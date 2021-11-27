« previous next »
Author Topic: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.  (Read 91766 times)

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1240 on: November 27, 2021, 07:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on November 27, 2021, 07:30:33 pm
Can't find this on the red button - does it become available straight at kick-off?

Usually mate, around 5-10 minutes before kick off. On some previous occasions a minute or so before kick off - same for the iPlayer too.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1241 on: November 27, 2021, 07:48:02 pm »
Thanks Jason, thought I was being a bit thick and had the wrong time or something.  :D
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1242 on: November 27, 2021, 07:54:04 pm »

No worries mate - sadly they don't seem to much build-up for these type of games on the Red Button or iPlayer anymore - if we're lucky we'll get the line-ups and then straight into the kick off. Possibly a few goals from both sides on their way to the Final.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1243 on: November 27, 2021, 07:59:07 pm »
Looking forward to this, last South American game I saw was Flamengo beating River Plate for the right to lose to the mighty Reds! 2 late goals, very fun watch so hoping for similar!
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1244 on: November 27, 2021, 08:08:38 pm »
.
FFS BBC! How inept can they be?!  :no

Decent alternative live stream - https://techoreels.com/46216/s6/?sport=soccer (more here - https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/palmeiras-flamengo-live-stream/742709)



Palmeiras 1 - 0 Flamengo; Raphael Veiga goal on 6' - https://streamja.com/30a3A & https://juststream.live/SoothedBakeriesConnecting & https://v.redd.it/dilcn7b737281



BBC website live stream link: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/59313524

^ (had to go on twitter to find the link - no mention on the BBC websites, + BBC are busy deleting their own tweets. Edit: at 8.15pm it finally appears on the BBC website  :lmao)



https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1464689044512772110 - "After a few technical issues, the Copa Libertadores final is live now on the @BBCSportwebsite and app."...

^ yet it still isn't working for some. Nor the iPlayer. And the BBC deleting their own tweets doesn't do much when hiding behind the 'technical issues' excuse either.



Double Edit: not from the BBC, but from a viewer helping others out online...  https://twitter.com/fayshaDnB/status/1464689044550520841 -

"Had the same problem... Apparently I found it here.. On the live swimming.. 'Swimming, International Swimming League 2021: 2021 Copa Libertadores Final: Palmeiras v Flamengo':-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0b5z2w8/swimming-international-swimming-league-2021-2021-copa-libertadores-final-palmeiras-v-flamengo " - (the BBC iPlayer link)

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1245 on: November 27, 2021, 08:16:37 pm »
Thanks again mate! Probably be no more goals now  :butt
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1246 on: November 27, 2021, 08:49:39 pm »

You're probably right! I missed the goal and first 10 minutes trying to find the links.


1-0; half-time.

Glimpses of quality from Flamengo - though far too many slow passes into feet from distance that are getting picked off by the Palmeiras players. Not enough work or approach player to get in behind the defence or find the gaps.

Palmeiras probably fancy their chances on the counter vs Sideshow Bob now they are 1-0 up.

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1247 on: November 27, 2021, 08:50:44 pm »
Didn't realise David Luiz is playing for Flamengo, thought he retired when he joined Arsenal. ;)
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1248 on: November 27, 2021, 08:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 27, 2021, 08:50:44 pm
Didn't realise David Luiz is playing for Flamengo, thought he retired when he joined Arsenal. ;)

Flamengo fans likely think the same ;)
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1249 on: November 27, 2021, 08:53:22 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November 27, 2021, 08:51:24 pm
Flamengo fans likely think the same ;)
Rather, they wish.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1250 on: November 27, 2021, 08:59:47 pm »
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1251 on: November 27, 2021, 08:59:53 pm »
Palmeiras look the more likely to get something on the counter so far. Some very sloppy passing from Flamengo.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1252 on: November 27, 2021, 09:09:49 pm »
.
Thought Gabigol has equalised there on 48' - seemed like he was unsure whether to head it... or kick it, and did neither....

https://twitter.com/chapulindiego/status/1464702740614029319



Palmeiras 1 - [1] Flamengo; Gabigol equaliser on 72' - https://streamja.com/JLOJX & https://juststream.live/WoollyWeldedWafers & https://v.redd.it/u8cihl28i7281



Michael shoots wide for Flamengo on 85' - https://twitter.com/FutebolizeiNews/status/1464712633022566403


1 - 1; after 90 minutes. 30 minutes of extra-time it is... (half expecting the BBC to cut away from showing the rest of the match now ;))...



