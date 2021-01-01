« previous next »
RedG13

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1320 on: Today at 12:19:03 am
I hope the player ok. Is there a replay of that?
oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1321 on: Today at 12:23:12 am

A replay of the incident - it looks absolutely horrific for the poor lad (Luciano Sanchez)...

NSFW: https://twitter.com/sindicatodedom4/status/1686516196995153920 & https://v.redd.it/87mu7cgr0lfb1


Marcelo gets a straight red card for it.

Boaty McBoatface

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1322 on: Today at 12:26:00 am
Christ!
RedG13

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1323 on: Today at 12:26:09 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:23:12 am
A replay of the incident - it looks absolutely horrific for the poor lad...

NSFW: https://twitter.com/sindicatodedom4/status/1686516196995153920 & https://v.redd.it/87mu7cgr0lfb1

Marcelo gets a straight red card for it.
:o :o :o :o :o :o

That awful for the Lad. Hope he ok

I dont think Marcelo meant that since he was dribbling but that going get a red card
oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1324 on: Today at 12:34:20 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:26:09 am
:o :o :o :o :o :o

That awful for the Lad. Hope he ok

I dont think Marcelo meant that since he was dribbling but that going get a red card

Same here mate, I think the lad was stretching and was caught by an unaware Marcelo on the turn doing a pivot - though I don't want to watch that again to see.

Hopefully just a horrible accident - and there isn't a reverse angle out there where Marcelo is looking at/for him before making contact - or anything like that.
RedG13

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1325 on: Today at 12:35:48 am
Goalie got red card for Argentinos JUniors. Now to 10v10
A Red Abroad

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1326 on: Today at 12:36:29 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:35:48 am
Goalie got red card for Argentinos JUniors. Now to 10v10

F*ck this game. It's a WAR ZONE!  :o
RedG13

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1327 on: Today at 12:38:58 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:36:29 am
F*ck this game. It's a WAR ZONE!  :o
OMg they have put an Outfield player in goal it seems
Boaty McBoatface

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1328 on: Today at 12:42:33 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:34:20 am
Same here mate, I think the lad was stretching and was caught by an unaware Marcelo on the turn doing a pivot - though I don't want to watch that again to see.

Hopefully just a horrible accident - and there isn't a reverse angle out there where Marcelo is looking at/for him before making contact - or anything like that.
Same for me. I saw it for a few seconds and immediately switched it off. But from the brief look, it didn't look like Marcelo meant to do anything harmful. Just rotten luck. IMHO the red card was for the outcome of the challenge, not the challenge itself.
oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1329 on: Today at 12:44:36 am

'GK Martin Arias red card vs Fluminense on 76' (Argentinos Jrs have no subs left; an outfield player is in goal)' - https://v.redd.it/z05epe4h4lfb1

A Red Abroad

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1330 on: Today at 12:44:50 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:38:58 am
OMg they have put an Outfield player in goal it seems

Yeah.  ;D

And he's not been tested at all yet.
classycarra

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1331 on: Today at 12:46:31 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:44:36 am
'GK Martin Arias red card vs Fluminense on 76' (Argentinos Jrs have no subs left; an outfield player is in goal)' - https://v.redd.it/z05epe4h4lfb1
Truly awful goalkeeping

I always had this theory that the biggest margin between top level football and the steps below it are most visible with keepers
RedG13

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1332 on: Today at 12:46:33 am
What a Goalazo
Boaty McBoatface

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1333 on: Today at 12:46:50 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:44:50 am
Yeah.  ;D

And he's not been tested at all yet.
He has now! 1-1
A Red Abroad

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1334 on: Today at 12:47:28 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:46:50 am
He has now! 1-1

Yeah.  ;D

Cracking volley that.
oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1335 on: Today at 12:48:25 am
classycarra

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1336 on: Today at 12:48:32 am
What's Andre looked like?

I've decided based on nothing that I reckon we sign him for January - is he Thiago's future replacement in the squad?
Boaty McBoatface

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1337 on: Today at 12:55:41 am
Redondo looks a player.
A Red Abroad

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1338 on: Today at 12:56:42 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:55:41 am
Redondo looks a player.

Yeah, he does.
oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1339 on: Today at 12:56:53 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:42:33 am
Same for me. I saw it for a few seconds and immediately switched it off. But from the brief look, it didn't look like Marcelo meant to do anything harmful. Just rotten luck. IMHO the red card was for the outcome of the challenge, not the challenge itself.

Yeah, it is probably best for 'his own protection' too - a few would be looking to 'put one on' Marcelo after that. The 2nd leg will be 'eventful'... even without Marcelo playing.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:32 am
What's Andre looked like?

I've decided based on nothing that I reckon we sign him for January - is he Thiago's future replacement in the squad?

He's looked decent enough - though was almost man-marked early on at stages. Very quickly closed down even when not! It has been something of a bizarre game all around... even for South American standards.

Hit the post from an angle - and was unlcky with the rebound too. Comfortable in possession, got about the pitch well.
Samie

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1340 on: Today at 12:57:50 am
Fernando Redondo's son looks a tasty player.

How well is our Socrates regen doing?
RedG13

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1341 on: Today at 12:57:56 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:55:41 am
Redondo looks a player.
Real Madrid are going want him considering who his dad is.
Yes looks a player too
Boaty McBoatface

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1342 on: Today at 12:58:11 am
Why are they drawing the lines? He's clearly off.
A Red Abroad

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1343 on: Today at 12:58:24 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:32 am
What's Andre looked like?

I've decided based on nothing that I reckon we sign him for January - is he Thiago's future replacement in the squad?

He looks OK mate - nothing super special - just a decent midfielder.

In this game he's been more of a 'box to box' type though. Before the goal, he had Fluminense's best chances.
RedG13

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1344 on: Today at 12:59:28 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:32 am
What's Andre looked like?

I've decided based on nothing that I reckon we sign him for January - is he Thiago's future replacement in the squad?
Very comfortable in possession. Like gets forward a little too. He seems very involved in duels too.
Yea I think probably can play with Trent and do the trent role also(maybe not inverting but using the box a different way)
Deep lying playmaker type.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1345 on: Today at 01:01:17 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:32 am
What's Andre looked like?

I've decided based on nothing that I reckon we sign him for January - is he Thiago's future replacement in the squad?
Decent game but nothing outstanding. Nothing noteworthy regarding if he fits us or not. (For me)
classycarra

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
Reply #1346 on: Today at 01:05:30 am
Cheers for those replies everyone, really helps get a picure (i'll obviously eventually do some 4 minute youtube scouting at some point too!)

I did notice in the replays that there was no sign of him anywhere during the opposition scoring - or if he's there i missed his number 7 shirt. was odd that he was one of only two or three guys not back
