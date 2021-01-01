Same for me. I saw it for a few seconds and immediately switched it off. But from the brief look, it didn't look like Marcelo meant to do anything harmful. Just rotten luck. IMHO the red card was for the outcome of the challenge, not the challenge itself.



What's Andre looked like?



I've decided based on nothing that I reckon we sign him for January - is he Thiago's future replacement in the squad?



Yeah, it is probably best for 'his own protection' too - a few would be looking to 'put one on' Marcelo after that. The 2nd leg will be 'eventful'... even without Marcelo playing.He's looked decent enough - though was almost man-marked early on at stages. Very quickly closed down even when not! It has been something of a bizarre game all around... even for South American standards.Hit the post from an angle - and was unlcky with the rebound too. Comfortable in possession, got about the pitch well.