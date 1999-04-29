

Finally made the switch to Vodaphone broadband from Virgin . £26.00/month for 100MB service including phone line rental . Up to now spot on with download speeds as claimed , and upload speeds twice as fast as I was getting from Virgin .



The virgin package I was on was 100MB broadband , TV and phone line - costing around £58.00/month . I called them in March and said didn't want TV or Phone line and all they offered me was a shitty £ 10.00 month reduction .



I kept the Virgin package until I was sure Vodaphone worked well , and called Virgin last week to cancel the full package .The bloke I spoke to asked me what deal I was getting from Vodaphone and offered to match it , which I knocked back . He then kept me on the phone for around half an hour to process the cancellation , which is fuckin bullshit as I'm sure it can be done in minutes , and all part of the strategy . Anyway , comes back with an offer of £ 22.00/month to stay with them - I fucked that off as well .



I'd reckon that anywhere that Vodaphone are rolling out the high speed broadband packages , you'd have a good chance of getting a fairly big reduction from Virgin if you go for it .



