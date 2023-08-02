So just watched the Fluminense game vs Santos on replay because I wanted to see a game where they dominated. Andre played 6 for the first 45 minutes, was looking to progress ball breaking lines, had some good switches. Also noticed same vs argentinos juniors, pointing out stuff to CBs during buildup very comfortable under pressure too.

2nd half he played Cb till Fluminense got the lead then back to 6. Basically at the 6 he pretty much not going forward so he protecting vs the counter.

Skill set seems controller type midfield. Think he could play both FB roles(In this system), DM, if the Box MF was adjusted to have a FB at Winger in build up deep MF role there too.

Possible could throw him at CB if chasing goals too.

He Suspended for the game the league game this weekend from yellow card accumulation

FYI Santos was not very good.

Going to watch the 2nd Leg of the copa tuesday.