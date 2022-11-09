For those interested in attending the Buenos Aries derby between Boca Juniors and River Plate it appears things have got even hairier when it comes to getting ticket:
"Are you a fair-weather football fan wanting to know how to buy Boca Juniors tickets as a tourist in Argentina, or even for their arch-rivals, River Plate?
I know this might sound boring to those who like to be completely autonomous on the road, but Boca Juniors Football Club does not sell tickets to individuals.
The system is very much against you because the club rewards loyalty and this club have one of the most passionate and ardent fanbases in the world.
They sign up to wait on a waiting list to receive an official Boca Juniors membership card in order to buy a ticket and the current waiting list is eight years!
Sometimes those fans sell their tickets for a match, but its not black and white and if you dont personally know a Boca fan who you 100% trust, then your chances of being extorted are extremely probable.
Also, Boca fans have formed a Boca admin-sanctioned group called the Defensa de Socios who patrol the entry gates for obvious foreigners to confiscate their tickets you must be pragmatic and understand that Boca fans are intense, hardcore fans and that a significant minority of them do not want you there as a tourist." https://manvsclock.com/how-to-buy-boca-juniors-tickets-as-a-tourist/