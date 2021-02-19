« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgin Media
February 19, 2021, 06:47:46 pm
Not sure about Virgin but both Talktalk and BT have gone down further once I actually signed up with Sky & they contacted (BT/TT) to facilitate my migration,once that happened I got a call the same day.
filopastry

Re: Virgin Media
February 19, 2021, 06:50:41 pm
Quote from: quirkovski on February 19, 2021, 06:42:20 pm
Interesting. It was impossible for them to go any lower earlier

Yeah, the phone line came with the initial offer so thats set up but have never plugged a phone in or needed it. Hopefully they call back, I would be interested in a speed increase for around £35.

I went through the same thing, before I left they kept forcing me to bundle phone and internet, the outbound departure people will be able to give you a good deal on internet only, so make sure you tell them you don't want the phone.

A mate of mine got 200mb for about £23 I think, I got 500mb for £34, also offered 350mb for £28

They called me within a few days post cancellation
quirkovski

Re: Virgin Media
February 23, 2021, 08:43:41 am
They called me yesterday evening, ended up with 200mb internet only for £28. didn't really try to get them lower after that.

Happy with the deal.
filopastry

Re: Virgin Media
February 23, 2021, 10:57:20 am
Quote from: quirkovski on February 23, 2021, 08:43:41 am
They called me yesterday evening, ended up with 200mb internet only for £28. didn't really try to get them lower after that.

Happy with the deal.

Glad you got sorted!
Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgin Media
Today at 10:42:16 am
When you guys are talking about getting 200MB+ connections, is this FTTP that you've had directly fitted to your homes, or FTTC, typical 'fibre' to the cabinet connection running via the pre-existing copper wiring to your houses?

Just in my experience those speeds are incredible for a FTTC connection.

My area is a bit rural, so Virgin isn't a possibility (had poor experiences with them in the past as well) and we're lucky to get 18mbps, laughably bad. I'm that person on teams unfortunately.
Graeme

Re: Virgin Media
Today at 10:47:24 am
Mine is FTTP. Its a new build so theres Virgin and BT fibre to the property.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgin Media
Today at 11:36:08 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 10:47:24 am
Mine is FTTP. Its a new build so theres Virgin and BT fibre to the property.
Do you mind me asking what you're paying? A company I do some work for dabbles in FTTP and Dark Fibre, they offer a 1GB package for £40 a month which seems amazing value, though they're only early days for rollout.

Was the build invasive, did they go through your drive etc?
RedSince86

Re: Virgin Media
Today at 11:42:08 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:42:16 am
When you guys are talking about getting 200MB+ connections, is this FTTP that you've had directly fitted to your homes, or FTTC, typical 'fibre' to the cabinet connection running via the pre-existing copper wiring to your houses?

Just in my experience those speeds are incredible for a FTTC connection.

My area is a bit rural, so Virgin isn't a possibility (had poor experiences with them in the past as well) and we're lucky to get 18mbps, laughably bad. I'm that person on teams unfortunately.
NTL did loads of underground work in towns and Cities in the 90's when they had their network for Cable tv those days, they covered most of the UK  so it was quite easy for Virgin, Sky, BT to deliver fibre optic internet and TV to non rural areas using those old NTL access lines that were dug. I'm in Lancashire and I still see on the pavements here with metal panels with the old NTL stamp on them and the odd Virgin Media metal boxes on the same routes.

Speaking of, what ever happened to NTL, seems the spent loads hoping to take on SKY.

Just googled, Virgin Media bought out NTL.
Graeme

Re: Virgin Media
Today at 12:56:17 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:36:08 am
Do you mind me asking what you're paying? A company I do some work for dabbles in FTTP and Dark Fibre, they offer a 1GB package for £40 a month which seems amazing value, though they're only early days for rollout.

Was the build invasive, did they go through your drive etc?

The Virgin cables were laid as part of the house build, so no digging up required.

We got a very good introductory offer. Virgin have invested in cabling the houses up so they want a fast return. I’m paying £79 for 600Mb Fibre, full TV package on 2 boxes incl Sky Sports, Sky Movies, BT Sport, home phone, mobile SIM with unlimited data.

It’s 50% off for the first 18 months then goes upto £139 but no way I’ll be paying that. Will see what the retentions offers are in early 2022 when my offer expires.
Graeme

Re: Virgin Media
Today at 01:00:44 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:42:08 am
Just googled, Virgin Media bought out NTL.

Telewest and NTL merged into one company. NTL:Telewest was then purchased by Virgin.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgin Media
Today at 01:20:25 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:56:17 pm
The Virgin cables were laid as part of the house build, so no digging up required.

We got a very good introductory offer. Virgin have invested in cabling the houses up so they want a fast return. Im paying £79 for 600Mb Fibre, full TV package on 2 boxes incl Sky Sports, Sky Movies, BT Sport, home phone, mobile SIM with unlimited data.

Its 50% off for the first 18 months then goes upto £139 but no way Ill be paying that. Will see what the retentions offers are in early 2022 when my offer expires.
That's a good deal to be fair.

In the coming years, Virgin and BT will have a bit of a fight on their hands from the likes of VX Fibre and CityFibre, who are starting to roll out cheap, high quality gigabyte connections to a lot of towns and cities. They will likely stay in the background a bit though as far as I'm aware, they're both fibre wholesalers who sell subscription to the lines to the ISPs, who then sell the connection to the end user, us.

Where I live it will be a miracle if we get FTTP in the next 5-10 years without paying for a bespoke connection. The UK is so far behind on internet infrastructure it's laughable.

Like RedSince86 said, we're still existing on NTL and Nynex infrastructure placed into the ground in the late 90s. BT is a shocking cabal, I hate giving money to them and the service I get is so poor, but they are literally the only option where I am (I'm with Plusnet actually but obviously BT still see money from my usage as they provide the line).
owens_2k

Re: Virgin Media
Today at 03:11:18 pm
Anyone ever used a 3rd party router with Virgin? I'm getting VOOM fibre 1 installed tomorrow and it comes with a Hitron router but I have heard they are not the best. 350Mbps for £27/month though so I reckon thats a good deal if it performs well.
