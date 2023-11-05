He's probably knackered, he's pushing 5000 minutes this season and they've still got 7 league games left!! For some context Robbo and Mo usually do about 4000-4300mins for us per season. Doubt we'll see too much of him from Jan to May if he does sign and I'm not convinced he will anyway.
You can't say he was slow in the first half, he was running everywhere and mopping up which seems to show his importance to the general set up in that team. I think what happened was the game changed when Boca actually started playing some football, they upped the tempo and it did lead them seeming less intense as a result. He is very comfortable on the ball like so many of the South American players, and I think he will be fine as a holding midfielder here.
Thanks for replies. Both make fair points.
I'm not convinced he'll sign either - simply based on who we've already got. But if he does he'll be in for a shock at the pace and the compression of the game here, judging by that Final. It's a while since I have seen such wide open spaces to play in as a midfielder. People say the World Cup was a little like that, but I didn't catch any of that.
Just as a matter of interest, who was the last player we signed straight from South America. I'm thinking Lucas?