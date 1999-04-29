« previous next »
  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Not sure about Virgin but both Talktalk and BT have gone down further once I actually signed up with Sky & they contacted (BT/TT) to facilitate my migration,once that happened I got a call the same day.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

  seldom posts but often delivers
  Let me tell you a story.........
Quote from: quirkovski on February 19, 2021, 06:42:20 pm
Interesting. It was impossible for them to go any lower earlier

Yeah, the phone line came with the initial offer so thats set up but have never plugged a phone in or needed it. Hopefully they call back, I would be interested in a speed increase for around £35.

I went through the same thing, before I left they kept forcing me to bundle phone and internet, the outbound departure people will be able to give you a good deal on internet only, so make sure you tell them you don't want the phone.

A mate of mine got 200mb for about £23 I think, I got 500mb for £34, also offered 350mb for £28

They called me within a few days post cancellation
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
They called me yesterday evening, ended up with 200mb internet only for £28. didn't really try to get them lower after that.

Happy with the deal.
  seldom posts but often delivers
  Let me tell you a story.........
Quote from: quirkovski on February 23, 2021, 08:43:41 am
They called me yesterday evening, ended up with 200mb internet only for £28. didn't really try to get them lower after that.

Happy with the deal.

Glad you got sorted!
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
When you guys are talking about getting 200MB+ connections, is this FTTP that you've had directly fitted to your homes, or FTTC, typical 'fibre' to the cabinet connection running via the pre-existing copper wiring to your houses?

Just in my experience those speeds are incredible for a FTTC connection.

My area is a bit rural, so Virgin isn't a possibility (had poor experiences with them in the past as well) and we're lucky to get 18mbps, laughably bad. I'm that person on teams unfortunately.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

  Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Mine is FTTP. Its a new build so theres Virgin and BT fibre to the property.
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Quote from: Graeme on March  2, 2021, 10:47:24 am
Mine is FTTP. Its a new build so theres Virgin and BT fibre to the property.
Do you mind me asking what you're paying? A company I do some work for dabbles in FTTP and Dark Fibre, they offer a 1GB package for £40 a month which seems amazing value, though they're only early days for rollout.

Was the build invasive, did they go through your drive etc?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  2, 2021, 10:42:16 am
When you guys are talking about getting 200MB+ connections, is this FTTP that you've had directly fitted to your homes, or FTTC, typical 'fibre' to the cabinet connection running via the pre-existing copper wiring to your houses?

Just in my experience those speeds are incredible for a FTTC connection.

My area is a bit rural, so Virgin isn't a possibility (had poor experiences with them in the past as well) and we're lucky to get 18mbps, laughably bad. I'm that person on teams unfortunately.
NTL did loads of underground work in towns and Cities in the 90's when they had their network for Cable tv those days, they covered most of the UK  so it was quite easy for Virgin, Sky, BT to deliver fibre optic internet and TV to non rural areas using those old NTL access lines that were dug. I'm in Lancashire and I still see on the pavements here with metal panels with the old NTL stamp on them and the odd Virgin Media metal boxes on the same routes.

Speaking of, what ever happened to NTL, seems the spent loads hoping to take on SKY.

Just googled, Virgin Media bought out NTL.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

  Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  2, 2021, 11:36:08 am
Do you mind me asking what you're paying? A company I do some work for dabbles in FTTP and Dark Fibre, they offer a 1GB package for £40 a month which seems amazing value, though they're only early days for rollout.

Was the build invasive, did they go through your drive etc?

The Virgin cables were laid as part of the house build, so no digging up required.

We got a very good introductory offer. Virgin have invested in cabling the houses up so they want a fast return. I’m paying £79 for 600Mb Fibre, full TV package on 2 boxes incl Sky Sports, Sky Movies, BT Sport, home phone, mobile SIM with unlimited data.

It’s 50% off for the first 18 months then goes upto £139 but no way I’ll be paying that. Will see what the retentions offers are in early 2022 when my offer expires.
  Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  2, 2021, 11:42:08 am
Just googled, Virgin Media bought out NTL.

Telewest and NTL merged into one company. NTL:Telewest was then purchased by Virgin.
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Quote from: Graeme on March  2, 2021, 12:56:17 pm
The Virgin cables were laid as part of the house build, so no digging up required.

We got a very good introductory offer. Virgin have invested in cabling the houses up so they want a fast return. Im paying £79 for 600Mb Fibre, full TV package on 2 boxes incl Sky Sports, Sky Movies, BT Sport, home phone, mobile SIM with unlimited data.

Its 50% off for the first 18 months then goes upto £139 but no way Ill be paying that. Will see what the retentions offers are in early 2022 when my offer expires.
That's a good deal to be fair.

In the coming years, Virgin and BT will have a bit of a fight on their hands from the likes of VX Fibre and CityFibre, who are starting to roll out cheap, high quality gigabyte connections to a lot of towns and cities. They will likely stay in the background a bit though as far as I'm aware, they're both fibre wholesalers who sell subscription to the lines to the ISPs, who then sell the connection to the end user, us.

Where I live it will be a miracle if we get FTTP in the next 5-10 years without paying for a bespoke connection. The UK is so far behind on internet infrastructure it's laughable.

