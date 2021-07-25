« previous next »
Virgin Media

Quote from: blert596 on July 19, 2021, 06:12:06 pm
My sister made me change mine from "Nonce Secure". Probably a good idea.

Haha, yeah not a bad shout

-

Virgin Media have done something I like. the NHK World channel! It's all English language Japanese television and its really chill. Such a different vibe from our Benefit Scroungers Getting Pissed Up in the Sun stuff, and giant floating cockney heads imploring you to gamble.

They had a time lapse of Nagasaki as it is now. Absolutely beautiful. The cookery shows as well. Wow!
Quote from: blert596 on July 19, 2021, 06:12:06 pm
My sister made me change mine from "Nonce Secure". Probably a good idea.

I think mine is still set to "ThisIsAnfield"
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Anyone's box been down today? Apparently been down for 7 hours.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on December  2, 2021, 07:15:25 pm
Anyone's box been down today? Apparently been down for 7 hours.


I think their internet has been down as well.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Having a nightmare with them at present, I had moved onto O2 to take advantage of the Volt upgrade.

Was previously paying £37 for M500 standalone (3 months to run on that contract), following my Volt "upgrade" I am now paying £38 for M500, when I rang them to point out that this wasn't quite doubling my package for the same price I got complete disinterest, they just said the 1 gig was expensive so they weren't going to do that, I must have missed that in the Volt marketing spiel.

Also if I now take advantage of the O2 cooling off period as I haven't received the benefits of the Volt upgrade (I only really wanted the speed increase, don't need double the O2 data), and lose Volt they will put it up to £56 a month, they rarely are a shameless company.

Trying to go through complaints at present but based on past experience with their customer service I won't be holding my breath
Theyre just a shambles arent they.

Back in my day working there before they outsourced everything there was a dedicated customer liaison team that sorted all this stuff out quickly, nowadays they just dont give one.

Ive just been through the retentions process myself and ended with

Full TV package on 2 x Virgin 360 boxes
Sky Sports
Sky Movies with UHD
BT Sport
250Gb o2 SIM (Upgraded to Unlimited via Volt)
M600 Broadband (Had hoped theyd upgrade to Gig1 but maybe not?)
Talk More Anytime

Paying £85 for the above.
I have left them but kept internet, they threw nothing at me to stay on TV

Pretty inept. I probably wouldn't have but maaaaybe.

Quote from: Graeme on May  1, 2022, 11:23:49 am
Theyre just a shambles arent they.

Back in my day working there before they outsourced everything there was a dedicated customer liaison team that sorted all this stuff out quickly, nowadays they just dont give one.

Ive just been through the retentions process myself and ended with

Full TV package on 2 x Virgin 360 boxes
Sky Sports
Sky Movies with UHD
BT Sport
250Gb o2 SIM (Upgraded to Unlimited via Volt)
M600 Broadband (Had hoped theyd upgrade to Gig1 but maybe not?)
Talk More Anytime

Paying £85 for the above.


Nice deal!

I actually managed to speak to someone today who was both competent and helpful, so hopefully should be on 1 gig by Wednesday at the old price.

Contract only has 3 months to run now though, so will have to go through the cancellation and haggling dance again in 2 months!
Been quoted by Virgin

1GB Fibre
BT Sport HD
Sky Sports HD
Sky Cinema HD
Netflix
Multiroom
Landline inc Anytime Calls
Unlimited Data SIM

£85 per month
Was paying slightly less for far less when I left em (except for the net)

Throwing in the Sport Channels might have kept me.. Maybe

Yeah seems a good deal to me. If its cable Internet, mine is so reliable I work remotely on it
I've only got Phone (24/7 calls inclusive) and 100mb Broadband with them and paying £65 a month.......do they do deals for that package if I threaten to leave? Seems a lot compared to deals including better broadband and likes of sky movies, sports etc.
Quote from: pw1008 on July  7, 2022, 03:04:35 pm
I've only got Phone (24/7 calls inclusive) and 100mb Broadband with them and paying £65 a month.......do they do deals for that package if I threaten to leave? Seems a lot compared to deals including better broadband and likes of sky movies, sports etc.

I'm on 350mb with landline phone (which I never use) for £35 a month.  They recently gave me that deal after I called them and said I could get a better deal with BT than the one I was previously on (was 200mb and phone for £40 a month).
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

So contract come to an end and Monthly M100 broadband only going from £35 to £48 a month , so call sky who Im with for tv and they offer 157meg fibre for either £32 a month for 18 months or three months free then 15 @£35 which worked out just under £30 a month

Called virgin explained then she said best we can do for M100 Is £41 so ask to cancel , get out through to retentions and she offered straight away M200 upgrade for £31 a month for 18 month contract
They are a turd of a company. I had a deal for £76 per month which included Sky Sports, each month my bill was £90 odd quid with them blaming call usage and other nonsense. I stopped my direct debt until I got it sorted and now they refuse to change my package. I'd leave them in a flash but I need the internet and the season starts soon.
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Anyone know what they're offering on the 1GB?

On broadband only with them and contract ends this month, I fucking hate calling them cos it's always a pain in the arse. Had a look on the website and they're offering what I have now for £41 but I have to take a phone line or it's £62 (like, fuck off) or £60 for the 1GB, and want an idea of what shite lines I'm gonna have to deal with to get them to give me something good. If you take a phone line, you don't have to actually plug a phone in, right? they just activate the line?