Raphael Veiga goal for Palmeiras on 5' (multiple angles) - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1464698566119677954

Gabigol goal for Flamengo on 72' (multiple angles) - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1464712561845231619

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1253 on: November 27, 2021, 10:06:15 pm »
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1254 on: November 27, 2021, 10:06:23 pm »
Manc c*nt doing manc things.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1255 on: November 27, 2021, 10:19:04 pm »

I'd completely forgot that Andreas Pereira is still a Manchester Utd player (out on loan again) - bloody hell, that is some mistake to make in a Copa Libertadores Final...

The Mancs should bring him back asap - he'd fit right in ;D


2-1 to Palmeiras at half-time in extra-time.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1256 on: November 27, 2021, 10:39:50 pm »
.
2 - 1; after extra-time. Palmeiras are the 2021 Copa Libertadores Champions.






Palmeiras 1 - 0 Flamengo; Raphael Veiga goal on 5' - https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1464725313150230544

Palmeiras 1 - 1 Flamengo; Gabigol goal on 72' - https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1464725269072289805

Palmeiras 2 - 1 Flamengo; Deyverson goal on 95' - https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1464725209018159118



Obligatory trophy lift video - https://twitter.com/livescore/status/1464734205250785296 & https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1464738039104745479



2 minute official highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ROeSV2v1Ry0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ROeSV2v1Ry0</a>



Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me/27-11-2021-palmeiras-vs-flamengo (8 minute highlights)

Full Match Replays: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/r3mxax/copa_libertadores_2021_final_palmeiras_vs



https://conmebollibertadores.com : https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores : www.youtube.com/c/Libertadores/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Libertadores_Final



BBC Match Report: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59448336

Guardian Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/27/palmeiras-flamengo-copa-libertadores-final-match-report

ESPN Post-Match: www.espn.com.br/futebol/artigo/_/id/9540744/palmeiras-entra-para-clube-dos-tricampeoes-da-libertadores-veja-como-fica-ranking-dos-maiores-vencedores













'Palmeiras ● Road to Victory - Copa Libertadores 2021' - 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1vpEhyRR8qM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1vpEhyRR8qM</a>

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1257 on: November 27, 2021, 10:41:10 pm »
That Palmeiras player at the end with the ref ;D

Shouldn't get a medal just for that.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1258 on: November 27, 2021, 10:43:28 pm »
Deyverson going down after the ref patted him on the back :lmao
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1259 on: November 27, 2021, 10:49:48 pm »

Deyverson of Palmeiras; next-level shithouse antics on 120'+3' ... referee pats Deyverson on the back - Deyverson falls to the floor feigning injury!:-

https://streamja.com/OB2Ab & https://juststream.live/SkipMelodySinus & https://twitter.com/MatthewStanger/status/1464726629549318150

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1260 on: December 7, 2021, 01:21:47 pm »
An absolutely mental end to the Paraguayan league.

Cerro Porteno were 2 points ahead of Guarani with 1 game left.... and it was between the 2 clubs.

After 90 minutes it was 2-0 to Guarani and it looked like they would be taking the title. Then came absolute chaos. 2 sending offs for Guarani including the goalkeeper, and then 2 goals for Cerro and the goalscorer of the last goal sent off to finish. Cerro win the title. Somehow.

The stoppage time onwards:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7TkuiWqDnSg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7TkuiWqDnSg</a>
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1261 on: August 30, 2022, 06:12:03 pm »
.
The 2022 Copa Libertadores...





