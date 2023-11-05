Atletico Mineiro beat River Plate 3-0 in the semi final first leg last night to near enough put themselves in the final you'd suspect. Killer for River Plate unless they can turn it round as we once did against Barcelona, the final is at their ground which holds over 80,000 now and looks superb. Hulk is the Mineiro captain and still banging them in at 38.
Botafogo (top of the Brazilian Serie A) host Penarol tonight, who haven't won it since the 80s. Whoever wins it now probably not one of the common winners of recent times.