Like RedSince86 said, we're still existing on NTL and Nynex infrastructure placed into the ground in the late 90s. BT is a shocking cabal, I hate giving money to them and the service I get is so poor, but they are literally the only option where I am (I'm with Plusnet actually but obviously BT still see money from my usage as they provide the line).
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

  Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
Anyone ever used a 3rd party router with Virgin? I'm getting VOOM fibre 1 installed tomorrow and it comes with a Hitron router but I have heard they are not the best. 350Mbps for £27/month though so I reckon thats a good deal if it performs well.
  Transgender Asylum Seeker
Quote from: owens_2k on March  2, 2021, 03:11:18 pm
Anyone ever used a 3rd party router with Virgin? I'm getting VOOM fibre 1 installed tomorrow and it comes with a Hitron router but I have heard they are not the best. 350Mbps for £27/month though so I reckon thats a good deal if it performs well.
yeah ive got the tplink deco x60 wifi mesh and it works a treat with it. Set your router to modem mode and link your new router via cable.
PSN ID = JimmyGrunt


Quote from: scouser4eva on October 25, 2009, 12:16:30 pm
  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Stupid dickheads have switched our fibre off last night instead of next Monday so we've no internet until we get connected at the new house.

No footy now or TV other than the 5 terrestrial channels.  Oh the joy!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Anyone elses VM broadband down?
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on April 11, 2021, 06:51:50 pm
Anyone elses VM broadband down?
All ok where I am...Southend, Essex.
Keira 29/04/1999
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: pazcom link=topic=294668. :buttmsg17695453#msg17695453 date=1618165549
All ok where I am...Southend, Essex.

Thanks

Think it might be more of local issue now.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on April 11, 2021, 06:51:50 pm
Anyone elses VM broadband down?
When mine goes down it's about 15-30 mins, I think they do updates to the router or something.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

  ane ;)
  We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 11, 2021, 08:57:57 pm
When mine goes down it's about 15-30 mins, I think they do updates to the router or something.

Got sick and tired of that shite plus with the price hikes every year way above inflation so jacked them off and back to BT.
  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  A serpent's tooth...
anyone else in Liverpool having trouble with Virgin broadband last few days?....been great for the last year or so to be fair but absolute shite since Friday...intermittent drop outs every couple of mins...the useless online status checker/test says there's fuck all wrong / no issues in the area or with remote test on my router...yeah right
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  A serpent's tooth...
wools
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

  The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy. Doesn't settle for less than 27".
ours hasn't been great for a little while but think it's more interference than anything as all speed tests are showing that there's no issue with the connection.
  Is a spingly spangly
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Finally made the switch to Vodaphone broadband from Virgin . £26.00/month for 100MB service including phone line rental . Up to now spot on with download speeds as claimed , and upload speeds twice as fast as I was getting from Virgin .

The virgin package I was on was 100MB broadband , TV and phone line - costing around £58.00/month . I called them in March and said didn't want TV or Phone line and all they offered me was a shitty £ 10.00 month reduction .

I kept the Virgin package until I was sure Vodaphone worked well , and called Virgin last week to cancel the full package .The bloke I spoke to asked me what deal I was getting from Vodaphone and offered to match it , which I knocked back . He then kept me on the phone for around half an hour to process the cancellation , which is fuckin bullshit as I'm sure it can be done in minutes , and all part of the strategy . Anyway , comes back with an offer of £ 22.00/month to stay with them - I fucked that off as well .

I'd reckon that anywhere that Vodaphone are rolling out the high speed broadband packages , you'd have a good chance of getting a fairly big reduction from Virgin if you go for it .

Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

  Is a spingly spangly
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Just to add - Vodaphone uses the BT fibre network . Even get BT to do the connections .
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

  Margot Robbie Stalker
  My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
I just signed up to Vodafone broadband too! But I can't get fibre so it's still a shitty connection like my previous one. But on a positive note my new shitty connection is £20 a month cheaper than my previous shitty connection so  ;D

  CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
They're customer service is absolutely woeful. Try rebooting your router, try resetting it, try turning it off and on, try different ethernet ports, do a scan on the app and just repeat without offering any solutions whatsoever. Do they not think people have tried all the stuff they tell you to do before getting on to them for help?
  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  Asterisks baby!
The thing with Virgin Media is that they have lost/fired all their actual tech staff so now they have interns on 50p/hour in India that know nothing.

You don't need to engage with them on any real level. Over the last few years I've had internet/router problems and done my own self-testing from the Virgin Network, let them know that I know the router is wrecked and don't send an engineer - just send me the box and I'll sort it out myself.

They mailed me the box, I ripped the old one out, stuck the new one in, configured and tested it and Bingo! done. Sorted.

Easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Virgin are taking the actual piss now with their prices, I'm finally on the verge if jibbing them and going to Sky. Already discussed it with Sky but I didn't want to make the on-the-spot decision.
  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
Just received a mail saying my Virgin was going up from £60 to 94 for basically the same service - which is 200M and big bundle tv and phone (which Ive never even plugged in).

