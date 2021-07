.

Atlético MineiroBoca Juniors: full-time. 0-0 after both legs.The penalty shootout (3-1) : https://streamable.com/zcq3mc Atlético Mineiro go through to play the winners of Argentinos Jnrs vs River Plate in the Quarter-Finals.The scuffles which saw 2 officials (1 from each side) see red cards - during a disputed goal / VAR review / ref at pitchside monitor (the goal was later disallowed)...^ with videos - https://twitter.com/officialffsnews/status/1417633185857372169 This Boca player then picks up the tv cameraman's plastic surround off the floor... and seemingly is going to throw it towards Atletico players... until he had second thoughts...After the match - and after some pretty terrible penalties from Boca...Boca player throws punches at Atletico official in corridor post-match - https://twitter.com/laurocesar77/status/1417654017388433412 Boca players throw metal bars and sound system at Atletico staff + players; 1 - https://twitter.com/Nikgaturro/status/1417661178973655041 Boca players throw metal bars and sound system at Atletico staff + players; 2 - https://twitter.com/angilerista3/status/1417651489233850424 Boca player Marcos Rojo grabbing a fire extinguisher (to throw at officials or Atletico players?) - https://twitter.com/samstreetwrites/status/1417673000476942339 Boca Juniors players try to enter locker room and confront Atletico Mineiro after match - https://twitter.com/otempo/status/1417651157271523330 The Boca players received tear gas from the police in response and run off; 1 - https://twitter.com/la12tuittera/status/1417649183318814721 The Boca players received tear gas from the police in response and run off; 2 - https://twitter.com/Faka_sc/status/1417647944291991558 'Boca bus is still in Mineirão. The police want to arrest at least two players: Zambrano and Villa. They are currently checking the security cameras':-