Olimpia should have had a penalty for handball there. And should have scored with a heard from high cross seconds after.
Quality touch. I don't know what to expect for his future from January (and who knows if our interest was serious, or just the usual drumming up interest using a big name) but he does seem really fun and quite unique in his varied skills
Suspect we're happy with numbers that can play the deepest role now - but if we had the chance to sign him and leave at Fluminense or give him an extended acclimatisation (since he'll have just finished a long season) it would be really cool to have one brazilian lined up for relatively cheap to take over from our departing one next summer.
Yeah, if we sign Grevenberch... (reported that Klopp thinks he can play both the 6 or 8?) it seems we're happy (little option)
to wait until January; if the interest is still there - I'd hope it would be. Be good for him to acclimatise like you say for a few months, before our next 2024/25 season kicks in.
I like him, tidy, takes responsibility on the ball, intelligent, tactically aware. Gets about the pitch - and obviously trusted by team-mates even under pressure. Knows he's going to get whacked at times - yet still shows up for it (a bit Milner-esque in that way).
Big miss for Olimpia there on 60' - blazed over from a knock-down. Cameraman finding attractive women / 'characters' in the crowd as if his life depended on it! Never change, SA footy
Olimpia down to 10 men on 72' - Salazar picks up a 2nd yellow for pulling back the forward about to run through on goal - was a long way to get to goal though... didn't need to pull him back.
Olimpia unlucky not to get a penalty on 74' - defender looks like he caught the Olimpia attacker after needlessly/clumsily going to ground? VAR said no penalty...