Graeme on November  2, 2022, 03:33:50 pm
Which Virgin broadband service do you have?

100mb, although I think its just been upgraded to 125mb (not that I can tell any difference - streaming is still bad & buffering all the time, especially when I go upstairs)
Offline Claire.

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #723 on: November 2, 2022, 06:55:11 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on November  2, 2022, 04:46:17 pm
Thanks

100mb, although I think its just been upgraded to 125mb (not that I can tell any difference - streaming is still bad & buffering all the time, especially when I go upstairs)

Not to be a c*nt, but do you have any mates who are handy with this stuff? There's a few things you can do to find out what the issue is with wifi, it could be conflicting channels, it could be you've got loads of devices on the same band, interference. I do agree on fucking the routers wifi off, I would recommend a mesh if you have bad interference or lots of devices - I bought a deco and whilst expensive, I've not had to touch it since I installed it so it's been worth every penny.
Offline Craig S

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #724 on: November 3, 2022, 02:07:43 pm
Quote from: Claire. on November  2, 2022, 06:55:11 pm
Not to be a c*nt, but do you have any mates who are handy with this stuff? There's a few things you can do to find out what the issue is with wifi, it could be conflicting channels, it could be you've got loads of devices on the same band, interference. I do agree on fucking the routers wifi off, I would recommend a mesh if you have bad interference or lots of devices - I bought a deco and whilst expensive, I've not had to touch it since I installed it so it's been worth every penny.

Which Deco do you have? I was looking at them. The M4 is on offer at ebuyer, £100 for the 3 pack. Was not sure about it, or to just go for a higher one.
Offline Graeme

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #725 on: November 3, 2022, 02:20:48 pm
Im using eero Pro 6 which has been flawless.
Offline Claire.

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #726 on: November 4, 2022, 10:14:14 am
Quote from: Craig S on November  3, 2022, 02:07:43 pm
Which Deco do you have? I was looking at them. The M4 is on offer at ebuyer, £100 for the 3 pack. Was not sure about it, or to just go for a higher one.

I've got the M9 plus - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Deco-M9-Plus-Coverage-Antivirus/dp/B07GFNXBDT -  The only thing I had an issue with during setup was the sky q and mini box, had to put them both on ethernet and turn off mesh/wifi on the sky q box, I used powerline adaptors and the mini is now more reliable ;D
Offline John C

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #727 on: November 5, 2022, 10:34:41 am
My daughter has just had Virgin telly installed, the telly is the other side of the room from where the inlet is so needs an extension to the virgin box, what type of cable does she need. Everything I can see on Amazon has a threaded end, this hasn't.


Also, its very different from when I had it a few years ago, there seems to be two ethernet cables that are obsolete - what would they be for?
Offline Graeme

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #728 on: November 5, 2022, 10:54:39 am
The connectors are Type-F, you just need to find push on instead of screw on. The Ethernet cable is to connect the TV box to the Virgin router as generally theyre sited nearby as theyre connected to the same point on the wall.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #729 on: November 5, 2022, 11:48:27 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on November  2, 2022, 02:07:39 pm
Can anyone recommend a decent Wi-Fi extender (or is it a repeater?) that works with the virgin hub?   My hub is downstairs and the broadband is really slow upstairs, so I guess its a weak signal.

I think Virgin give them to customers for free...I know they offered our kid a couple of them buckshee when he was renewing his contract....maybe worth a phonecall
Offline John C

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #730 on: November 5, 2022, 01:43:28 pm
Quote from: Graeme on November  5, 2022, 10:54:39 am
The connectors are Type-F, you just need to find push on instead of screw on. The Ethernet cable is to connect the TV box to the Virgin router as generally theyre sited nearby as theyre connected to the same point on the wall.
Thanks Graeme.
Offline John C

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #731 on: November 10, 2022, 09:25:34 am
Quote from: Graeme on November  5, 2022, 10:54:39 am
The connectors are Type-F, you just need to find push on instead of screw on. The Ethernet cable is to connect the TV box to the Virgin router as generally theyre sited nearby as theyre connected to the same point on the wall.
Just getting round to sorting this - is this what I need Graeme / anyone?
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08L1Y7GB5/ref=sw_img_1?smid=A3R8BDC971FDRV&psc=1
Offline Graeme

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #732 on: November 10, 2022, 05:51:41 pm
Yeah that looks right
Offline John C

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #733 on: November 10, 2022, 06:16:18 pm
Cheers again matey.
Offline Claire.