The BBC are showing all 4 of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals in the UK - on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website or app - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62724202 ;D



Wednesday 31 August, 1.30am kick off : Atletico Paranaense v Palmeiras (1st leg)

Thursday 1 September, 1.30am kick off : Velez Sarsfield v Flamengo (1st leg)


Wednesday 7 September, 1.30am kick off : Palmeiras v Atletico Paranaense (2nd leg)

Thursday 8 September, 1.30am kick off : Flamengo v Velez Sarsfield (2nd leg)



https://conmebollibertadores.com : https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores : www.youtube.com/c/Libertadores/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Copa_Libertadores

https://twitter.com/AthleticoPR : https://twitter.com/Palmeiras : https://twitter.com/Velez : https://twitter.com/Flamengo & https://twitter.com/flamengo_en



Obligatory Copa Libertadores article by the legend that is Tim Vickery... (https://twitter.com/Tim_Vickery)

Velez Sarsfield are all that stand in the way of a third straight all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final:-

www.espn.com/soccer/conmebol-libertadores/story/4733875/velez-sarsfield-are-all-that-stand-in-the-way-of-a-third-straight-all-brazilian-copa-libertadores-final







Copa Libertadores matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-libertadores


Streams: a list of 60+ stream sites, + match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : www.daddylive.online : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : http://nizarstream.xyz : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



The BBC will also show live coverage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Final, which will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on 29th October.





Some videos from recent Copa Liberatores Finals...



'The 10 BEST GOALS in the last 10 CONMEBOL Libertadores FINALS':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5dv2Kh_hnqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5dv2Kh_hnqM</a>



'2000 - 2021 All Copa Libertadores Finals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dL6PDB2DJUc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dL6PDB2DJUc</a>



'Best goals in the decade (Part 1)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/84qGuTP39E4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/84qGuTP39E4</a>



'TOP 10 | The best goals of the 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k9MXc6MOSZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k9MXc6MOSZA</a>

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1262 on: August 31, 2022, 01:14:06 am »
.
Atletico Paranaense 1 - 0 Palmeiras : semi-final, 1st leg : 1.30am kick off...


Atletico PR XI: Krepski, Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Heleno, Abner, Fernandinho, Hugo Moura, Santana, Canobbio, Vitor Roque, Vitinho.
 
Palmeiras XI: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez, Gabriel Menino, Ze Rafael, Dudu, Veiga, Rony, Lopez.


The match is being shown live in the UK on the BBC Sport website at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/62678657 - and also on the BBC Red Button & the BBC iPlayer too.


GK Weverton (Palmeiras) makes a big save to avoid an own goal on 17' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/gyp8kg & https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1564804423649574912

Atletico-PR 1-0 Palmeiras; Alex Santana goal on 22' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/9xp0xq & https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1564801444355739651

Hugo Moura of Atletico-PR gets a 2nd yellow card, a completely needless & bizarre handball, on 70' - https://twitter.com/sbt_sports/status/1564795101959917568

Luiz Scolari, manager of Atletico-PR, gets a straight red card on 75' (dissent to referee?) - https://twitter.com/ESPNArgentina/status/1564796293557501952


Atletico-PR 1-0 Palmeiras; full-time. The 2nd leg of the semi-final will be on Palmeiras' astroturf pitch next week :)



2 minute highlights: https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1564812123020181505 or...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AtgmPMs--2E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AtgmPMs--2E</a>


Cracking atmosphere and a decent end-to-end game - with few stoppages and a strong referee... :) Atletico-PR on top and Palmeiras surprisingly struggling for rhythm...

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1263 on: August 31, 2022, 01:56:08 am »
Great little finish that by Santana. Good game so far!
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1264 on: September 1, 2022, 01:28:43 am »
.
Velez Sarsfield 0 - 4 Flamengo : Semi-Final, 1st Leg : 1.30am kick off...


Velez XI: Hoyos; Jara, de los Santos, Gómez, Ortega; Garayalde, Cáseres; Orellano, Bou, Janson; Pratto.

Flamengo XI: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Pereira, Filipe Luís; Maia, Gomes; Everton Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta, Pedro; Gabi.


