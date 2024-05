It was the best final in history at the timr and 19 years on its still not been surpassed. The whole run was amazing and Rafa built us to be one of the best side in Europe. For that, it'll always be a special time.



That night though, still can't believe it happened. A beautiful moment in history.



I said in the Rafa thread that if Istanbul had been a Hollywood movie piece of fiction you’d have watched it and thought what a load of corny old rubbish,as if that would ever happen ,but oh my god it did happen ..to us .what a game ,what a night .All these years later and I still can’t believe it .all those emotions come flooding back when I see the highlights,jumping around our front room with the kids screaming my head off like a demented loon when jersey dudek saved that pen.What a night