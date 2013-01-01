This 1000%



Wasting years writing bloody history books on the Targaryans and the history of fucking Westeros, that could have been done after he finished the two books.



I'm past caring now, it's never getting written and i don't think he cares, pisses me off when he leaks a chapter, the hairy tease.



I can see someone in about 10 years after he's passed away and his publisher gets someone to finish the novels, the same way they do with the Jack Ryan novels from Tom Clancy that Mark Greaney does.



He's a writer and this is what happens when you write. It happens to me all the time, you start on one story and its full scale ahead everything comes out in a rush, but those are the good moments when everything is free and flowing. I think when you write you have negative moments far more than the good ones and by that I mean you dry up with both ideas and ways of expression. It happens to me all the time, I often end up working on three different stories, mainly due to the fact that I can't contain the original standard. That often means going off and working on another story is a good thing, as it gives you time away from the story where your motivation has flopped. I'm sure it will get finished, but people need to realise that writing is not easy and you ebb and flow through the whole concept, which means its not always possible to end it each time to a set time frame. If it was everyone would write as it would be easy.