The match is being shown live in the UK on the BBC Sport website at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/62678660 - and also on the BBC Red Button & the BBC iPlayer too.


Argentina vs Brazil in a semi-final - should be an 'interesting' and eventful match... decent tempo to the game so far.

Velez 0 - [1] Flamengo; Pedro goal on 32' - https://streamable.com/96w5xb & https://twitter.com/FOXSportsArg/status/1565143300364959746

Orellano hits the post for Velez on 35' - https://twitter.com/goleada_info/status/1565144338425856000 & https://twitter.com/FOXSportsArg/status/1565144337243062272

Velez 0 - [2] Flamengo; Ribeiro goal on 45+1' - https://streamable.com/vwes7g & https://twitter.com/populardiario/status/1565146876885737472

Velez 0 - [3] Flamengo; Pedro goal on 61' - https://streamable.com/np2an0 & https://twitter.com/fabyonly21/status/1565155086652903424

Velez 0 - [4] Flamengo; Pedro goal on 83' - https://streamable.com/8hr8sf & https://twitter.com/golgoloo/status/1565160726007873537


Velez Sarsfield 0 - 4 Flamengo; full-time.



2 minute highlights: https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1565176311051653120 or...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pdhd1A7L57U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pdhd1A7L57U</a>
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1265 on: September 7, 2022, 01:19:18 am »
.
Palmeiras 2 - 2 Atletico Paranaense : semi-final, 2nd leg : 1.30am kick off : Atletico Paranaense lead 1-0 from the 1st leg...


Palmeiras XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gómez, Murilol, Piquerez; Menino, Ze Rafael; Dudu, Veiga, Scarpa; Rony.
 
Atletico PR XI: Bento; Khellven; Henrique, Heleno, Abner; Fernandinho, Erick, Santana; Canobbio, Roque, Vitinho.


The match is being shown live in the UK on the BBC Sport website at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/62678661 - and also on the BBC Red Button & the BBC iPlayer too.


Palmeiras [1] - 0 Atletico PR (1-1 Agg); Scarpa goal on 3' - https://dubz.co/v/10xx6j & https://t.me/soccer_mirror/1949

Palmeiras' Murilo straight red card on 45+3' (VAR; ref at pitch-side monitor) - https://streamja.com/v60PA & https://twitter.com/goleada_info/status/1567321512444567553

Palmeiras [2] - 0 Atletico PR (2-1 Agg); G. Gomez goal on 55' - https://streamin.me/v/e15bdd7e & https://twitter.com/gonza_mcmxii/status/1567329447593779200

Palmeiras 2 - [1] Atletico PR (2-2 Agg); Pablo goal on 64' - https://streamja.com/765mz & https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1567340891144069121

Palmeiras 2 - [2] Atletico PR (2-3 on Agg); Terans goal on 85' - https://streamja.com/ror6V & https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1567340447143526403


Palmeiras 2 - 2 Atletico Paranaense; full-time. Atletico Paranaense win 3-2 on aggregate, and go through to the 2022 Copa Libertadores Final.



2 minute highlights: https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1567353364345757696 or...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XqoxFXdBIqU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XqoxFXdBIqU</a>

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1266 on: September 7, 2022, 03:21:49 pm »
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1267 on: September 8, 2022, 01:30:55 am »
.
Flamengo 2 - 1 Velez Sarsfield : Semi-Final, 2nd leg : 1.30am kick off : Flamengo lead 4-0 from the 1st leg...


Flamengo XI: Santos, Pablo, Fabrício Bruno, Filipe Luís, Rodinei, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Arturo Vidal, João Gomes, Pedro, Everton, Ribeiro.

Velez XI: Burián; Jara, De los Santos, Brizuela, Ortega; Garayalde, Cáseres, Florentín; Orellano, Pratto, Janson.


The match is being shown live in the UK on the BBC Sport website at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/62678662 - and also on the BBC Red Button & the BBC iPlayer too.


Cracking atmosphere pre-match at the sold-out Maracana...