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #734 on: November 15, 2022, 09:25:01 am
Had a leaflet through the door from open reach telling me super fast fibre is coming ;D typical, but, at least VM will have some competition.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #735 on: November 15, 2022, 10:53:57 pm
Quote from: Claire. on November 15, 2022, 09:25:01 am
Had a leaflet through the door from open reach telling me super fast fibre is coming ;D typical, but, at least VM will have some competition.

We did a year ago was a great bargain chip to get VM broad band only down to £31 and an increase in speed , always been happy with it so wasnt really bothered about switching
Offline John C

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #736 on: November 30, 2022, 12:08:23 pm
Me again. This cable had the wrong ends.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08L1Y7GB5/ref=sw_img_1?smid=A3R8BDC971FDRV&psc=1

I need one of these.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B077DY42KF/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&th=1

This might be a stupid question but will this be OK with a HD telly or is it inferior and I'd need a better one?
Offline .adam

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #737 on: December 29, 2022, 10:32:47 am
Bit of an unethical (maybe?) tip to share.

If you're a Virgin Internet customer and sign up to an O2 phone deal, they bump your Virgin internet speed up to the next tier for free.

I have just recently bought a new phone (a Pixel 6a) which I wanted to purchase SIM free but had to buy a 30 day rolling contract to get my hands on it. I did it and then cancelled the SIM within the 14 day cooling off period.

Within that 30 day cooling off period, Virgin/O2's systems were snazzy enough to almost instantly upgrade me to the next tier (350 Mbps) and I haven't since been downgraded.

So long as you use the same email for your Virgin and O2 accounts, it looks like it auto upgrades in the background.

Might get dropped back down (if they have a process for that) but thought I'd share in case anyone was interested.
Offline Graeme

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #738 on: December 29, 2022, 10:44:06 am
The Volt benefits are based purely on property address, doesnt need to be the same account name or E-mail.
Offline JimmyGrunt

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #739 on: January 9, 2023, 10:36:56 pm
Quote from: Claire. on November  2, 2022, 06:55:11 pm
Not to be a c*nt, but do you have any mates who are handy with this stuff? There's a few things you can do to find out what the issue is with wifi, it could be conflicting channels, it could be you've got loads of devices on the same band, interference. I do agree on fucking the routers wifi off, I would recommend a mesh if you have bad interference or lots of devices - I bought a deco and whilst expensive, I've not had to touch it since I installed it so it's been worth every penny.
i got 2 Deco X60s for ours and it transformed the signal and performance. Our 2 x60s use ethernet backbone (new build house has the ethernet connectivity) and its brilliant. Deffo worthy imvestment. Weve got gigabit fibre with virgin.
Online PaulF

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 08:11:02 am
We have relatively cheap tenda mesh. 3 boxes, one connected to router, one upstairs, one in conservatory. Seems to do the job, getting 70mbs on my phone right now. I think it was £60 for the three, might have been an offer and slightly less.
Online ScottScott

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 08:36:22 am
I bought the Google WiFi on offer in November. 3 points for £100 I think it was. Piss easy to set up, set the Virgin router into modem mode and I was off. Massively improved the signal across the house as we have a point on each floor now so even the top floor has great signal. Helps that our main point is on the middle floor

Would definitely recommend getting something similar if you can, you definitely see a benefit
Offline Ben S

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 09:13:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:11:02 am
We have relatively cheap tenda mesh. 3 boxes, one connected to router, one upstairs, one in conservatory. Seems to do the job, getting 70mbs on my phone right now. I think it was £60 for the three, might have been an offer and slightly less.

Absolutely rubbish things.  Their crapness is masked in a speed test but they are truly awful. Lag typing in SSH terminals tracked down to rubbish tenda mesh system.  Replaced with TP Link Deco and no issues now.

Should have learned my lesson when the tenda homeplugs dropped out every 30 mins really.
Online PaulF

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 09:23:28 pm
Fair comment. Speed test may well mask them, but I seem to have no issue with them.
Though I could blame my crapness at overwatch on them :)

Also , seem to have strong signal all over the house, might be some latency but seems unnoticable to us.
Offline Ben S

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 09:30:31 pm
Honestly mine almost went out the window. Laptop was about 5 foot from it and was diabolical. Blamed the work vpn at first until I tested wifi on the router and it worked so much better.

. IPTV doesn't have random drop ours anymore too.

To be fair, I don't think they were always terrible, maybe they just start turning to shit with 30 odd devices connected.
Online PaulF

Re: Virgin Media
Reply #745 on: Today at 06:41:58 am
Ah, I think we have about 15 connected.
If a raw speed test doesn't evaluate them effectively, can you recommend something else ?  I'm assuming ping?  Getting about 18ms. Though I don't know if that's good.

to be honest, if the family aren't moaning about the 'wifi' then I'm happy.
