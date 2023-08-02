« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.  (Read 103757 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1360 on: August 2, 2023, 02:26:54 am »
1-1 Cool finish.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,092
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1361 on: August 2, 2023, 02:31:44 am »

River Plate [1] - 1 Internacional; Solari goal on 65' - https://twitter.com/PlutoTVAR/status/1686549832087797760
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,365
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1362 on: August 2, 2023, 02:37:55 am »
The Marcelo injury earlier was horrifying to watch, poor lad, hope he makes a full recovery.

Felt sorry for Marcelo and not even sure it was a sending off to be honest. I couldn't watch the replies as they made me squirm but just seemed innocuous.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1363 on: August 2, 2023, 02:40:13 am »
Solari with another calm finish.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,092
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1364 on: August 2, 2023, 02:41:54 am »

River Plate [2] - 1 Internacional; Solari goal on 79' - https://twitter.com/golsfutebolbrz/status/1686552652723769344


Bolívar [3] - 1 Atletico Paranaense | Fernández 75' - https://streamin.me/v/8acdfadb

« Last Edit: August 2, 2023, 02:50:32 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,335
  • Seis Veces
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1365 on: August 2, 2023, 05:02:45 pm »
The only thing that surprised me was that injury not happening to Andre, would have been a perfect pre-introduction to life at Liverpool  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1366 on: August 4, 2023, 08:41:46 am »
So just watched the Fluminense game vs Santos on replay because I wanted to see a game where they dominated. Andre played 6 for the first 45 minutes, was looking to progress ball breaking lines, had some good switches. Also noticed same vs argentinos juniors, pointing out stuff to CBs during buildup very comfortable under pressure too.
2nd half he played Cb till Fluminense got the lead then back to 6. Basically at the 6 he pretty much not going forward so he protecting vs the counter.
Skill set seems controller type midfield. Think he could play both FB roles(In this system), DM, if the Box MF was adjusted to have a FB at Winger in build up deep MF role there too.
Possible could throw him at CB if chasing goals too.
He Suspended for the game the league game this weekend from yellow card accumulation
FYI Santos was not very good.
Going to watch the 2nd Leg of the copa tuesday.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,125
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1367 on: August 5, 2023, 06:44:29 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on August  4, 2023, 08:41:46 am
So just watched the Fluminense game vs Santos on replay because I wanted to see a game where they dominated. Andre played 6 for the first 45 minutes, was looking to progress ball breaking lines, had some good switches. Also noticed same vs argentinos juniors, pointing out stuff to CBs during buildup very comfortable under pressure too.
2nd half he played Cb till Fluminense got the lead then back to 6. Basically at the 6 he pretty much not going forward so he protecting vs the counter.
Skill set seems controller type midfield. Think he could play both FB roles(In this system), DM, if the Box MF was adjusted to have a FB at Winger in build up deep MF role there too.
Possible could throw him at CB if chasing goals too.
He Suspended for the game the league game this weekend from yellow card accumulation
FYI Santos was not very good.
Going to watch the 2nd Leg of the copa tuesday.
Nice one

sounds a bit like deeper Thiago - in term of almost waiting for pressure early, to help his team mates have more space in the build up.

if we were to sign him this window or next, do you think it'd be for thiago's type of role (of the last few years)
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1368 on: August 5, 2023, 08:13:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on August  5, 2023, 06:44:29 pm
Nice one

sounds a bit like deeper Thiago - in term of almost waiting for pressure early, to help his team mates have more space in the build up.

if we were to sign him this window or next, do you think it'd be for thiago's type of role (of the last few years)
Probably like Milner/Thiago idea. Perfect guy to bring on close out a game, could put him multiple spots too. Can start etc.
Klopp probably looking to using 15 players a game, I want to say 16 but he always seem to keep one or use it like 85-90ish.
With how games are being played each season or the goal, need to have depth. He good enough to possibly earn a starting role but also like got have good depth too
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm »
Andre vs Redondo tonight. C'mon big red!
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,637
  • Dutch Class
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm »
Fluminense haven't lost a home match since January and have only lost twice in the last 12 months. They ain't getting knocked out at home to Argentinos Juniors
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,092
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm »
.
Fluminense vs Argentinos Jrs : Copa Libertadores - Last 16, 2nd leg : 11pm kick off : the 1st leg finished 1-1...