Flamengo 0 - [1] Velez; Pratto goal on 21' - https://streamja.com/GovwB & https://twitter.com/golgoloo/status/1567677504789352456

Flamengo [1] - 1 Velez; Pedro goal on 42' - https://streamja.com/4q6y6 & https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1567699985939963907

Flamengo [2] - 1 Velez; Marinho goal on 68' - https://streamja.com/j2Wpo & https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1567700027912380416
 

Flamengo 2 - 1 Velez Sarsfield; full-time. Flamengo win 6-1 on aggregate, and go through to the 2022 Copa Libertadores Final.



2 minute highlights: https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1567708915432886272 or...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kmuTt9sN1y0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kmuTt9sN1y0</a>

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1268 on: October 7, 2022, 12:31:14 pm »
Grim scenes

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63169281

At least one person died after police fired tear gas at fans outside Gimnasia's stadium during the match against Boca Juniors in Argentina.

Police also fired rubber bullets to try stop supporters getting into the already packed ground on Thursday.

The game was called off after nine minutes, with fans spilling onto the pitch trying to escape the turmoil.

Buenos Aires security minister Sergio Berni confirmed there was one death and that they "died of cardiac arrest".

Authorities at San Martin hospital in La Plata, the city where Gimnasia are based, also confirmed the death, that of a 57-year-old man because of cardiac arrest as he was being transferred from the stadium to the hospital.

An estimated 10,000 fans were outside the 20,000-capacity stadium and unable to get in.

Berni said an investigation would be opened, with the possible over-selling of tickets one area being looked at.

Fans were squeezing through fencing to try to get onto the pitch of the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium in La Plata.

Referee Hernan Mastrangelo said: "It affected all of us on the field.

"The air became unbreathable. The situation got out of control and there were no security guarantees."

The events in Argentina took place in the wake of the recent tragedy in Indonesia when at least 131 people died.

The disaster in Indonesia happened when police fired tear gas at fans who invaded the pitch after a game and hundreds tried to flee through the exits, which caused a deadly stampede.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1269 on: October 24, 2022, 11:39:05 am »
Amazing finish to the Argentinian League last night, with both Boca Jnrs and Racing Club still fighting it out, going into the last day, with just 1 point
seperating the two. Astonishingly the fixtures for the final day has Paired Boca up with Racing's big rivals, Independiente, and Racing playing
Boca's ultimate enemy in River Plate. Imagine going into the final day here with Liverpool playing United, and City playing Everton, with the PL up
for grabs!!! Those expecting Independiente and River not to be trying got a massive suprise as both sides did everything to win the game, with
indpendiente getting a 2-2 draw at Boca meaning Racing just needed a win to be crowned champions. With the score at 1-1, The script was set,
as Racing club were awarded a penalty with just 2 minutes to go, and the title was a spot kick away, when disaster struck and the penalty was saved!!!
River plate then went down the other end in injury time to score a winner and hand Boca the title!!!

Fabulous drama which went to the wire, with Boca coming from nowhere late on in the season to be crowned champions!!!!
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1270 on: October 24, 2022, 10:07:41 pm »
Amazing, two goals for River were in the last ten minutes as well - its as if Redknapps free kick in 1995 had ended up being crucial.  I remember listening to that game on Five Live and Alan Green, commentating, thought it *had* handed the title to Man Utd.  He was going mental, iirc they had to cut away to confirm that Utd hadnt actually won it.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1271 on: October 26, 2022, 11:06:51 am »
Endrick with his first goal in the Brazilian Serie A, becoming the youngest goalscorer ever in it (16y 97d). He'll be going to the World Cup won't he? He's even more hyped than Vinicius Jr was.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1272 on: October 26, 2022, 04:50:58 pm »
I'm not sure he'll go the World Cup yet unless he has an unreal month ahead. Certainly looks like he's special tho
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1273 on: October 26, 2022, 06:20:19 pm »
He's a monster by all accounts. Presume he'll be off to Madrid when he's old enough. If he backs himself he'll look at Vinicius and Rodrygo and think why not.

