Quality touch. I don't know what to expect for his future from January (and who knows if our interest was serious, or just the usual drumming up interest using a big name) but he does seem really fun and quite unique in his varied skills



Suspect we're happy with numbers that can play the deepest role now - but if we had the chance to sign him and leave at Fluminense or give him an extended acclimatisation (since he'll have just finished a long season) it would be really cool to have one brazilian lined up for relatively cheap to take over from our departing one next summer.



Olimpia should have had a penalty for handball there. And should have scored with a heard from high cross seconds after.Yeah, if we sign Grevenberch... (reported that Klopp thinks he can play both the 6 or 8?) it seems we're happy (little option) to wait until January; if the interest is still there - I'd hope it would be. Be good for him to acclimatise like you say for a few months, before our next 2024/25 season kicks in.I like him, tidy, takes responsibility on the ball, intelligent, tactically aware. Gets about the pitch - and obviously trusted by team-mates even under pressure. Knows he's going to get whacked at times - yet still shows up for it (a bit Milner-esque in that way).Big miss for Olimpia there on 60' - blazed over from a knock-down. Cameraman finding attractive women / 'characters' in the crowd as if his life depended on it! Never change, SA footyOlimpia down to 10 men on 72' - Salazar picks up a 2nd yellow for pulling back the forward about to run through on goal - was a long way to get to goal though... didn't need to pull him back.Olimpia unlucky not to get a penalty on 74' - defender looks like he caught the Olimpia attacker after needlessly/clumsily going to ground? VAR said no penalty...