I must say I wondered about that too. The pace of the game was generally slow. Certainly much slower than what we're used to. He also didn't t look fit to me. After around the 65 minute mark Andre stopped moving, let alone running.



You can't say he was slow in the first half, he was running everywhere and mopping up which seems to show his importance to the general set up in that team. I think what happened was the game changed when Boca actually started playing some football, they upped the tempo and it did lead them seeming less intense as a result. He is very comfortable on the ball like so many of the South American players, and I think he will be fine as a holding midfielder here.