CL Info: https://conmebollibertadores.com : https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores : www.youtube.com/@Libertadores/videos : www.facebook.com/CopaLibertadores


Fluminense XI: Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Felipe Melo, D. Barbosa; André, Lima, Ganso; J. Arias, Keno, G. Cano.   https://twitter.com/FluminenseFC
Argentinos Jrs XI: Lanzillota; Cabrera, Di Cesare, L. Villalba, Minissale, Montiel; Redondo, Metilli, Moyano, A. Rodriguez; Gondou.   https://twitter.com/AAAJOficial


The match is NOT live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com

The match is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4687096/fluminense-vs-argentinos-juniors


Streams: https://vipleague.im/fluminense-vs-argentinos-juniors-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & https://elixx.xyz/apsg.html & https://bosscast.net/ch_i.php?5 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?525 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?191 & https://bosscast.net/ch_i.php?10 & https://fsl-streams.click/bein-sports-us & https://nizarstream.com/stream/21372 & https://fan24.me/soccer/Fluminense%20vs%20Argentinos%20Juniors.html & https://www.daddylive.pro/stream/canal-454.php & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & https://f1gplive.xyz/fluminense-vs-argentinos-juniors & http://live.sportea.online/p/fbs38.html & https://catchystream.com/iframe/ch2.php

& https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/fluminense_argentinos_juniors_145432182 & https://soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11407644 (multiple links)


There is no 30 minutes of extra-time if the scores are level on aggregate after 90 minutes of the 2nd leg - the match goes straight to penalties...

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm »
Hard challenge from Andre. Sign him up!
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
On my feed (BEIN Sports) the commentator is talking like Andre is already a Liverpool player. ???  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm »
Andre loses the ball in his own penalty area. Sell him!
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 pm »
Andre f*cking about in his own box.  :o
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,787
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 11:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm
Andre loses the ball in his own penalty area. Sell him!

Didn't Lavia do that too in the 4-4?  Looks like our DM/CM targets like to live dangerously.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 11:21:03 pm »
Nice tidy play by Redondo there.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 11:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:21:03 pm
Nice tidy play by Redondo there.

Redondo looks quality.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 11:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:21:03 pm
Nice tidy play by Redondo there.

If it wasn't a backheel meg of a United player by the touchline, I don't want to hear about it... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm »
Redondo gives it away cheaply there.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 11:40:31 pm »
Good work by Andre.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
  • ***JFT97***
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 11:49:57 pm »
Andre....what a tough little player. Loves a tackle and is not easily bullied.

Get him in.  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm »
0-0 HT

Argentinos nearly nick a goal on the counter in injury time.

They'll be much the happier side going into the break. I can't see them sustaining it for 90 minutes though, if they don't show more going forward.

Andre started okay and then began to take more control of the midfield as the half went on.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
  • ***JFT97***
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm »
Redondo tidy player.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm
Redondo tidy player.
He is.

Started brightly but got caught a couple of times taking too long on the ball.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 12:12:31 am »
Getting lively out there.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 12:14:37 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 12:14:44 am »
Fluminense with their first real chance of the game. Keeper saves.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 12:20:10 am »
Great defending by Andre!

Edit: Would have been a pen if it was for us.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 12:21:41 am »
Did he get away with one there?  :o
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 12:22:11 am »
Andre at CB now too
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 12:22:58 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:21:41 am
Did he get away with one there?  :o
Did enough to put the striker off without fouling IMHO.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 12:24:04 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:22:58 am
Did enough to put the striker off without fouling IMHO.

Looked like one of those 'could've gone either way' ones to me.

Credit to him for getting back.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 12:24:13 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:21:41 am
Did he get away with one there?  :o

Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:20:10 am
Great defending by Andre!

Edit: Would have been a pen if it was for us.

He won it cleanly on the second attempt  ;D

Liverpool fans got namechecked by the commentator as well..
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 12:29:21 am »
Redondo is good but still raw.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 12:33:25 am »
Andre booked for a high boot. Lad is bleeding.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 12:36:17 am »
Redondo booked for arguing about the foul.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1398 on: Today at 12:37:46 am »
Argies sh!thousing it.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1399 on: Today at 12:38:46 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:37:46 am
Argies sh!thousing it.  ;D
It been like that all game they want Penalties or to win 1-0.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 