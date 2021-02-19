The Virgin cables were laid as part of the house build, so no digging up required.



We got a very good introductory offer. Virgin have invested in cabling the houses up so they want a fast return. Im paying £79 for 600Mb Fibre, full TV package on 2 boxes incl Sky Sports, Sky Movies, BT Sport, home phone, mobile SIM with unlimited data.



Its 50% off for the first 18 months then goes upto £139 but no way Ill be paying that. Will see what the retentions offers are in early 2022 when my offer expires.



That's a good deal to be fair.In the coming years, Virgin and BT will have a bit of a fight on their hands from the likes of VX Fibre and CityFibre, who are starting to roll out cheap, high quality gigabyte connections to a lot of towns and cities. They will likely stay in the background a bit though as far as I'm aware, they're both fibre wholesalers who sell subscription to the lines to the ISPs, who then sell the connection to the end user, us.Where I live it will be a miracle if we get FTTP in the next 5-10 years without paying for a bespoke connection. The UK is so far behind on internet infrastructure it's laughable.Like RedSince86 said, we're still existing on NTL and Nynex infrastructure placed into the ground in the late 90s. BT is a shocking cabal, I hate giving money to them and the service I get is so poor, but they are literally the only option where I am (I'm with Plusnet actually but obviously BT still see money from my usage as they provide the line).