You can only move abroad at 18 though, can't you? In South America of course. Palmeiras will get some use out of him for the next couple of years then sell him for tons.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1274 on: October 28, 2022, 03:35:59 pm »
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1275 on: October 28, 2022, 03:56:19 pm »
Paranaense have had an amazing few years, real glory days in fact, winning the Sudamericana title twice in 2018 and 2021 and the Brazilian cup in 2019. Much more of a cup team but obviously if they can win the Libertadores it'll be their biggest success yet. What's even more interesting is they don't have a real history of winning things and have only won the Brazilian title once and they aren't one of the biggest traditional sides. Best of luck to them. Flamengo will be tough opposition seeing as they're behind them in the league and Flamengo have experience of going to the final recently on a couple of occasions.

Palmeiras have had another great season, winners of the last two Libertadores competitions and set to win Serie A again. Brazilian teams really dominating in the Libertadores in recent years, as seen by another all Brazil final.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1276 on: October 29, 2022, 03:41:12 pm »

^ should be a decent game, and I hope Paranaense do well tonight.

Should be interesting to see how many fans are inside the ground tonight - seems a few have been put off the expense, difficulties in travelling, time off work etc - and local thugs & muggers on the make - https://twitter.com/lahistoriaec/status/1584924236665147397 & https://twitter.com/nocontextsuda/status/1584920988394962952

Really does seem a 2 legged tie is more fair for the match-going fans in South America - or if both finalists are from the same country... then hold the Final there.



'All Flamengo's goals in the 2022 Copa Libertadores':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xBObB4QQtS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xBObB4QQtS8</a>



'All Paranaense's goals in the 2022 Copa Libertadores':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RiML8oGHbKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RiML8oGHbKE</a>



Obligatory Time Vickery articles on the Final (https://twitter.com/Tim_Vickery):-

www.espn.com/soccer/conmebol-libertadores/story/4783248/libertadores-flamengo-look-to-race-past-Atletico-paranaense-once-more-in-all-brazilian--final

www.espn.com/soccer/blog-the-toe-poke/story/4781681/brazil-soccer-lexicon-of-animals-zebrascowsjaguarsmore

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1277 on: October 29, 2022, 09:53:23 pm »
.
Flamengo 1 - 0 AthleticoPR; full-time...


Flamengo XI: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Leo Pereira, Filipe Luis, Ribeiro, Maia, Joao Gomes, De Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa, Pedro.

AthleticoPR XI: Bento, Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Abner, Fernandinho, Alex Santana, Vitor Bueno, Hugo Moura, Vitinho, Vitor Rouge.


So sad to see many empty yellow seats in many parts of the ground...





Pedro Henrique (AthleticoPR) second yellow card against Flamengo on 44' - https://streamin.me/v/16ae47ec

Flamengo [1] - 0 AthleticoPR; Gabriel Barbosa goal on 45+4' - https://streamin.me/v/2aec84ab & https://streamja.com/4qaRw & https://streamin.me/v/a3d80a36

& https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1586477615602278400


iPlayer: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/63373139 & www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0dbjl5f/football-copa-libertadores-2022-final-flamengo-v-Atletico-paranaense



2 minute official match highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UqlcZlb1T-k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UqlcZlb1T-k</a>







The Trophy Lift: https://twitter.com/haalandcrf/status/1586488945080430592 & https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1586490292550569984







ESPN & BBC Match Reports : www.espn.com/soccer/report?gameId=653770 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63442744

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1278 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm »

In the 'Trofeo de Campeones' - Boca lost 2-1 to Racing - with just the 10 red cards (and the brawls weren't even that bad)...




www.flashscore.co.uk/match/x0GCguPm/#/match-summary/match-summary : 7 red cards for Boca, 3 red cards for Racing...


There are some 7 minute highlights here (though it doesn't show many of the red cards) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcrvyD0FFRM
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1279 on: Today at 01:11:55 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
In the 'Trofeo de Campeones' - Boca lost 2-1 to Racing - with just the 10 red cards (and the brawls weren't even that bad)...


just a few good old fashioned kicks to the arse  ;D