However as I work for O2, the recent merger has popped up saying employees can get 200M and big bundle (no sky sports etc) for £15. Ive filled in all the online stuff and wait for some sort of response from them apart from a big screes pic, saying your application has been submitted. I'm not a permy for O2 but do have an EIN which is hopefully enough to get through the system.

All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

  RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
Im with sky for my tv and virgin for broadband which Ive always been happy with but my sky contract is up in July and is going from £77 to £100 along with the £32 I pay virgin for broadband only ( renewed contract in March )

Sky wouldnt even match my existing £77 and said best was £84 for an 18 month renewal , seen virgin are doing an oomph package with full tv  all sports , cinema , mini 360 box , m600 ,  unlimited sim for £79 a month for 18 months .

Called sky back to give 30 days notice hoping for a decent offer off them but just said cant get anywhere near that so sorry to see you leave , so have cancelled and am giving serious consideration to the virgin package but do like the sky q and havent had any issues with it ,
  -.-- -. .-- .-
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 19, 2021, 06:47:46 pm
Not sure about Virgin but both Talktalk and BT have gone down further once I actually signed up with Sky & they contacted (BT/TT) to facilitate my migration,once that happened I got a call the same day.
We had the same with virgin. Token discounts offered until sky contacted them for the line takeover...
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

  RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
Anyone got the new virgin 360 box with the mini box addition for other rooms , thinking of ordering it as its a decent deal .
  Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Quote from: gazzam1963 on June 15, 2021, 06:22:12 pm
Anyone got the new virgin 360 box with the mini box addition for other rooms , thinking of ordering it as its a decent deal .

Yeah I have. The main boxes are actually the same as the V6, they just have the new software. Looks much fresher.

Although the mini box streams from the main box, its only recordings that it does that for so still requires the coaxial cable into the back for TV viewing.
  I blame Chris de Burgh
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June  8, 2021, 11:55:15 am
The thing with Virgin Media is that they have lost/fired all their actual tech staff so now they have interns on 50p/hour in India that know nothing.

You don't need to engage with them on any real level. Over the last few years I've had internet/router problems and done my own self-testing from the Virgin Network, let them know that I know the router is wrecked and don't send an engineer - just send me the box and I'll sort it out myself.

They mailed me the box, I ripped the old one out, stuck the new one in, configured and tested it and Bingo! done. Sorted.

Easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy
Yeah i had a barmy with one last year.

My router had no lights on whatsoever, and i explained that the router was probably dead and i need a new one, and he was actually questioning why i would think that, actually rebooted it twice while on the phone which was a waste of time.

Got a engineer the next day, he checked the line from my house to the box thing a few 100 yards away for 20 mins then gave me a new Router and said my Router was broke/dead.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

  RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
Quote from: Graeme on June 15, 2021, 07:08:51 pm
Yeah I have. The main boxes are actually the same as the V6, they just have the new software. Looks much fresher.

Although the mini box streams from the main box, its only recordings that it does that for so still requires the coaxial cable into the back for TV viewing.

Cheers for that Graeme , the existing tv has no co axial to it so not gonna go down that route , sky called me a few hours before with a new deal
  The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  Life goes by in doledrum
Wound me up the other day. Net goes off totally.

I ring up, recorded message:

We apologise for any service interruption, we are doing work in (my exact, full postcode)

..... Doesn't help me "why always me?" mentality  ;D
  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
Quote from: blert596 on June 10, 2021, 09:30:18 pm
Just received a mail saying my Virgin was going up from £60 to 94 for basically the same service - which is 200M and big bundle tv and phone (which Ive never even plugged in).

However as I work for O2, the recent merger has popped up saying employees can get 200M and big bundle (no sky sports etc) for £15. Ive filled in all the online stuff and wait for some sort of response from them apart from a big screes pic, saying your application has been submitted. I'm not a permy for O2 but do have an EIN which is hopefully enough to get through the system.

All worked out. Monthly price reduced to £15.50 from £90, new Hub 4, Upgrade to 1G bband. Swapped over in about 10 mins and all devices up and running again.  Speedtest shows 550Mbps dl and 52 u/l.

Pretty happy with that to be honest. Gonna see if I can access the friends and family deals now.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

  Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
I've been using the hub 2 all this time because I'm very 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'. VM have been pestering to switch me for a while but I kept telling them no. They spoke to someone else in the house last week, so there's now a hub 4 on my dining table waiting to be put in (somewhere? this thing is massive, where is it supposed to live?)

Is there anything I should know before I do it?
  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
Quote from: kellan on July 12, 2021, 07:49:01 am
I've been using the hub 2 all this time because I'm very 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'. VM have been pestering to switch me for a while but I kept telling them no. They spoke to someone else in the house last week, so there's now a hub 4 on my dining table waiting to be put in (somewhere? this thing is massive, where is it supposed to live?)

Is there anything I should know before I do it?

No mate. Just turn off your old one and swap the leads across like for like.  Then go in and change your SSID to something inappropriate  :D
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Anyone getting a C501 error message when trying to access the on demand/apps? One box is saying this and the other is fine. It says there may be a problem in my area at the minute but not sure why it would affect one box and not the other.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
